The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league's most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group which was welcomed into the NFL fraternity this week, are either women or minorities.Walmart heir Rob Walton said Wednesday that his son-in-law, Greg Penner, will serve as CEO of the team. Penner, in turn, said he'll soon hire a team president.Those roles had been held by Joe Ellis, who is staying on this year as an advisor.Penner said he'll be the point person "but this is an incredible group. We're going to...

