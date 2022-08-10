Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Daily Californian
UCPD, Berkeley police struggle to meet staffing requirements
UCPD and the Berkeley Police Department have worked in tandem for decades to provide crime prevention services to the Berkeley community. However, the two departments also parallel each other’s struggles to maintain minimum staffing in recent years. Spokespeople for both departments attribute financial struggles to the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming...
Daily Californian
Clownery of Berkeley
Two years ago I was invited to perform in the greatest show on Earth. It’s known to the outside world as the greatest public school on Earth: UC Berkeley. When I got to this scholarly circus, the other performers were whispering about the secrets of a great act: side-stepping seals, rolling down hills and beating class averages. I came in wanting to be a business major but somehow became a trapeze artist too.
oaklandside.org
‘It’s been harder to stay the course’: Oakland, Berkeley residents grapple with COVID burnout
It’s the third year of the pandemic and COVID-19 is not even close to disappearing. The latest surge, driven by the highly transmissible sub-variant BA.5, has created a plateau of high case rates that have persisted over several months, only beginning to subside in the last week or so.
SF school commissioner accused of racism casts lone vote against Muslim holiday
On Tuesday the San Francisco Board of Education voted to recognize Eid as an official school holiday, but one member of the Board voted no, according to a press release from
UCSF doctor explains how 'hybrid COVID immunity' could benefit start of new school year
"We're probably descending into a relatively good start of the school year because the curve is coming down in the Bay Area right now," Dr. Chin-Hong said.
Daily Californian
‘More can get done’: Berkeley unions fight for equitable wages, housing
Berkeley, a city that is no stranger to community organizing, is home to a diverse array of unions representing everyone from tenants and student researchers to campus librarians and lecturers. The Berkeley Tenants Union, or BTU, advocates for tenant rights and protections, according to BTU secretary Matthew Lewis. Its current...
Daily Californian
Berkeley residents, businesses react to inflation in Bay Area
Berkeley residents and businesses are reacting to the effects of inflation on their everyday lives following price increases nationwide. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, reported a San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward Consumer Price Index, or CPI, of 6.8% and a national CPI of 9.1% as of June 2022. According to the BLS website, the CPI is an average measurement of percent increase in costs of common consumer goods.
NBC Bay Area
1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes
A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Daily Californian
Places in Berkeley for some 21+ fun
Turning 21 is a significant part of the college experience. It opens up a whole world of places you can now go to. Bars, and breweries and pubs, oh my! With all the excitement of achieving the milestone, it’s hard to decide where to go first with your premium access. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of a few places in Berkeley where any students of legal age can partake in some 21-and-older fun!
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers
SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open Year With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
The Almanac Online
New report lists local communities among Bay Area's most racially and economically segregated neighborhoods
A new report from the Bay Area Equity Atlas shows that several Bay Area neighborhoods are highly segregated by race and wealth, with census tracks in Portola Valley, Woodside, Atherton and Menlo Park on the top 20 list of the most segregated neighborhoods by white wealth. The report is based...
travelawaits.com
6 Reasons To Explore Concord, California On Your Next Visit To San Francisco
My first stop was only the beginning of the unique places and attractions I was to discover in Concord, California, in Contra Costa County. I parked my car on the side street, walked one block, and entered the space through a vine-laden archway. Lush plants with colorful blossoms were everywhere. Three-tier fountains added a refreshing water-rushing sound on this hot summer day, and white, red-roofed Spanish architectural buildings surrounded the space. What lay before me looked like a movie set with an unlimited budget.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Concord California Restaurants
Are you looking for the best Concord California restaurants? Then you’ve come to the right place!. First, I had never really thought about traveling to Concord, California. After a discussion with Visit Concord staff at a conference, I was intrigued enough to start planning the road trip there, 450 miles from Palm Springs. The next thing I knew, I was going to spend three days there in this town, 46 miles from Napa Valley and 32 miles from San Francisco. I had no expectations and decided to let the trip unfold before me.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Student Says She Was Raped on Campus in Broad Daylight: Police
Stanford police sent out a campus-wide alert Wednesday after a student said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before. “It’s alarming, and it’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County teachers prepared to strike for better pay, smaller class sizes
Teachers rallied outside the Contra Costa County Office of Education on Tuesday. They say they've reached a breaking point over pay and the size of classrooms. The district superintendent said he's looking forward to the mediation process.
Rape reported on Stanford campus
A rape occurred on Stanford University's campus on Tuesday, according to a community crime alert shared by the university
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
This Nonprofit Is Giving Out Prizes For Picnicking, Kite-Flying, And More In The Bay Area
Bay Day is coming up, and it could be the easiest (and most fun) $500 you’ll ever make! From September 2 through October 1, local nonprofit Save The Bay will run a series of challenges where participants can pledge to do fun outdoor activities throughout the Bay Area. Anyone who completes the challenges will be entered for a chance to win a $500 Sports Basement gift certificate and other prizes – and registration is now open. The two challenges are as follows: Participants pledge to walk, run, bike, wheel, or paddle 30 miles anywhere along the San Francisco Bay Trail. The trail spans 350 miles through all 9 Bay Area counties, giving you a chance to see the best the Bay has to offer during an activity of your choosing. You can run a mile a day, knock out 10-mile bike rides on the weekends, or find another way to log your 30 miles. Complete 10 activities of your choice in this customizable and flexible challenge. You can venture out along the San Francisco Bay Trail or stick to your own neighborhood with activities including kite-flying, bird watching, bike rides, picnicking, audio tours, and more.
Leslie Griffith, Bay Area TV news fixture of more than 2 decades, dies
Longtime Bay Area TV news anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith has died. She spent more than two decades at KTVU, becoming a fixture on the station’s newscasts.
