Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

UCPD, Berkeley police struggle to meet staffing requirements

UCPD and the Berkeley Police Department have worked in tandem for decades to provide crime prevention services to the Berkeley community. However, the two departments also parallel each other’s struggles to maintain minimum staffing in recent years. Spokespeople for both departments attribute financial struggles to the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming...
Daily Californian

Clownery of Berkeley

Two years ago I was invited to perform in the greatest show on Earth. It’s known to the outside world as the greatest public school on Earth: UC Berkeley. When I got to this scholarly circus, the other performers were whispering about the secrets of a great act: side-stepping seals, rolling down hills and beating class averages. I came in wanting to be a business major but somehow became a trapeze artist too.
Daily Californian

‘More can get done’: Berkeley unions fight for equitable wages, housing

Berkeley, a city that is no stranger to community organizing, is home to a diverse array of unions representing everyone from tenants and student researchers to campus librarians and lecturers. The Berkeley Tenants Union, or BTU, advocates for tenant rights and protections, according to BTU secretary Matthew Lewis. Its current...
Daily Californian

Berkeley residents, businesses react to inflation in Bay Area

Berkeley residents and businesses are reacting to the effects of inflation on their everyday lives following price increases nationwide. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS, reported a San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward Consumer Price Index, or CPI, of 6.8% and a national CPI of 9.1% as of June 2022. According to the BLS website, the CPI is an average measurement of percent increase in costs of common consumer goods.
NBC Bay Area

1.3M Women of Color in Bay Area Could Benefit If AB 2419 Passes

A state bill aimed at allocating $18 billion in federal money in the Bay Area and statewide for environmentally and socially disadvantaged communities gets high scores for promoting gender and racial equity, according to the Gender Equity Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank that exposes the impacts of policies, processes and practices of businesses and government.
Daily Californian

Places in Berkeley for some 21+ fun

Turning 21 is a significant part of the college experience. It opens up a whole world of places you can now go to. Bars, and breweries and pubs, oh my! With all the excitement of achieving the milestone, it’s hard to decide where to go first with your premium access. That’s why I’ve compiled a list of a few places in Berkeley where any students of legal age can partake in some 21-and-older fun!
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area school districts struggle to hire teachers

SAN FRANCISCO - As students head back to school this week, some districts are struggling to make sure they have enough staff for the first day of classes. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Bay Area school districts have more teacher openings this year than on average. In San Francisco,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
