butlerradio.com
Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year
The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
Gateway reviewing policies after marching band director charged
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gateway School District leaders Tuesday addressed the charges surrounding its suspended band director.James Hoeltje is charged with giving a student alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.At a school board meeting on Tuesday, parents had a chance to talk with school leaders for the first time. "It's been an incredibly terrifying situation but really great how quickly you guys told us what's going on," one parent...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair names Mathews assistant principal
Gordon Mathews has been named assistant principal at Fort Couch Middle School. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment, which is effective immediately, on Aug. 9. An Upper St. Clair graduate, Mathews has served as a school counselor and alumni coordinator at the high school for the last...
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca votes for speaker auditions, with exception
JACKSON TWP — Any graduating senior in the Seneca Valley School District will be able to audition for a shot at speaking during commencement if a potential new policy is approved next month. The school board voted 7-0 Monday night to approve the final reading of the policy which...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Eagle carrier earns state recognition
A Butler Eagle newspaper carrier has earned state recognition for her diligence in providing the daily news to 320 customers. Dawn Plaisted, of Connoquenessing, was named third-place winner in the 2022 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation’s Newspaper Carrier of the Year contest. Plaisted placed third last month in the Butler...
upmc.com
As the Heart of the Community Grows, so Does UPMC Passavant’s Cardiac Services
UPMC Passavant and UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute (HVI) leaders celebrated the hospital’s new HVI entrance with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 10. Dr. Suresh Mulukutla, chief of cardiology at UPMC Passavant, emphasized the hospital’s growth and enhancements since he joined the team in 2003. “This entrance...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Riverview School Board has vacancy following resignation
Riverview School Board vice president Tara Jean Schaaf has resigned. Her departure was effective Aug. 1. The Verona parent cited a new job as her reason for leaving the board. “I loved my time on the board and was sad to have to resign, but I had to make decisions that ultimately benefit my family, especially with my daughter going to college,” she said via social media message Monday. “I appreciated all the support and faith the Riverview community had in me by allowing me to represent them, but I had to take the opportunity when it arose.”
Pitt News
Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall
For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
cranberryeagle.com
Parish Family Festival back after two years
CRANBERRY TWP — This year’s Parish Family Festival at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, will feature a number of firsts. It’s the first festival in two years, with the previous events in 2020 and 2021 being canceled by COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first festival...
cranberryeagle.com
Space history talk coming to Cranberry library
Cranberry Public Library will host a curator from the Heinz History Center for a program about the Pittsburgh region’s contributions to the space race. Curator Emily Ruby will present “From Pittsburgh to the Moon,” a presentation exploring the history of the Apollo 11 mission and its Pittsburgh connections, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
beavercountyradio.com
Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session
The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
Local doctor shares advice on booster options as COVID-19 numbers rise
PITTSBURGH — It’s a question you’ve probably asked yourself as COVID-19 cases are going back up: Should I get that fourth shot, or should I wait for a new one this fall, or should I get both?. “I think COVID has taught us all to be flexible...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-10-2022
WOMEN’S CENTER & SHELTER OF GREATER PITTSBURGH (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program hiring a wide variety of positions right now. If you’re energized by survivor-centered advocacy, go to wcscanhelp.org to learn more and apply. Competitive wages, comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive environment!. TICKETING AND EVENT.
Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
wtae.com
Gateway High School band director charged with furnishing alcohol to minor
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The band director of Gateway High School is facing a charge of selling or furnishing alcohol to minor. James M. Hoeltje was charged Monday. The charge comes after Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned marching band camp in the school district was on hold. Camp was supposed...
cranberryeagle.com
Sheetz rep at Adams Twp. meeting: ‘They card everybody’
ADAMS TWP — A representative of Sheetz explained the company’s policies for alcohol sales at a public hearing for a liquor license transfer at a new Sheetz location at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road. The hearing was held ahead of the Adams Township meeting...
Pittsburgh ranked at ninth best place to live in United States
The City of Pittsburgh was once again voted as one of the country’s best cities to live in. According to livability.com, Pittsburgh was ranked the ninth most livable city in the United States.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents' conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County...
