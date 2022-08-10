ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Butler Details “Soft Start” To School Year

The Butler Area School District is providing more details to what they’re calling a “soft-start” to begin the school year. According to an email from Superintendent Dr. Brian White, students in 6th through 12th grade will have a staggered approach to start the year. Intermediate High School...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Gateway reviewing policies after marching band director charged

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gateway School District leaders Tuesday addressed the charges surrounding its suspended band director.James Hoeltje is charged with giving a student alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Hoeltje gave an 18-year-old student alcohol on a band trip in Virginia Beach and before the prom. KDKA-TV learned that about 50 students and at least nine chaperones were on the trip.At a school board meeting on Tuesday, parents had a chance to talk with school leaders for the first time. "It's been an incredibly terrifying situation but really great how quickly you guys told us what's going on," one parent...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Upper St. Clair names Mathews assistant principal

Gordon Mathews has been named assistant principal at Fort Couch Middle School. The Upper St. Clair School Board approved the appointment, which is effective immediately, on Aug. 9. An Upper St. Clair graduate, Mathews has served as a school counselor and alumni coordinator at the high school for the last...
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Seneca votes for speaker auditions, with exception

JACKSON TWP — Any graduating senior in the Seneca Valley School District will be able to audition for a shot at speaking during commencement if a potential new policy is approved next month. The school board voted 7-0 Monday night to approve the final reading of the policy which...
SENECA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Eagle carrier earns state recognition

A Butler Eagle newspaper carrier has earned state recognition for her diligence in providing the daily news to 320 customers. Dawn Plaisted, of Connoquenessing, was named third-place winner in the 2022 Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association Foundation’s Newspaper Carrier of the Year contest. Plaisted placed third last month in the Butler...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Riverview School Board has vacancy following resignation

Riverview School Board vice president Tara Jean Schaaf has resigned. Her departure was effective Aug. 1. The Verona parent cited a new job as her reason for leaving the board. “I loved my time on the board and was sad to have to resign, but I had to make decisions that ultimately benefit my family, especially with my daughter going to college,” she said via social media message Monday. “I appreciated all the support and faith the Riverview community had in me by allowing me to represent them, but I had to take the opportunity when it arose.”
VERONA, PA
Pitt News

Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall

For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Parish Family Festival back after two years

CRANBERRY TWP — This year’s Parish Family Festival at St. Ferdinand Roman Catholic Church, 2535 Rochester Road, will feature a number of firsts. It’s the first festival in two years, with the previous events in 2020 and 2021 being canceled by COVID-19 concerns. It’s the first festival...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Space history talk coming to Cranberry library

Cranberry Public Library will host a curator from the Heinz History Center for a program about the Pittsburgh region’s contributions to the space race. Curator Emily Ruby will present “From Pittsburgh to the Moon,” a presentation exploring the history of the Apollo 11 mission and its Pittsburgh connections, at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Construction, Resignations, and Hires during New Brighton School Board Special Voting Session

The featured photo above shows a lion painting in the NBHS Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published August 8, 2022 8:31 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board held a special voting session prior to their committee meeting Monday night. The board ratified changes to orders with 2 companies for construction and plumbing work being done to the high school. Superintendent Dr. Joseph Gaurino clarified that the change in order was due to additional unforeseen work required to complete the project properly as well as plumbing issues discovered in two restrooms due to improper past work. D.J. Hannon & Sons, Inc. will be paid an additional $17,685 for plumbing work and GEM Building Contractors and Developers Inc. will receive an additional $17,243 for construction. The board went on to approve the resignation of 4 district employees before hiring 4 new instructional assistants, a custodian, and a certified school nurse. Also approved was the renewal of the cooperative sports agreement with the Freedom Area School District for Boys Wrestling during the 2022-2023 school year.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-10-2022

WOMEN’S CENTER & SHELTER OF GREATER PITTSBURGH (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program hiring a wide variety of positions right now. If you’re energized by survivor-centered advocacy, go to wcscanhelp.org to learn more and apply. Competitive wages, comprehensive benefits package, and a supportive environment!. TICKETING AND EVENT.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Sheetz rep at Adams Twp. meeting: ‘They card everybody’

ADAMS TWP — A representative of Sheetz explained the company’s policies for alcohol sales at a public hearing for a liquor license transfer at a new Sheetz location at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road. The hearing was held ahead of the Adams Township meeting...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Farm Show Begins

The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
BUTLER, PA
FOX 43

2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents' conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County...
PITTSBURGH, PA

