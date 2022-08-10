Read full article on original website
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year
Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden
Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
Exhausted Bernie Sanders 'more irritable than usual' after proposals keep dying with virtually no support
An exhausted Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, was "more irritable than usual" at the tail end of the Senate's "vote-a-rama" Sunday morning after most of his proposals fell with only his vote in support. The Senate entered its second straight day of voting on amendments to the Democrats' "Inflation Reduction Act."...
Biden skewered for admitting ‘God knows what else’ is in Inflation Reduction Act
President Joe Biden was criticized on Twitter on Monday for appearing to admit that he does not know what is in the Inflation Reduction Act, legislation that his administration championed. "What we're doing today, what we passed yesterday, helping to take care of everything from health care to God knows...
Elizabeth Warren says President Biden 'should' run for re-election: 'We've got to stop the catnip about 2024'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said Wednesday that President Biden "should be running" for re-election in 2024 and said the "catnip" about the 2024 election has to stop, despite new polling that found 75% of Democrats would prefer a different candidate in 2024. Warren emphasized that she would be running for...
Washington Examiner
Biden has 'more legislative success than any modern president,' White House says
The White House boasted about President Joe Biden's legislative agenda but had scant details on how he, his aides, and his allies plan to sell his accomplishments to the public as he prepares to leave Washington, D.C., for a vacation in South Carolina. "What we have seen this past week,...
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins
WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
Texas rancher applauds bussing of migrants to NYC: Send them 'right to Biden's front door'
A Texas rancher said on "Fox & Friends First" Thursday Texas Gov. Greg Abbott should keep bussing migrants from the border to New York City and Washington, D.C. "I hope that Greg Abbott adds another 40-something busses and brings them all up to New York and then keeps them going up to Delaware and puts them right in (Joe Biden's) front door," said Lynn Allen.
First on CNN: Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with Jan. 6 committee as other Cabinet members engage with panel
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and is in talks with former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as well as former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, multiple sources tell CNN. Chao and DeVos, both members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, resigned a day after the attack on the US Capitol and discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.
Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
CNBC
President Biden signs Chips Act into law
President Joe Biden signs the Chips Act into law from the South Lawn. The bipartisan bill aims to boost U.S. competitiveness with China.
Washington Examiner
Biden remains impervious to political pressure on southern border
President Joe Biden is proving impervious to calls for stronger enforcement measures at the southern border, even as record numbers of migrants have crossed since he took office. The Biden administration is ending the Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as "Remain in Mexico," a program initiated under then-President Donald Trump...
It’s time for Biden to keep his promises on marijuana
Politicians are no strangers to making campaign promises. Delivering on those promises? Well, that’s often another story. Such is the case thus far with President Biden’s campaign pledge to reform America’s archaic and unpopular marijuana prohibition laws. “No one should be in jail because of marijuana,” Biden insisted on the campaign trail. “As president, I will decriminalize cannabis […] The post It’s time for Biden to keep his promises on marijuana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Bernie Sanders sparks new memes for posing on Senate steps: ‘Honestly could be an album cover’
A moment from Senator Bernie Sanders has been compared to music album covers and more after he was photographed sitting on the steps of the US Capitol.The Vermont senator was taking a break from a marathon 27-hour voting session on Saturday when he was caught by Los Angeles Times photojournalist Kent Nishimura.Mr Sanders, who has previously been at the centre of viral internet memes, appeared exhausted in the photo, which was taken in the 13th hour of the Senate’s “vote-a-rama”, which ended with the passing of the $430bn Inflation Reduction Act.“Big Vote-a-rama energy with Senator Sanders on the steps...
