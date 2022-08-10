ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Rep. Ronny Jackson: Why President Biden Won’t Finish His First Term

On this episode, Will sits down with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to discuss his upcoming book, Holding The Line. Rep. Jackson draws on his experience serving as the White House physician for three U.S. Presidents to explain why he believes President Biden is no longer fit to serve as President of the United States. Plus, Rep. Jackson lays out how Democrats may go about forcing President Biden out of office before the end of his first term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Larry Summers may have just saved Biden’s presidency after ripping him on inflation for over a year

Larry Summers has been ripping Biden on inflation for over a year, but he might have just saved his presidency and the economy. In an unexpected turn of events, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Wednesday that he’d reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on a bill aimed at fighting climate change, taxing high earners and corporations, and addressing health care issues.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Lawmaker Asks Pete Buttigieg 'Insulting' Question About Implementing 25th Amendment on President Biden

Pete Buttigieg defended the current administration after a Republican congressman questioned Joe Biden's ability to serve as president. On Tuesday, the Secretary of Transportation, 40, testified at a House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing, during which Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) asked Buttigieg to "describe America in one single word," according to Yahoo! News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
WASHINGTON, DC
CNN

First on CNN: Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with Jan. 6 committee as other Cabinet members engage with panel

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has recently interviewed former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and is in talks with former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as well as former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, multiple sources tell CNN. Chao and DeVos, both members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, resigned a day after the attack on the US Capitol and discussed invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power.
POTUS
Fox News

Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden remains impervious to political pressure on southern border

President Joe Biden is proving impervious to calls for stronger enforcement measures at the southern border, even as record numbers of migrants have crossed since he took office. The Biden administration is ending the Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as "Remain in Mexico," a program initiated under then-President Donald Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

It’s time for Biden to keep his promises on marijuana

Politicians are no strangers to making campaign promises. Delivering on those promises? Well, that’s often another story. Such is the case thus far with President Biden’s campaign pledge to reform America’s archaic and unpopular marijuana prohibition laws. “No one should be in jail because of marijuana,” Biden insisted on the campaign trail. “As president, I will decriminalize cannabis […] The post It’s time for Biden to keep his promises on marijuana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Bernie Sanders sparks new memes for posing on Senate steps: ‘Honestly could be an album cover’

A moment from Senator Bernie Sanders has been compared to music album covers and more after he was photographed sitting on the steps of the US Capitol.The Vermont senator was taking a break from a marathon 27-hour voting session on Saturday when he was caught by Los Angeles Times photojournalist Kent Nishimura.Mr Sanders, who has previously been at the centre of viral internet memes, appeared exhausted in the photo, which was taken in the 13th hour of the Senate’s “vote-a-rama”, which ended with the passing of the $430bn Inflation Reduction Act.“Big Vote-a-rama energy with Senator Sanders on the steps...
VERMONT STATE

