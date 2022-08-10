Read full article on original website
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky Regional Job Fair set for Aug. 23
The West Kentucky Workforce Board has joined forces with a group of local partners to sponsor a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Julian Carroll Convention Center. The West Kentucky Regional Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the convention center, which is at 415 Park Street in Paducah.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
wpsdlocal6.com
August 11 Blood Drive
Donors are urgently needed in the month of August to prevent a blood shortage. Sign up for today's Paducah blood drive here. Everyone who donates in August is entered to win free gas for a year, plus, they'll get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.
wpsdlocal6.com
Lane restriction planned for U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" bridge
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a planned lane restriction on the U.S. 45 Ohio River bridge between Kentucky and Illinois beginning on August 22. According to the cabinet, the 5-day lane closure is to allow for detailed inspection of the bridge. According to the cabinet, the work zone will be...
KFVS12
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana
Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State
August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
wpsdlocal6.com
Donors urgently needed for Paducah blood drive Thursday
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, Paducah Young Professionals, and the American Red Cross are hosting a Blood Drive Thursday in the Paducah Bank Community Room, with available slots from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. According to the announcement, the Red Cross urgently needs donors, as they've seen...
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
starvedrock.media
Carbondale City Council approves final development plan for Neurorestorative
CARBONDALE — A final amended unit development plan for Neurorestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St. received unanimous approval during the regular city council meeting Tuesday evening. The facility will have three units with 17 beds each and parking for each unit. The plan includes landscaping to...
KFVS12
Wife of Carbondale mayor found dead; ISP investigating
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a southern Illinois mayor found his wife dead in their home. According to Illinois State Police, John Henry, of Carbondale, returned home Tuesday evening, August 9 and reported finding his wife, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, dead in their home. According to the...
Washington Police arrest man wanted out of Illinois
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — 24-year-old Gavin Helms was previously wanted out of Illinois on burglary and theft charges. Tuesday, he found himself behind bars in Daviess County on new charges. Officers with the Washington Police Department say they came in contact with the Golconda resident near NW 14th and W Walnut Street. Helms had a […]
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating death of Carbondale mayor's wife
CARBONDALE, IL — State police are investigating the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale, Illinois, Mayor John Henry. The Carbondale Police Department says the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the 66-year-old woman's death. Police say the mayor entered his home Thursday evening to...
northcountynews.org
Four teams shortlisted for Chester Bridge project
In a press release on Aug. 3, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), Southeast District, noted that they had received statements of qualification and prequalified four potential design-build teams for the Chester Bridge project. Selected to further develop their proposals were: Massman Traylor Chester Joint Venture, comprised of Massman Construction, Traylor...
wpln.org
Southern Illinois is not so sure about becoming an abortion hub for the South
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Addison Pesek sits on the curb of a 1950s-era Dairy Queen, the small ice cream shop’s neon glow washing over her and her family on a recent summer evening. Dozens of local residents wait in line to order from the Carbondale staple as the 22-year-old...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County leads Calloway County in rain postponed match
PADUCAH, KY -- The McCracken County Mustangs scored a goal early against Calloway County on Tuesday night to take a 1-0 lead. However, just moments later, mother nature would force the game to be postponed and will be completed at a later date. It's the second day in a row...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
KFVS12
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
