Memphis weatherman behind racist tweet about Warriors' Draymond Green out months later
The meteorologist has not appeared on a broadcast for his station since the incident.
Warriors' Steph Curry almost beat Dodgers traffic until Dave Roberts put in Trayce Thompson
Roberts signaled to Steph to stay for someone he knows well.
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
Prep Central Newsletter: Tavion Gadson of Jenkins latest Savannah football player to commit
The recent wave of big-time college football recruiting in the Greater Savannah area took its latest step on Thursday as Tavion Gadson, the senior defensive lineman from Jenkins, announced his commitment to Florida State. Gadson had 22 offers, including one from the defending national championship program at Georgia. His younger...
Heat guard Victor Oladipo expects Russell Westbrook to go on revenge tour with Lakers
Heat guard Victor Oladipo appeared on The VC Show on Tuesday and told former NBA star Vince Carter that Russell Westbrook is ready for a revenge tour next season. Oladipo and Westbrook are training together in the offseason in Los Angeles and they’re eager to prove their worth. “Right...
Report: Georgia Has Option to Bring Recruits to Game vs. Florida
If the school did end up inviting recruits, it would break with a longstanding tradition for the annual rivalry contest.
Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday's practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection. The two-hour practice session did not have any noticeable delays and proceeded as normal. “It...
Georgia's Roquan Smith Wants Bears Trade; Falcons Star Wants Him in Atlanta
Smith requested a trade Tuesday.
