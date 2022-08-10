ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
SFGate

Chargers coach Staley misses practice to be with son

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley missed Tuesday's practice in order to be with his youngest son, who was having surgery to treat a fractured toe and possible infection. The two-hour practice session did not have any noticeable delays and proceeded as normal. “It...
LOS ANGELES, CA

