Entertainment

ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival

It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’

Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers
Outsider.com

Roger E. Mosley and Tom Selleck Starred in This Movie Together Years Before ‘Magnum P.I.’

When it came to the hit show Magnum P.I., Tom Selleck might have been the main draw for fans, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t love Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, portrayed by Roger E. Mosley. Playing a helicopter pilot, Mosley used his stardom on the show to become a noticeable star in the television industry. Sadly, on Sunday, his daughter Ch-a Mosley announced the actor passed away. 83 years old at the time, Mosley’s daughter wrote on Facebook, “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’

Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
SheKnows

After Stefan Receives Jake’s Heart, Kristen Demands Rolf Wake Him Up — and [Spoiler] Visits the Lab

Shawn finds Jada at the station and welcomes her to the department. She thought he was still on paternity leave, which prompts him to fill her in on the baby drama. He then asks about her first week. She tells him about killing Jake’s shooter, as Rafe shows up. Rafe calls her a hero for saving Ava’s life. He then floats the idea of Shawn and Jada being partners. They both agree.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live.  He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC for Peacock

Legendary daytime show “Days of Our Lives” is leaving broadcast for streaming. The long-running soap will depart NBC for its streaming service Peacock starting Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?

During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Get the Complete Sandman Comic Series in Four Volumes for About $100

The Sandman is an ambitious, excellent new show on Netflix. But before that, it was a comic book written by Neil Gaiman that ran from 1989 to 1996. So it’s no surprise that a new collection of the entire comic series is out now to go along with the Netflix show. You can pick up all 75 issues of The Sandman run, plus a handful of additional one-offs and special issues, in the four new paperback collections below. Better yet, they’re all on sale at Amazon right now. Here they are.
COMICS
IGN

“I Can’t Be Trusted” – Rosario Dawson Backtracks on Her Statements About the Punisher Reboot

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently gave Marvel fans a heart attack, when she revealed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in the MCU. The Claire Temple actress let it slip during a panel at C2E2, where she mentioned that she would love to act alongside Bernthal's family man-turned vigilante in Frank Castle, who made his debut during Season 2 of the Daredevil series.
MOVIES

