ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
TODAY.com
Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival
It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Is Sheila Really Dead?
The Forresters receive shocking news in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers… but can they really trust that it’s true? Could Sheila really be gone for good? Or is this all just part of her master plan?. Although everyone was thrilled to learn that Finn was still...
Mary Alice Dies: ‘A Different World’ & ‘Matrix Revolutions’ Actor Won Tony Award For ‘Fences’
Click here to read the full article. Mary Alice, an Emmy-winning actor for I’ll Fly Away and a Tony winner for her performance in 1987’s Broadway production of August Wilson’s Fences, died yesterday in New York City. Her age has been variously reported as 80, 84 and 86. Her death was confirmed to Deadline by the New York Police Department. No additional details were immediately available. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “A shoulder we all stood on,” tweeted actor Colman Domingo today. A prolific character actor on screen and stage, and a pioneer in the representation of Black actors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actress Bobbie Faye Ferguson, mother of ‘Conners’ star Jay R. Ferguson, dead at 78
Bobbie Faye Ferguson, a veteran actress who appeared on “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Dallas” and “Designing Women,” has died. She was 78. According to her obituary, Ferguson died June 25 in Sherman Oaks, California, from natural causes. Ferguson was the mother of “The Conners”...
Roger E. Mosley and Tom Selleck Starred in This Movie Together Years Before ‘Magnum P.I.’
When it came to the hit show Magnum P.I., Tom Selleck might have been the main draw for fans, but that doesn’t mean fans didn’t love Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, portrayed by Roger E. Mosley. Playing a helicopter pilot, Mosley used his stardom on the show to become a noticeable star in the television industry. Sadly, on Sunday, his daughter Ch-a Mosley announced the actor passed away. 83 years old at the time, Mosley’s daughter wrote on Facebook, “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully.”
Lori Harvey Shared Her Dating Green Flags And Red Flags After Michael B. Jordan Split
"If it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."
‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Will Appear in at Least One Steamy Scene on ‘The Good Fight’
Gary Cole earned a spot in the NCIS cast this time a year ago. But the guy who plays Alden Parker didn’t dump all his roles on other shows. So yes, that means that Cole will be back for at least one episode in the final season of The Good Fight. He started playing Kurt McVeigh, the charming ballistics expert with a penchant for conservative politics, back on The Good Wife in 2010. Then when CBS created The Good Fight as a spinoff, Cole reprised his role. He’s appeared in a combined 34 episodes. And on both shows, he and Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart showed that opposites do fall in love with each other. So for this non-classic TV love story, you have a liberal, Hillary Clinton-supporting lawyer marrying an NRA advocate who worked for the Donald Trump administration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SheKnows
After Stefan Receives Jake’s Heart, Kristen Demands Rolf Wake Him Up — and [Spoiler] Visits the Lab
Shawn finds Jada at the station and welcomes her to the department. She thought he was still on paternity leave, which prompts him to fill her in on the baby drama. He then asks about her first week. She tells him about killing Jake’s shooter, as Rafe shows up. Rafe calls her a hero for saving Ava’s life. He then floats the idea of Shawn and Jada being partners. They both agree.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
A Church In Texas Went Viral For Performing An Altered Version Of "Hamilton," And Lin-Manuel Miranda Himself Just Responded
Changed lyrics include, “I introduce hundreds of children to Jesus as they’re growing up.”
‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live. He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC for Peacock
Legendary daytime show “Days of Our Lives” is leaving broadcast for streaming. The long-running soap will depart NBC for its streaming service Peacock starting Sept. 12, it was announced Wednesday. “This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our...
‘NCIS’: How Many Kids Does Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs Have?
During his time with the NCIS team, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Gibbs served as a fatherly presence for his agents, which likely came from his being a dad to one child, a little girl named Kelly. But sadly, his time with her was short. And losing her set the tone for his character’s stoic yet loving personality throughout the series.
IGN
Get the Complete Sandman Comic Series in Four Volumes for About $100
The Sandman is an ambitious, excellent new show on Netflix. But before that, it was a comic book written by Neil Gaiman that ran from 1989 to 1996. So it’s no surprise that a new collection of the entire comic series is out now to go along with the Netflix show. You can pick up all 75 issues of The Sandman run, plus a handful of additional one-offs and special issues, in the four new paperback collections below. Better yet, they’re all on sale at Amazon right now. Here they are.
Logan Crosby of 'Claim to Fame' Is Related to This Famous Musician (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Claim to Fame. If you couldn't tell, summer is the clearly season for network's to premiere their hot new reality shows; from The Challenge: USA to Beachside Brawl, the competition is on and it's especially intense this summer solstice. Article...
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bill Oakley’s Mention Sparks Wild Fan Theory
A fan theory about Bill Oakley is circulating following 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 11.
THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS Spoilers: Victor Threatens Ashland!
Things are going from bad to worse in these THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS spoilers! Adam is about to break Sally’s heart, it’s three against one for Diane, and Victor sends Ashland a warning he won’t be able to ignore!. Adam has promised that his relationship with...
IGN
“I Can’t Be Trusted” – Rosario Dawson Backtracks on Her Statements About the Punisher Reboot
Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson recently gave Marvel fans a heart attack, when she revealed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in the MCU. The Claire Temple actress let it slip during a panel at C2E2, where she mentioned that she would love to act alongside Bernthal's family man-turned vigilante in Frank Castle, who made his debut during Season 2 of the Daredevil series.
