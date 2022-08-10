Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.

