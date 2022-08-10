Read full article on original website
IGN
Soccer Story - Reveal Trailer
Take a look at the world and more of Soccer Story in this trailer for the upcoming comedy open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world with your trusty magic soccer ball. Soccer Story launches on PC, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Google Stadia in 2022.
IGN
Arcade Paradise - 22 Minutes of Gameplay
Manage your own very successful laundromat business by turning it into an arcade! Arcade Paradise is a business sim that lets you create and run your own arcade under the nose of your overbearing father, who thinks you're running his laundromat.
IGN
Pokemon Go Bug Out Collection Challenge Guide
The Pokemon Go Bug Out Event has brought with it the debut of some brand new Pokemon to the game, as well as new raids and encounters. There is also a tailored Collection Challenge available, demanding you catch certain Pokemon, and evolve others. Check out this page for a comprehensive breakdown to ensure you complete this challenge and earn the limited-time rewards.
IGN
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide
Spells are a mage's arsenal of magic and are used throughout the world of Skyrim. They can range from Lightning Bolts to Healing Hands all the way to raising corpses to fight for you. Spells come in many different varities as well, not only offering protection and defense, but also ways to help other attributes, including your smithing.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy, a New Free-to-Play Shared Open-World MMORPG, Is Now Available
Tower of Fantasy is a light sci-fi shared open-world MMORPG with cross-play that is now available from the official site, Apple's App Store, and the Google Play Store. This new action-adventure MMORPG send players to the alien world of Aida and will task them with saving what is left of humankind. But fret not, as Tower of Fantasy includes a deep combat system, the unique Simulacrum system that lets players embody heroes of the past, and a world filled to the brim with treasures waiting to be discovered.
IGN
Skyrim Nemesis Mod Gameplay
Among awesome Skyrim mods, this might be one of the coolest. Nexus user syclonix has created their own version of the Nemesis system from Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This Nemesis mod isn’t too hard to install, and can give you a unique Skyrim modded playthrough. Check out this Skyrim Nemesis Mod Gameplay!
IGN
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Shattering Spectreglass Launch Trailer
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands' fourth DLC, Shattering Spectreglass, is available now for individual purchase and the game's Season Pass owners. Check out the launch trailer to see what to expect with the Shattering Spectreglass DLC, which brings the new Blightcaller class, new ways to customize your Fatemaker, a new boss, and more.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds A Cult Of Personality, Arcade Management, And 30+ Games This Week
The week might almost be over, but if you've been looking to update your Nintendo Switch library, then you can find plenty of new games to add to your collection. From dark humor cult worship to higher education management and retro arcade dreams, here's a look at some of the highlights you can find on the Nintendo eShop right now.
IGN
Catch Me! IGN Prime Free Early Access Game
IGN Prime has partnered with Berlin-based indie team, ByteRockers' Games to showcase their game Catch Me!, a competitive online platforming game that up to 4 players can jump in and play. It is an action-packed game of tag that is fun for friends and the fam. The world can be manipulated using unique context-based interactive elements.
IGN
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for August 11, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings a new execution to the game: Let's Wrestle. Check out the trailer to see what to expect.
IGN
No Concession
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "No Concession," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
IGN
Pokemon Go Wurmple Evolution Guide
Wondering how to evolve Wurmple in Pokemon Go? Wurmple evolutions are slightly more complicated than most - there are two options for Wurmple to evolve into; Silcoon and Cascoon. Furthermore, Silcoon evolves into Beautifly, whereas Cascoon evolves into Dustox. Wurmple features in the limited time Bug Out! event in Pokemon...
IGN
Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting
Take a break with some puzzle solving fun in the Genshin Impact Evermotion Mechanical Painting event! This guide covers everything you need to know about the latest event in Genshin Impact version 2.8, including when it starts and tips for solving each puzzle. Evermotion Mechanical Painting Start Time and Requirements.
IGN
The Pursuit of Happines
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "The Pursuit of Happiness," which features John and his truck. You'll need to complete this chapter in order to make your eventual escape across the border.
JOHN・
IGN
Fall Guys - Sonic's Adventure Event Trailer
Check out the trailer for a look at Fall Guys' Sonic’s Adventure event, which brings the new Bean Hill Zone level and four costumes, including Dr. Eggman, Tails, Knuckles, and Sonic. Fall Guys' Sonic's Adventure event runs from August 11 (today) until August 15, 2022.
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition on Sale
If you've been putting of adding Horizon Forbidden West to your game library, now is a great time to grab yourself a copy. Not only is the launch edition on sale, the Horizon Forbidden West collector's edition is on sale, too. Quick note, we're trying a new feature with our...
IGN
Pokemon GO Best Great League Team
Pokemon Go allows players to participate in real-time PvP battles through the GO Battle League. The GO Battle League is found in the game by clicking the center Pokeball icon and then clicking on the Battle icon to the right of the Pokedex icon. Depending on how well you do...
Here are 5 games you should grab in Fanatical's summer sale
Thousands of games are discounted, but here are some of our favourites. Fanatical's summer sale (opens in new tab) is currently underway, and with it comes a deluge of deals, discounts, and, uh, d'flash sales. If you feel like your backlog could stand to be a little deeper, you can head over to Fanatical's site and gorge yourself on cheap games.
IGN
Gotham Knights: Building a Brand New Gotham City (With 400 Years of History) - IGN First
Gotham Knights' brand new version of Gotham City saw the developers invent an entire 400-year timeline for the town. In our latest IGN First, we delve into how this new take on Gotham was created, and how it fits together.
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
