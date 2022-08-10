Brutal moment TV reporter lists ALL the reasons why Australians don't trust China to the Communist superpower's ambassador - as he DENIES the country wants world domination

The Chinese ambassador to Australia has shut down suggestions the communist superpower wants 'world domination' as he faced heated questions from journalists about the nation's relationship with Australia.

And in a chilling warning, he said Beijing will seize Taiwan by 'all necessary means'.

'When necessary, when compelled, we are ready to use all necessary means. As to what [that means]? You can use your imagination,' he said of China's designs on the thriving island democracy.

Xiao Qian, China's new ambassador to Australia, also used his landmark address at the National Press Club on Wednesday to declare that while Beijing supported improvements to the 'current international order' they will 'never seek to start a new one'.

'In more than 40 years of reforming and opening up to the outside world, tremendous changes have happened in China.

'China's comprehensive national stance has been significantly enhanced but China’s diplomatic philosophy and China's foreign policy remains unchanged.

'China supports necessary reform and improvement to the current international order and system, but China never seeks to start a new one.'

However, during a question and answer session, Nine's political editor Chris Uhlmann was quick to challenge Qian's claims the China was a benevolent superpower - and listed the reason why Australians don't trust China.

TV reporter Chris Uhlmann (pictured) rattled off all the reasons Australians don't trust China at the National Press Club

Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian (pictured) shut down claims China wants world domination

Uhlmann list of why Australians remains wary of China included:

Beijing's decision to occupy and militarise the South China Sea in contravention of international law

Threatening an Australian Air Force aircraft flying over the South China Sea

Imprisoning Australian without basic rights to national justice.

Launch cyber attacks against private and public sector.

Interfered in Australian politics, universities and with the Australian-Chinese community

'Do you see why some Australians think when you talk about international law and positive policies, you do not do what you say?' Uhlmann asked.

Chinese anti-aircraft batteries take part in military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan

In response, Qian defended the nation's actions in the South China Sea, saying claiming territories there were: 'Necessary measures we have to take to protect the security of the areas which belong to us.'

Xi Jinping (pictured) gave a speech in 2019 committing himself to 'reunifying' Taiwan, saying he would use force if necessary

China has been conducting its most provocative war games Taiwan Strait to coincide with US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island on August 3.

The drills involving land, air and sea forces have seen the island blocked from the outside world.

At the National Press Club on Wednesday Xiao Qian said China are prepared to take Taiwan by whatever means necessary.

'We can never rule out the option to use other means so when necessary, when compelled, we are ready to use all necessary means. As to what does it mean "all necessary means"? You can use your imagination,' Qian said.

'It's an issue of reunification, complete reunification, and an issue of Taiwan coming back to the motherland.

'As for our approach to the question of Taiwan - I think it's consistent, clear and pretty open.... that the people in the mainland, even in Taiwan, are Chinese,' he said.

China has also begun preparing to build a military base on the Solomon Islands, a nation less than 2000km from Australia's coast, and seen a vital point to launch an attack on the U.S.

Nancy Pelosi (left) meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right) in Taipei on August 3, in a move that provoked fury in Beijing

State-run media in China announced in June that the nation had expanded military operations in the region.

This news was worrisome for Australia as hostile tensions continue to increase between China and the West, with the Communist nation asserting 'sovereignty' and 'jurisdiction' over the international waters of the Taiwan Strait.

However, during his National Press Club speech on Wednesday, Xiao Qian said China continued to seek a stable and cooperative relationship with Australia.

'No matter how China develops itself now or in the future, China will never seek hegemony or sphere of influence. The development of China-Australia relations is at a critical juncture,' he said.

'China's policy of friendship and cooperation to Australia remains unchanged. And objective and rational objective of Australia on China and a positive and pragmatic policy towards China are fundamentally significant for a long-term stable and predictable partnership between China and Australia.'