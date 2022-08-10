ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Brutal moment TV reporter lists ALL the reasons why Australians don't trust China to the Communist superpower's ambassador - as he DENIES the country wants world domination

By Ben Talintyre
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The Chinese ambassador to Australia has shut down suggestions the communist superpower wants 'world domination' as he faced heated questions from journalists about the nation's relationship with Australia.

And in a chilling warning, he said Beijing will seize Taiwan by 'all necessary means'.

'When necessary, when compelled, we are ready to use all necessary means. As to what [that means]? You can use your imagination,' he said of China's designs on the thriving island democracy.

Xiao Qian, China's new ambassador to Australia, also used his landmark address at the National Press Club on Wednesday to declare that while Beijing supported improvements to the 'current international order' they will 'never seek to start a new one'.

'In more than 40 years of reforming and opening up to the outside world, tremendous changes have happened in China.

'China's comprehensive national stance has been significantly enhanced but China’s diplomatic philosophy and China's foreign policy remains unchanged.

'China supports necessary reform and improvement to the current international order and system, but China never seeks to start a new one.'

However, during a question and answer session, Nine's political editor Chris Uhlmann was quick to challenge Qian's claims the China was a benevolent superpower - and listed the reason why Australians don't trust China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvfvP_0hBIG55f00
TV reporter Chris Uhlmann (pictured) rattled off all the reasons Australians don't trust China at the National Press Club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOfoF_0hBIG55f00
Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian (pictured) shut down claims China wants world domination

Uhlmann list of why Australians remains wary of China included:

  • Beijing's decision to occupy and militarise the South China Sea in contravention of international law
  • Threatening an Australian Air Force aircraft flying over the South China Sea
  • Imprisoning Australian without basic rights to national justice.
  • Launch cyber attacks against private and public sector.
  • Interfered in Australian politics, universities and with the Australian-Chinese community

'Do you see why some Australians think when you talk about international law and positive policies, you do not do what you say?' Uhlmann asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ikxvt_0hBIG55f00
Chinese anti-aircraft batteries take part in military drills aimed at intimidating Taiwan

In response, Qian defended the nation's actions in the South China Sea, saying claiming territories there were: 'Necessary measures we have to take to protect the security of the areas which belong to us.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnaDq_0hBIG55f00
Xi Jinping (pictured) gave a speech in 2019 committing himself to 'reunifying' Taiwan, saying he would use force if necessary

China has been conducting its most provocative war games Taiwan Strait to coincide with US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island on August 3.

The drills involving land, air and sea forces have seen the island blocked from the outside world.

At the National Press Club on Wednesday Xiao Qian said China are prepared to take Taiwan by whatever means necessary.

'We can never rule out the option to use other means so when necessary, when compelled, we are ready to use all necessary means. As to what does it mean "all necessary means"? You can use your imagination,' Qian said.

'It's an issue of reunification, complete reunification, and an issue of Taiwan coming back to the motherland.

'As for our approach to the question of Taiwan - I think it's consistent, clear and pretty open.... that the people in the mainland, even in Taiwan, are Chinese,' he said.

China has also begun preparing to build a military base on the Solomon Islands, a nation less than 2000km from Australia's coast, and seen a vital point to launch an attack on the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqdAz_0hBIG55f00
Nancy Pelosi (left) meets with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (right) in Taipei on August 3, in a move that provoked fury in Beijing

State-run media in China announced in June that the nation had expanded military operations in the region.

This news was worrisome for Australia as hostile tensions continue to increase between China and the West, with the Communist nation asserting 'sovereignty' and 'jurisdiction' over the international waters of the Taiwan Strait.

However, during his National Press Club speech on Wednesday, Xiao Qian said China continued to seek a stable and cooperative relationship with Australia.

'No matter how China develops itself now or in the future, China will never seek hegemony or sphere of influence. The development of China-Australia relations is at a critical juncture,' he said.

'China's policy of friendship and cooperation to Australia remains unchanged. And objective and rational objective of Australia on China and a positive and pragmatic policy towards China are fundamentally significant for a long-term stable and predictable partnership between China and Australia.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w5zMx_0hBIG55f00
A Chinese Xian H-6 bomber is pictured in the skies over the Taiwan Strait, amid huge military drills that will effectively blockade the island

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xiao Qian
Person
Nancy Pelosi
nationalinterest.org

War Ready: Could the U.S. and Its Allies Win a War Over Taiwan?

The United States operates a large number of bases in Japan and has troops in South Korea, but would that be enough to face a Chinese military with 2 million active-duty personnel?. Should large portions of China’s two-million-strong army and 35,000 armored vehicles succeed in landing on and occupying Taiwan,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Australians#Communist#Chinese#The National Press Club
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
International Relations
Country
China
Daily Mail

Putin admits Western sanctions are causing Russia 'colossal' problems and says country 'cannot develop in isolation from the rest of the world'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has admitted his nation is facing 'colossal' high-tech problems due to the onset of unprecedented Western sanctions over Ukraine. The Kremlin chief said the West's sanctions had cut Russia off from major technology products and conceded the nation could not develop in complete isolation, but added it would be impossible to fully sever Moscow's connection to the rest of the world.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Kim Jong-un Used a Fake Brazilian Passport To Travel to Disneyland

Passports issued to North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il (right) and to Kim Jong UnReuters. The current leader of North Korea Kim Jong Un and his late father, Kim Jong Il, used fraudulently obtained Brazilian passports to apply for visas to visit Western countries in the 1990s. This information was presented by Reuters in 2018, stating that this is the only piece of evidence made public. When the fake passports were made public, North Korea responded by saying they were used specifically to travel to Western countries, such as going to Disneyland and other attractions that Kim Jong Un, at a young age, would be interested in.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

533K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy