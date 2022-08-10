Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
triwnews.com
A New Dance Studio Is Ready To Work With Waxhaw Families
WAXHAW, NC – As August begins, Waxhaw families are looking toward the new school year. With the necessities of Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic, plus extracurriculars, schedules are filling fast. A dance class with a new studio in Waxhaw, Meredith Lane Dancers, should make a great addition to any calendar.
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
'They couldn’t find us a spot on campus which is ridiculous' | UNC Charlotte student speaks out about housing issues
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been more pushback from UNC Charlotte students. The university ran out of on-campus housing options and is placing some students off campus in hotels and apartments. WCNC Charlotte learned a few accommodations are Sonesta Select and the Holiday Inn near the university. Those two hotels...
triwnews.com
7th Annual Waxhaw Back To School Bash Happens August 13
WAXHAW, NC – On August 13 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm, the seventh annual Waxhaw Back to School Bash will be happening at Waxhaw Elementary School. This drive will serve students from Waxhaw, Western Union, and Kensington Elementary Schools, as well as South Providence, Parkwood Middle and High Schools. This drive-thru event will offer shoes, school supplies, food, and music! Students must be present to participate. Denise Truesdale, the event organizer, shared, we will be giving away “bookbags packed with school supplies, shoes, non-perishable foods, household supplies, and a hot meal.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is Delta-10?
MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
COLUMN: Rockingham’s connection to Olivia Newton-John
Olivia Newton-John passed away today (Aug. 8) at the age of 73. Olivia Newton-John’s father-in-law, Tom Easterling, was a Rockingham citizen and soldier, and a very highly decorated World War II hero. Lt. Easterling qualified as a pilot in 1943 at the age of 19. Over the next couple...
Mother says strangers tried kidnapping her 3-year-old from busy Steele Creek store
CHARLOTTE — A Lake Wylie mother said three people worked together to try and kidnap her 3-year-old boy while inside a store at a popular Steele Creek shopping center. Police are investigating the incident that happened Friday at the Rivergate Shopping Center on South Tryon Street. Jillian Culp said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
triwnews.com
The Rotary Club Of Waxhaw-Weddington Introduces New Board Members
WAXHAW, NC – Yorda Kidane, CEO & Founder of Digital Tax Advisory, LLC has been elected President of The Rotary Club of Waxhaw-Weddington, which meets at Weddington Swim & Racquet Club on Thursdays at 7:30 am. Yorda is an entrepreneur with experience in real estate investments, insurance, multi-unit franchising, small business tax and accounting. Yorda is not only a successful and accomplished entrepreneur, but she is committed to her family, to service and to the community. She has served as the 2021 Chair of the UnionCounty Chamber Women in Business program and Ambassador. She was a 2020Chamber Small Business Excellence Award Finalist. Yorda serves as a board member of the Community Shelter of Union County, Turning Point, Union County Community Foundation, and Past-Service Chair of her Rotary club. She was named 2019-2020 Distinguished Rotarian. Yorda’s passion, enthusiasm, and energy shine through in everything that she touches but her biggest accomplishment is her family. She currently resides in Waxhaw, NC. with her husband, son, and twin daughters.
This Is North Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Mashed found the best breakfast spot in each state, including this favorite in North Carolina.
qcitymetro.com
Police: Tik Tok videos are adding fuel to Charlotte’s car-theft problem
Rachel Bestman usually leaves for work around 10:30 p.m. But on the night of August 1, the 24-year-old security guard walked out of her apartment in southeast Charlotte to find her 2011 Hyundai Elantra missing. Assuming the car had been towed, she called a towing company. Bestman was right; her...
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
countryfolks.com
Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics
MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
Couple calls 911 during emergency only to hear voice recording
CHARLOTTE — A couple told Channel 9 that they were put on hold with 911 during an emergency. The city of Charlotte says 911 dispatchers answer more than 77,000 calls each month, which is an average of more than 2,500 each day. Anthony and Diana Reynolds said they spent...
cn2.com
Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
WBTV
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
Help! North Carolina sheriff’s office seeking name recommendations for newest pup
The Union County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help naming their newest employee, an 11-week-old German Shepherd, 'Puppy Doe.'
Smoky Mountain News
Missing person found dead in park
The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
Man killed during gunfire exchange with Locust police was traumatized, brother says
LOCUST, N.C. — The brother of a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Locust police in May said the deadly encounter all started with a noise complaint months before. Jerome Gales said his brother, Michael Angelo Gales, 37, was shot with a stun gun, dragged...
Comments / 0