Waxhaw, NC

triwnews.com

A New Dance Studio Is Ready To Work With Waxhaw Families

WAXHAW, NC – As August begins, Waxhaw families are looking toward the new school year. With the necessities of Reading, Writing, and Arithmetic, plus extracurriculars, schedules are filling fast. A dance class with a new studio in Waxhaw, Meredith Lane Dancers, should make a great addition to any calendar.
WCNC

Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
triwnews.com

7th Annual Waxhaw Back To School Bash Happens August 13

WAXHAW, NC – On August 13 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm, the seventh annual Waxhaw Back to School Bash will be happening at Waxhaw Elementary School. This drive will serve students from Waxhaw, Western Union, and Kensington Elementary Schools, as well as South Providence, Parkwood Middle and High Schools. This drive-thru event will offer shoes, school supplies, food, and music! Students must be present to participate. Denise Truesdale, the event organizer, shared, we will be giving away “bookbags packed with school supplies, shoes, non-perishable foods, household supplies, and a hot meal.”
City
The Mint Hill Times

What Is Delta-10?

MINT HILL, NC – Like many of the new cannabinoids hitting shelves, Delta-10 is making headlines as one of the newest on the market. So what’s the difference between all the Delta? Delta-10 is touted to be a more sativa-like (or energizing) version of Delta-8 THC. While Delta-8 THC has a more sedative effect that’s great for relaxation or sleep aid, Delta-10 has been picked up by those looking for something to use during the daytime when they need focus or a more energetic buzz. While many Delta-10 products contain some Delta-8 for stabilization (for example, many D10 carts contain D8 as well), even small amounts of Delta-10 in them has been shown to give a better daytime effect for those who need to utilize THC during their daytime activities.
triwnews.com

The Rotary Club Of Waxhaw-Weddington Introduces New Board Members

WAXHAW, NC – Yorda Kidane, CEO & Founder of Digital Tax Advisory, LLC has been elected President of The Rotary Club of Waxhaw-Weddington, which meets at Weddington Swim & Racquet Club on Thursdays at 7:30 am. Yorda is an entrepreneur with experience in real estate investments, insurance, multi-unit franchising, small business tax and accounting. Yorda is not only a successful and accomplished entrepreneur, but she is committed to her family, to service and to the community. She has served as the 2021 Chair of the UnionCounty Chamber Women in Business program and Ambassador. She was a 2020Chamber Small Business Excellence Award Finalist. Yorda serves as a board member of the Community Shelter of Union County, Turning Point, Union County Community Foundation, and Past-Service Chair of her Rotary club. She was named 2019-2020 Distinguished Rotarian. Yorda’s passion, enthusiasm, and energy shine through in everything that she touches but her biggest accomplishment is her family. She currently resides in Waxhaw, NC. with her husband, son, and twin daughters.
carolinajournal.com

Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation

Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
countryfolks.com

Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics

MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
cn2.com

Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
WBTV

Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
Smoky Mountain News

Missing person found dead in park

The body of a Knoxville man who went missing while traveling to Charlotte was found Friday, Aug. 5, in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Bryce Evans, 23, was last seen Sunday, July 31, and his last known location was the Cherokee area. He enjoyed hiking and camping, according to a missing persons poster.
