Waxhaw, NC

triwnews.com

The Rotary Club Of Waxhaw-Weddington Introduces New Board Members

WAXHAW, NC – Yorda Kidane, CEO & Founder of Digital Tax Advisory, LLC has been elected President of The Rotary Club of Waxhaw-Weddington, which meets at Weddington Swim & Racquet Club on Thursdays at 7:30 am. Yorda is an entrepreneur with experience in real estate investments, insurance, multi-unit franchising, small business tax and accounting. Yorda is not only a successful and accomplished entrepreneur, but she is committed to her family, to service and to the community. She has served as the 2021 Chair of the UnionCounty Chamber Women in Business program and Ambassador. She was a 2020Chamber Small Business Excellence Award Finalist. Yorda serves as a board member of the Community Shelter of Union County, Turning Point, Union County Community Foundation, and Past-Service Chair of her Rotary club. She was named 2019-2020 Distinguished Rotarian. Yorda’s passion, enthusiasm, and energy shine through in everything that she touches but her biggest accomplishment is her family. She currently resides in Waxhaw, NC. with her husband, son, and twin daughters.
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville

SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
City
Waxhaw, NC
gaston.edu

#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina

The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
DALLAS, NC
#Back To School#School Supplies#Waxhaw Back#Waxhaw Elementary School
lakenormanpublications.com

Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community

DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
DENVER, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community

Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
MOORESVILLE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill

The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
triwnews.com

Local Teen Illustrates Children’s Book

WAXHAW, NC – The teen behind the illustrations of “Boomer the Rabbit” is local to our community. Iliana Ballew recently worked with author Philip R. Morehouse and Simply Snowden Publishing to complete her first illustrating project. “Boomer the Rabbit” is a children’s book that tells of a young rabbit that is experiencing being made fun of because of his big feet, but the lesson learned through this skillfully-written and beautifully-illustrated book is one that anyone from young to old can learn from: “Just because in some way you may be different from others, doesn’t mean that your ‘difference’ can’t be a strength that no one else has.” Through the pictures and words, this book is sure to make a difference in so many different people’s lives.
WAXHAW, NC
countryfolks.com

Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics

MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
MONROE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Hot Glass Alley’s Pumpkin Palooza

Hot Glass Alley, at 438 Atando Avenue, Charlotte, is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza on September 3rd and 4th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Catawba Fest — new fall festival in Tega Cay

Catawba Park is a new 62-acre park in Tega Cay. Its address is 2351 New Gray Rock Road, Tega Cay, SC. It sits on the banks of the Catawba River and features baseball and softball fields, multipurpose fields, an amphitheatre, an open play meadow for community events, along with trails, playgrounds, restrooms and concessions.
TEGA CAY, SC

