WAXHAW, NC – The teen behind the illustrations of “Boomer the Rabbit” is local to our community. Iliana Ballew recently worked with author Philip R. Morehouse and Simply Snowden Publishing to complete her first illustrating project. “Boomer the Rabbit” is a children’s book that tells of a young rabbit that is experiencing being made fun of because of his big feet, but the lesson learned through this skillfully-written and beautifully-illustrated book is one that anyone from young to old can learn from: “Just because in some way you may be different from others, doesn’t mean that your ‘difference’ can’t be a strength that no one else has.” Through the pictures and words, this book is sure to make a difference in so many different people’s lives.

WAXHAW, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO