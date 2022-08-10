Read full article on original website
triwnews.com
The Rotary Club Of Waxhaw-Weddington Introduces New Board Members
WAXHAW, NC – Yorda Kidane, CEO & Founder of Digital Tax Advisory, LLC has been elected President of The Rotary Club of Waxhaw-Weddington, which meets at Weddington Swim & Racquet Club on Thursdays at 7:30 am. Yorda is an entrepreneur with experience in real estate investments, insurance, multi-unit franchising, small business tax and accounting. Yorda is not only a successful and accomplished entrepreneur, but she is committed to her family, to service and to the community. She has served as the 2021 Chair of the UnionCounty Chamber Women in Business program and Ambassador. She was a 2020Chamber Small Business Excellence Award Finalist. Yorda serves as a board member of the Community Shelter of Union County, Turning Point, Union County Community Foundation, and Past-Service Chair of her Rotary club. She was named 2019-2020 Distinguished Rotarian. Yorda’s passion, enthusiasm, and energy shine through in everything that she touches but her biggest accomplishment is her family. She currently resides in Waxhaw, NC. with her husband, son, and twin daughters.
WBTV
Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
WBTV
Teachers share concerns over vacancies as the first day of school approaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The countdown to school is on but dozens of classrooms in some districts are still empty. Staff vacancies aren’t unique to one particular district, it’s happening across North Carolina and the entire country. In the two years following the start of pandemic, thousands of...
whqr.org
Three Charlotte-area counties will defy NC school calendar law and open early
Over the next week or so, students are returning to classrooms in South Carolina public schools, North Carolina private and charter schools and a handful of North Carolina districts. North Carolina’s calendar law requires most districts to wait until the Monday closest to Aug. 26. This year that’s Aug. 29....
gaston.edu
#1 Practical Nursing Program in North Carolina
The Gaston College Licensed Practical Nursing program has once again earned a number one ranking in North Carolina. NursingProcess.org placed Gaston College at the top of its list of Best LPN programs in the state for 2022. In a Facebook posting, NursingProcess.org said, “We are happy to announce that Gaston...
After hundreds of hours of work, Concord woman gets Habitat for Humanity house
CONCORD, N.C. — It was a life-changing moment for a single mother in Cabarrus County on Wednesday as she got the keys to her long-awaited Habitat for Humanity house. “We homeowners, y’all!” cheered Tanika Farris of Concord. She and her 19-year-old daughter, Shawniyah, are opening the door to not just their new home, but to their new life.
lakenormanpublications.com
Camp Meeting history reveals unity amid community
DENVER – The annual Rock Springs Camp Meeting dates back more than 200 years and the gatherings of today still resemble those early congregations. While the world around the campground has changed exponentially, for two weeks each summer the faithful tenters of Rock Springs ditch the modern conveniences that have become so commonplace to reconnect with family, friends, food and worship.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville investing $33 million in facilities projects to enhance community
Travel any direction in Mooresville and you will see evidence that the town and surrounding area is growing rapidly. Mooresville has evolved from a small mill town to a thriving lakeside community, serving more than 50,000 residents and visitors. The area was recently rated a top lake destination by multiple sources and boasts unique opportunities for people from all walks of life. It’s a place where small-town charm and Southern hospitality meet big city entertainment along with a growing variety of retail and dining opportunities and world-class industry.
charlotteonthecheap.com
8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill
The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sarah Pittman announced as replacement candidate for Iredell-Statesville Schools board
Iredell Democrats announced Tuesday that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as their candidate for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3. Pittman will face Republican Abby Trent in November’s general election. The District 3 seat is held by Samuel Robert Kennington Sr., a Republican. Pittman, a former...
WBTV
South Iredell HS student graduates from intense eight-week Navy Summer Flight Academy
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A student at South Iredell High School completed an impressive accomplishment this month by graduating from the Elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy. Jadyn Dixon finished the intensive eight-week aviation program at Delaware states University, receiving her FAA Private Pilot’s License and five college credits. The...
Officials thrilled for new 130-acre South Carolina development
The new development is called The Exchange and will span 130 acres off Charlotte Highway 521.
triwnews.com
Local Teen Illustrates Children’s Book
WAXHAW, NC – The teen behind the illustrations of “Boomer the Rabbit” is local to our community. Iliana Ballew recently worked with author Philip R. Morehouse and Simply Snowden Publishing to complete her first illustrating project. “Boomer the Rabbit” is a children’s book that tells of a young rabbit that is experiencing being made fun of because of his big feet, but the lesson learned through this skillfully-written and beautifully-illustrated book is one that anyone from young to old can learn from: “Just because in some way you may be different from others, doesn’t mean that your ‘difference’ can’t be a strength that no one else has.” Through the pictures and words, this book is sure to make a difference in so many different people’s lives.
Mess in Mooresville: Intersection project finally gets new life
Every day, there's a traffic backup as far as the eye can see at the intersection of Faith Road and Highway 115.
countryfolks.com
Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics
MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Hot Glass Alley’s Pumpkin Palooza
Hot Glass Alley, at 438 Atando Avenue, Charlotte, is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza on September 3rd and 4th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
wccbcharlotte.com
University City Neighbors Push Back Against Plan For 700 New Homes & Townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Some neighbors are pushing back against more growth in the University area. Ryan Homes wants to build up to nearly 400 single-family homes and close to 300 townhomes on 150 acres off North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. City Council will make the ultimate decision...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Catawba Fest — new fall festival in Tega Cay
Catawba Park is a new 62-acre park in Tega Cay. Its address is 2351 New Gray Rock Road, Tega Cay, SC. It sits on the banks of the Catawba River and features baseball and softball fields, multipurpose fields, an amphitheatre, an open play meadow for community events, along with trails, playgrounds, restrooms and concessions.
