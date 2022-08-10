ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Critical missing person search canceled for 92-year-old Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search for a critical missing person in Birmingham for a 92-year-old man was canceled. The Birmingham Police Department said Willie Sole was located safely Thursday after he was last seen Wednesday night. When the search began, police said Sole was last seen in the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Person of interest in Birmingham arson, homicide arrested in Oklahoma

The man named a person of interest in an arson and homicide investigation in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday. 35-year-old Youit Dewitt Jones was booked in Carter County on a second degree robbery charge. Jones was sought by the Birmingham Police Department after a body was found inside a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot and killed in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBMA) - The Hueytown Police Department is looking into the shooting death of a man in the 1000th block of 26th Avenue. Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarborough says the victim was shot late Wednesday night. He is in his early 20's. The victim was pronounced dead at a...
HUEYTOWN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Arrest made in connection to shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced a second arrest Wednesday stemming from an investigation after a shooting at a local restaurant last month. Timothy Powell, 39, was arrested August 5 on a warrant for first-degree assault. The arrest was made less than a week after another suspect, 24-year-old Corey Lewis, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
ABC 33/40 News

One injured in officer-involved shooting in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Brighton Wednesday. The Brighton Police Department said the incident happened on Main Street and the person injured was taken to UAB to undergo surgery. Police said the officer involved was not injured, but no additional details...
BRIGHTON, AL
Christ
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Overnight fire delays start of classes at Brighton Elementary

A fire at Brighton Elementary school will delay the start of classes, for at least a day. According to Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, there is too much water damage for classes to begin as scheduled. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BRIGHTON, AL
#Red Mountain Church
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden firefighters say city retaliated after overtime pay lawsuit

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Members of the Gadsden Fire Department filed an amended complaint against the city in federal court. The firefighters' original complaint, filed on May 5, 2022, sought the recovery of damages resulting from a claim that the city violated the overtime pay requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). The reported violations claim the city failed "to pay its firefighters the correct overtime rate."
GADSDEN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Attorney charged with bringing drugs into Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A lawyer was arrested Sunday during an investigation into a reported plot to bring contraband into the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to the plot and were able to find validity in the report and supporting evidence that the report was true.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Trial nears for suspect in Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney case

After almost three years, one of the two people charged in the death of three year old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney is set to go on trial in federal court. The little girl was kidnapped from a birthday party in Birmingham's Tom Brown Village. Her body was later found inside a dumpster ten days later.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One killed, two injured in crash involving 18-wheeler on Hwy 31 in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 31 in Calera Wednesday morning. The Calera Fire and Police departments said the incident happened in the 3900 block of the highway around 10:00 a.m. and involved two other vehicles.
CALERA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Wellborn Cabinet announces $17 million new facility in Oxford, 400 jobs expected

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
OXFORD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: 2A newcomers hope to turn heads while others seek revenge

This is the second in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run

This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

