Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
ABC 33/40 News
Critical missing person search canceled for 92-year-old Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A search for a critical missing person in Birmingham for a 92-year-old man was canceled. The Birmingham Police Department said Willie Sole was located safely Thursday after he was last seen Wednesday night. When the search began, police said Sole was last seen in the...
ABC 33/40 News
Person of interest in Birmingham arson, homicide arrested in Oklahoma
The man named a person of interest in an arson and homicide investigation in Birmingham was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday. 35-year-old Youit Dewitt Jones was booked in Carter County on a second degree robbery charge. Jones was sought by the Birmingham Police Department after a body was found inside a...
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot and killed in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBMA) - The Hueytown Police Department is looking into the shooting death of a man in the 1000th block of 26th Avenue. Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarborough says the victim was shot late Wednesday night. He is in his early 20's. The victim was pronounced dead at a...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in connection to shooting at Tuscaloosa restaurant
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) announced a second arrest Wednesday stemming from an investigation after a shooting at a local restaurant last month. Timothy Powell, 39, was arrested August 5 on a warrant for first-degree assault. The arrest was made less than a week after another suspect, 24-year-old Corey Lewis, was arrested in connection to the same shooting.
ABC 33/40 News
Child, 3, cuts clothes off as she waits for shoplifting grandmother in hot car, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman has been accused of leaving her 3-year-old granddaughter in a car for roughly an hour while she shoplifted at a store in South Carolina, according to an incident report obtained by WCIV. The report notes that 55-year-old Pamela Lawson is now facing charges.
ABC 33/40 News
Photos: A special escort for a fallen deputy's kids
Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade and other members of law enforcement escorted the children of Deputy Brad Johnson to their first day of school. Johnson was shot and killed in June during a chase with a suspect.
ABC 33/40 News
One injured in officer-involved shooting in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Brighton Wednesday. The Brighton Police Department said the incident happened on Main Street and the person injured was taken to UAB to undergo surgery. Police said the officer involved was not injured, but no additional details...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in shooting death of 19-year-old at driving exhibition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old during a driving exhibition in Birmingham Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said Ja'Kia Winston was one of five people shot during the gathering in the 800 Block of 2nd Avenue North. Police said 23-year-old...
ABC 33/40 News
Person of interest sought after body found inside burning abandoned house in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A person of interest is being sought after one person was found dead inside an abandoned house after it burned Tuesday morning, according to Birmingham police. Police said 35-year-old Youitt De Witt Jones was named a person of interest in connection to the incident. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Court records show extensive criminal history for person of interest in arson, homicide
Police have not yet been able to locate 35-year-old Youit DeWitt Jones. Jones is a person of interest in the case of a body found inside a burning abandoned house in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham Tuesday morning. Birmingham Police said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. He is...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
ABC 33/40 News
Overnight fire delays start of classes at Brighton Elementary
A fire at Brighton Elementary school will delay the start of classes, for at least a day. According to Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, there is too much water damage for classes to begin as scheduled. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden firefighters say city retaliated after overtime pay lawsuit
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Members of the Gadsden Fire Department filed an amended complaint against the city in federal court. The firefighters' original complaint, filed on May 5, 2022, sought the recovery of damages resulting from a claim that the city violated the overtime pay requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (“FLSA”). The reported violations claim the city failed "to pay its firefighters the correct overtime rate."
ABC 33/40 News
Attorney charged with bringing drugs into Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A lawyer was arrested Sunday during an investigation into a reported plot to bring contraband into the Jefferson County Jail. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was alerted to the plot and were able to find validity in the report and supporting evidence that the report was true.
ABC 33/40 News
Trial nears for suspect in Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney case
After almost three years, one of the two people charged in the death of three year old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney is set to go on trial in federal court. The little girl was kidnapped from a birthday party in Birmingham's Tom Brown Village. Her body was later found inside a dumpster ten days later.
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, two injured in crash involving 18-wheeler on Hwy 31 in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 31 in Calera Wednesday morning. The Calera Fire and Police departments said the incident happened in the 3900 block of the highway around 10:00 a.m. and involved two other vehicles.
ABC 33/40 News
Wellborn Cabinet announces $17 million new facility in Oxford, 400 jobs expected
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — A $17 million expansion project by Wellborn Cabinet Inc. is headed to Oxford and is expected to create nearly 400 jobs over five years. The family-owned manufacturer based in Ashland, is one of the largest cabinet makers in North America. The new location will sit on 60 acres at the Oxford West Industrial Park, located on John Wills Drive.
ABC 33/40 News
Wellborn Cabinet could be catalyst for more businesses at Oxford West Industrial Park
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — Wellborn Cabinet will take up nearly half of the Oxford West Industrial Park. It is the first company at the park since it opened in 2018. The project is estimated to span 60 acres of the 130-acre park. Community leaders hope it will lead to more tenants filling up the remaining acreage.
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: 2A newcomers hope to turn heads while others seek revenge
This is the second in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7.
ABC 33/40 News
AHSAA football previews: Top teams in 1A look to rebuild for playoff run
This is the first in an eight-part series previewing the 2022 high school football season, focusing on teams and players across our coverage area in central Alabama. There will be a preview for each classification which includes teams, players and games to watch before we release the first ABC 33/40 Power Rankings of the year and the staff’s preseason picks for the Super 7 on Aug. 17.
