Body discovered near dock at Sammamish Landing Park

Police sirens in operation. Blue and red flash lights of emergency car in action. Police crew with the siren lights on emergency alert. Stock photo of police lights. (vmargineanu / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a dock at Sammamish Landing Park on Tuesday.

King County deputies said they were called at 4:30 p.m. to the park, which is located in the 4600 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast.

Investigators said the man’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.

©2022 Cox Media Group