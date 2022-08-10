Body discovered near dock at Sammamish Landing Park
SAMMAMISH, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a dock at Sammamish Landing Park on Tuesday.
King County deputies said they were called at 4:30 p.m. to the park, which is located in the 4600 block of East Lake Sammamish Parkway Northeast.
Investigators said the man’s death did not appear to be suspicious.
The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the man’s death.
