SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse announced Wednesday it would be taking over the former location of beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack. "It’s a tremendous honor to carry on the tradition and history of that location and to be a steward of what Gary and Jen created over the last 17 years. There is still lots to do before we can open but stay tuned for more details. Lots of good things to come!" Urban Roots wrote in a Facebook post.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO