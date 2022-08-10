Read full article on original website
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse announced Wednesday it would be taking over the former location of beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack. "It’s a tremendous honor to carry on the tradition and history of that location and to be a steward of what Gary and Jen created over the last 17 years. There is still lots to do before we can open but stay tuned for more details. Lots of good things to come!" Urban Roots wrote in a Facebook post.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and renewable energy are now being served up under a new pilot program unveiled Wednesday at Stockton's Chick-fil-A location. Stockton's mayor and local business leaders gathered for a "green ribbon cutting" Wednesday introducing the restaurant's solar-powered microgrid system. "Today is amazing," said...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a matter of weeks, the Sleep Train Arena could be no more. Demolition work on the arena began back in July. Officials expect it to be wrapped up by mid-to-late September, but there's no set schedule at this time. Demolition starts with the interior before moving to the walls and roof.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Northern California as they open their first of several locations in the Greater Sacramento region. Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles in 2017. After drawing lines around the block and receiving rave reviews from Instagram followers, they decided to open their first restaurant in East Hollywood.
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Experts say there’s a need for 41,000 more registered nurses in California, and a new campaign launched Wednesday to address it. Stand Up 4 Nurses said the State's Board of Registered Nursing is in part to blame because it puts excessive caps on enrollment, limiting the amount nurses.
STOCKTON, Calif. — After the Gilroy Garlic Festival was cancelled in April, the California Garlic Festival announced plans to host its very own Garlic Alley at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds on Aug. 13 and 14. The two-day weekend event was organized by the same promotional group who runs...
DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
STOCKTON, Calif. — Carrying signs reading "Listen to the Blind" and "Defund CCBVI," a small group of advocates for the blind protested on the sidewalk in North Stockton. The group with megaphones stationed themselves in front of the Community Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CCBVI) on Grand Canal Blvd.
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado Hills Brewfest is set to return in September for its 4th annual event. The event will bring over 40 breweries, cideries, and wineries to the Serrano Visitor Center--Village Green on Saturday, September 10, from 3 -7 p.m. The El Dorado Hills Brewfest will also include unlimited tastings, food trucks, music, games and entertainment.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With the cost of everyday necessities like groceries, fuel, utilities and more rising, some are seeking out community resources to help them fill the gap for the first time. Mayra Romero, 29, recently lost her job with the Girl Scouts of Northern California. The news came...
DAVIS, Calif. — University of California, Davis has launched new clinical trials focused on improving treatments for a viral cat disease. Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), or a feline coronavirus variant, can develop in cats of all ages and is one of the most common causes of death in young cats with infectious diseases, according to UC Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine. Up to 95% of cats diagnosed die without treatment.
CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 9:30 p.m. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors called up both items together during a Wednesday meeting. Both anti-camping measures passed. They'll be brought back to the Board on Aug. 23 for adoption. Before the vote took place, Supervisor Don Nottoli voiced his support for...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
STOCKTON, Calif. — StocktonCon is back for the summer starting Aug. 13, and they're celebrating their 10th anniversary. Attendees can find celebrity guests, artists, vendors, pro-wrestlers and cosplayers all under one roof. Dubbed the Central Valley's hub for people who love all things pop culture and entertainment, StocktonCon is...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Do you have a college degree, a few years of professional experience, but are considering a career change? The FBI is hiring and you may be what they are looking for. The agency needs people with a variety of skills and from all ethnic backgrounds. Special...
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — A search and rescue has transitioned to a recovery operation after a possible drowning in Rio Vista. The Solano County Sheriff's Office received the report around 4 p.m., and first responders arrived to the Sandy Beach Boat Launch to start a search and rescue operation for a 20-year-old Oakland man.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of young entrepreneurs debuted their businesses for a "Youth Entrepreneur's Day" event at the Florin Square Shopping Center. The event consisted of about 30 different young vendors showcasing a variety of products from baked goods to clothing. It was a culmination of a six-week summer camp designed to help those ages 14-19 learn the importance of starting a business.
