Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Urban Roots to take over beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse announced Wednesday it would be taking over the former location of beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack. "It’s a tremendous honor to carry on the tradition and history of that location and to be a steward of what Gary and Jen created over the last 17 years. There is still lots to do before we can open but stay tuned for more details. Lots of good things to come!" Urban Roots wrote in a Facebook post.
ABC10

Sleep Train Arena could be no more by the time September ends

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In a matter of weeks, the Sleep Train Arena could be no more. Demolition work on the arena began back in July. Officials expect it to be wrapped up by mid-to-late September, but there's no set schedule at this time. Demolition starts with the interior before moving to the walls and roof.
ABC10

Dave's Hot Chicken opens first of several Sacramento area locations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Northern California as they open their first of several locations in the Greater Sacramento region. Dave’s Hot Chicken began as a parking lot pop-up in Los Angeles in 2017. After drawing lines around the block and receiving rave reviews from Instagram followers, they decided to open their first restaurant in East Hollywood.
ABC10

Nearly 21,000 fish die in 'catastrophic failure' at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — A 'catastrophic failure' at the UC Davis Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture has resulted in the loss of nearly 21,000 fish. According to UC Davis, the loss appears to be due to chlorine exposure. The university says they are committed to making changes to the facility to ensure something similar doesn't happen again.
ABC10

El Dorado Hills Brewfest set to return in September

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The El Dorado Hills Brewfest is set to return in September for its 4th annual event. The event will bring over 40 breweries, cideries, and wineries to the Serrano Visitor Center--Village Green on Saturday, September 10, from 3 -7 p.m. The El Dorado Hills Brewfest will also include unlimited tastings, food trucks, music, games and entertainment.
ABC10

UC Davis launches new trials to find treatment for cat virus

DAVIS, Calif. — University of California, Davis has launched new clinical trials focused on improving treatments for a viral cat disease. Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP), or a feline coronavirus variant, can develop in cats of all ages and is one of the most common causes of death in young cats with infectious diseases, according to UC Davis’ School of Veterinary Medicine. Up to 95% of cats diagnosed die without treatment.
ABC10

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

CALIFORNIA, USA — A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Walker, California, Monday afternoon. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 1:44 p.m. It was centered about 3 miles east northeast of Coleville and about 37.5 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. People reported feeling it...
ABC10

California to begin offering free meals in all public schools this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California schools are officially implementing a program that provides free meals to all students across the state starting in the 2022-23 school year. The California Universal Meals program allows for district nutrition programs to receive the necessary funding to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students, regardless of income status.
ABC10

StocktonCon returns for summer 2022 | Need to know

STOCKTON, Calif. — StocktonCon is back for the summer starting Aug. 13, and they're celebrating their 10th anniversary. Attendees can find celebrity guests, artists, vendors, pro-wrestlers and cosplayers all under one roof. Dubbed the Central Valley's hub for people who love all things pop culture and entertainment, StocktonCon is...
ABC10

Citrus Heights trail to start construction after COVID delays

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The once delayed Citrus Heights Arcade-Cripple Creek Trail is expected to resume construction this fall, according to city engineers. The nearly 3-mile, multi-use loop trail will connect seven parks to a neighborhood, several schools and Sunrise Mall. The route will start at Wachtel Way and end at the Sunrise MarketPlace area, once complete.
ABC10

Rancho Cordova police find 285 marijuana plants, nearly $40K in cash at home

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — One person was arrested in July on charges of suspected illegal marijuana cultivation after a search. According to a news release from Rancho Cordova police, their Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit was tipped off about a home suspected of an illegal grow operation. The unit served a search warrant on July 13 and found 285 live plants, processed marijuana and around $39,000 in cash.
ABC10

'It feels like I'm independent': Young entrepreneurs put their products to the test at Florin Square Shopping Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of young entrepreneurs debuted their businesses for a "Youth Entrepreneur's Day" event at the Florin Square Shopping Center. The event consisted of about 30 different young vendors showcasing a variety of products from baked goods to clothing. It was a culmination of a six-week summer camp designed to help those ages 14-19 learn the importance of starting a business.
