Barbara G. Kondalski (1939-2022)

Barbara G. Kondalski, a singer of opera and musical theater, whose voice lessons offered students fundamentals and ample encouragement, died Thursday in her Sylvania Township home. She was 83.

She had cancer, her daughter Alicia Pruss said.

Until the coronavirus pandemic, Mrs. Kondalski gave private vocal music lessons in her home, as she had since the late 1960s. Until about four years ago, the soprano performed regularly at concerts of the venerable Toledo music organization, Monday Musicale.

Her students ranged in age from 6 to 50-something. Some arrived wanting to learn pop music.

“She would focus on, this is the proper way to sing, this is the proper way to breathe, so they could do different types of music,” Mrs. Pruss said. “Her sense was, if you learned the fundamentals, you could build on them.

“She wanted to make the students better. She could give them critiques they could learn from,” Mrs. Pruss continued.

Kirsten C. Kunkle, 41, who has a doctorate of musical arts, went to Mrs. Kondalski for voice lessons from age 12 until college and has remained close.

“She introduced me to everything I know and love, namely opera and classical music,” said Ms. Kunkle, artistic director of a Wilmington, Del., opera company. “She was incredibly kind and generous with her time and skills,” Ms. Kunkle said.

That included opportunities to perform together.

“It’s rare with students and teachers. In retrospect, it’s rare and wonderful,” Ms. Kunkle said. “We developed a friendship far beyond student-teacher in adulthood. She was always in touch and checking in to make sure I was OK.”

There were lessons beyond technique, such as, “we make the best of a situation and create good art and are nice to people,” Ms. Kunkle said. “She was a family person, children and grandchildren, and she was so proud of all of them. She could talk shop, like anybody in the field, but she never said anything bad about anybody.”

Katie Trumbull, 23, who was her student from ages 9-15, recalled performing at the Interlochen music center camp in Michigan and her vocal teacher traveling hours to watch her perform.

“It didn’t matter the distance. She was there, excited to watch her students perform,” said Miss Trumbull, a dancer in the upcoming production of Anything Goes at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian. “I got a love for music and for the work from her. She was just a joy.”

Mrs. Kondalski performed with the Toledo Opera and in concert sang works by the likes of Bizet and Menotti. She on several occasions played the Mother Abbess in Sound of Music — including in 2005 at the Croswell, where in 1978 she had played Vera Charles in Mame. She also was a director, including more than once of Hello Dolly at St. Francis de Sales High School.

“She was happy performing,” Mrs. Pruss said. “She liked to act, just putting on a show, entertaining people.”

She was born Feb. 16, 1939, in Dearborn, Mich., to Martha and John Surbis. She was a 1957 graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Dearborn and a 1961 graduate of Marygrove College in Detroit.

She was a member of the music fraternity, Mu Phi Epsilon, and Christ the King Church.

She and Joseph Kondalski married July 7, 1962. He died June 9, 2008.

Surviving are her sons Joe Kondalski and Michael Kondalski; daughters Martha Baird and Alicia Pruss; nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren,

A memorial Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Church, where family and friends may visit after 9:30 a.m. Arrangements are by Newcomer Funeral Home.

The family suggests tributes to the Monday Musicale scholarship program; the northwest Ohio Polish-American Cultural Center, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.