ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Editorial: Keep Toledo’s flag flying

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbxTc_0hBIDdiN00

The city of Toledo has a fine flag. It does not need a new one.

The old cliche cites running an idea up the flagpole. The new proposed flag for the city should never get near a flagpole.

The city wasn’t looking for a new flag.

Searchable stock index

Then Jacob Parr, a designer for a marketing firm, decided the city needed a new flag. A flag he designed. Voila! It’s on the City Council agenda.

Council members and the administration can’t resist a bad idea. It’s in their genetic structure. Our pliant leaders also decide the city needs a new flag. This is pure silliness.

What a marketing ploy by Mr. Parr, with a measure of arrogance thrown in. Yet he’s succeeded in leading our city government around by the nose.

Toledo should change its city council before it changes its flag. If only council members could so quickly decide that more pressing matters need attention.

Toledo has used a version of its current flag for many years, since 1994, which revised an earlier 1909 design. It holds the city seal. That seal contains the Latin words “Laborare Est Orare,” to work is to pray. Very Toledo.

The proposed new flag needs way too much explanation to explain how it’s connected to Toledo.

Council needs to concentrate on important matters and not waste time on this sorry idea and sorry design that would mean nothing to most Toledoans. It would mean less to a visitor.

Not one penny should be spent on a new flag. There’s also a bit of obfuscation about the future costs of a new flag design. While the costs of a new flag sound cheap, other costs would be contained in next year’s budget.

In any case, one penny is too much.

Council and the administration should throw this flag proposal into the trash can, rather than place it on their agenda, or on a flagpole.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Toledo could soon have a new city flag

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News

Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Ottawa County Republican Headquarters to host Grand Opening

The Ottawa County Republican Party invites the public to the Grand Opening of the 2022 Republican Campaign Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4-6 p.m. The headquarters is inside Commodore Perry Inn & Suites at 255 W. Lakeshore Drive in Port Clinton. Congressional candidate JR Majewski and Rep. D.J. Swearingen,...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Two Recounts on the Horizon in Lenawee from August Primary

Adrian, MI – The 2022 August Primary Election in Lenawee is not quite done yet, with recounts on the horizon for two extremely close races from last Tuesday. Lenawee County Clerk Roxann Holloway told WLEN News in an email that the Canvassers were finishing up their work as of Tuesday afternoon. The election for the Republican candidate for County Commissioner District 7 and the Republican candidate for State Representative District 34 will both undergo a recount.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Latin#Toledoans
13abc.com

Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
TOLEDO, OH
westbendnews.net

Roy Klopfenstein Wins August 2nd Primary

Roy Klopfenstein, current Paulding County Commissioner, has unofficially won the 82nd District Primary for Ohio. Klopfenstein’s opponents in this Republican primary was Defiance native, Ted Penner. County by County Klopfenstein won all counties in the district except Defiance County – that went to Penner. This 82nd District seat...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet

Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Sewer Rehabilitation Project in Perrysburg complete

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about the Perrysburg sewer project that aired on Jan. 17, 2022. Northwestern Water and Sewage announced on Tuesday that the Perrysburg Sewer Rehabilitation project is now complete. Originally slated to begin in October 2021, the construction project...
PERRYSBURG, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
sent-trib.com

Prescribed burn agreement between county, BG formalized

A formalized prescribed burn agreement has been written for the Wood County Park District. At Tuesday’s meeting, the park commissioners authorized Director Chris Smalley to enter into an agreement for a memorandum of understanding regarding prescribed fire management between the Wood County Park District and the City of Bowling Green.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Three Food Distributions Site Operating in Findlay this Week

There will be three West Ohio Food Bank drive through food distributions in Hancock County this week. The first one is tomorrow from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Christ in McComb. The other two will both be Saturday August 13 in Findlay. From 8:30 until 10:00am, it will...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL-TV

Duck, duck, Jeep: Rubber ducks brighten Jeep owners' days

TOLEDO, Ohio — People who drive Jeeps get more than just the vehicle; they get to join a global group of fanatics celebrating their love for the brand through inside traditions like the "Jeep wave," the Toledo Jeep Fest and, uniquely, rubber ducks. Allison Parliament was visiting family in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Chance to win year supply of gas with blood or platelet donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the American Red Cross, about 62% of the U.S. population is eligible to give blood, but only 3% does. All who come to donate between August first through 31, will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Police Chief George Kral to retire in January

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department will soon be looking for its next police chief. Chief George Kral announced his retirement Monday on his Twitter account. He will remain in his role until Jan. 9, 2023. Kral began his career with Toledo police in 1990. He worked in...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Gas leak pesters Toledo residents

Toledo residents on Birkdale are upset about roads they saw were damaged from city construction. DNA technology led to the arrest and conviction of Marshall after more than 20 years since police say he raped three people and murdered a woman in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy