Los Angeles, CA

Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park

A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
Man found dead in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting

COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
Family mourns loss of relative killed in Windsor Hills crash

Nearly one week after the fatal crash in Windsor Hills that claimed the lives of six people, we are now learning the identity of one of the victims. Lynette Noble, who was 38-years-old, was identified as one of the six victims that were killed last week in the tragic, fiery crash at La Brea and Slauson Avenue.Her aunt, Sheila Noble, arrived to Los Angeles this week from Memphis to pay her respects to her niece at the scene of the crash.A family friend told CBSLA that it was unaware of Lynette's passing until Sunday."We came out here to support all the...
Man found dead on East Los Angeles basketball court

A man was found dead on a basketball court in East Los Angeles Thursday morning. Homicide detectives were called to the basketball courts behind Nueva Maravilla Housing Community, 4919 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., at about 4:55 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man found stabbed to death in Studio City

A man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River in Studio City early Wednesday, police said. Around 3:50 a.m., The Los Angeles Fire Department alerted police of a victim who had been found stabbed in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told KTLA. The victim was pronounced […]
Arcadia Officer Shot, Prompting Hours-Long Barricade; Suspect Surrenders

What began as a dispute between two brothers led to gunfire Wednesday night that left an Arcadia police officer shot in the face, a relative of the suspect and at least one other person wounded and sparked an hours-long standoff that ended with the culprit's ultimate surrender. The situation unfolded...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sun Valley

An investigation was underway in Sun Valley early Wednesday morning, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train. The incident was reported at 7:45 a.m., after a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a person on the tracks near N. San Fernando Road. The person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were unsure why the person was on the tracks. Metrolink passengers were affected by the crash, as the tracks remained closed for an extended duration while investigation continued. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Shooting Near West Hollywood Leaves One Wounded

A man is hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near West Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 7100 block of Waring Avenue west of La Brea Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Office Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
