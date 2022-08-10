Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Burning Body Found Hanging From Tree In Los Angeles Park
A burning body was found hanging from a tree in a popular park in Los Angeles, California. Authorities received a report that there was a fire in a tree in Griffith Park just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday (August 10). When officers arrived, they discovered the woman's body hanging from a tree near the merry-go-round.
NBC Los Angeles
All Victims Identified in Deadly High-Speed Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection
Two more victims killed in a tragic multi-car collision at a Windsor Hills intersection were identified by grieving family members and friends Wednesday visiting a memorial at the site of the fiery crash. Lynette Noble, 38, of Los Angeles, and 43-year-old friend Natesha Lewis were killed Aug. 4 when a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID last two victims of deadly Windsor Hills crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities have released the names of two of the victims who were killed in a crash at a Windsor Hills intersection who have been identified by family members and mourners at a memorial, according to various media reports Thursday. One of the victims is Lynette Noble....
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A male about 15-20 years of age was found dead Thursday of an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area. Deputies went to the 4900 block of East Cesar Chavez Avenue about 4:55 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. “When deputies arrived,...
foxla.com
Public’s help sought finding gunman in deadly Compton shooting
COMPTON, Calif. - Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the deadly shooting of a man in Compton earlier this month and sought the public’s help in finding the suspect. On Saturday, LASD deputies responded to the 800 block of W....
Family mourns loss of relative killed in Windsor Hills crash
Nearly one week after the fatal crash in Windsor Hills that claimed the lives of six people, we are now learning the identity of one of the victims. Lynette Noble, who was 38-years-old, was identified as one of the six victims that were killed last week in the tragic, fiery crash at La Brea and Slauson Avenue.Her aunt, Sheila Noble, arrived to Los Angeles this week from Memphis to pay her respects to her niece at the scene of the crash.A family friend told CBSLA that it was unaware of Lynette's passing until Sunday."We came out here to support all the...
nypressnews.com
Man found dead on East Los Angeles basketball court
A man was found dead on a basketball court in East Los Angeles Thursday morning. Homicide detectives were called to the basketball courts behind Nueva Maravilla Housing Community, 4919 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., at about 4:55 a.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Woman Killed on Golden State Freeway
A woman who was killed in a traffic crash on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway in the Burbank area was identified Thursday. The crash was reported at about 8:20 a.m. Wednesday near Verdugo Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Soonataa Noa, 53, was identified as the victim of...
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
Man found stabbed to death in Studio City
A man was found stabbed to death near the Los Angeles River in Studio City early Wednesday, police said. Around 3:50 a.m., The Los Angeles Fire Department alerted police of a victim who had been found stabbed in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told KTLA. The victim was pronounced […]
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
nypressnews.com
'Fire tornado' hits outskirts of Los Angeles as over 200 firefighters battle huge blaze
A huge fire tornado swept across part of California on Wednesday, August 11. Firefighters managed to get it under control but the state has been affected by serious fires in recent weeks. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp. NY Press News:Latest News Headlines.
8/10 KVCR Midday News: Plane Crashes Onto 91 Freeway, LA County Bans Homeless Encampments Near Schools, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. A small plane crashed and burst into flames on the 91 freeway on Tuesday, though the pilot and his passenger managed to escape unscathed. The Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments within...
NBC San Diego
Arcadia Officer Shot, Prompting Hours-Long Barricade; Suspect Surrenders
What began as a dispute between two brothers led to gunfire Wednesday night that left an Arcadia police officer shot in the face, a relative of the suspect and at least one other person wounded and sparked an hours-long standoff that ended with the culprit's ultimate surrender. The situation unfolded...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Sun Valley
An investigation was underway in Sun Valley early Wednesday morning, after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train. The incident was reported at 7:45 a.m., after a Union Pacific freight train crashed into a person on the tracks near N. San Fernando Road. The person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities were unsure why the person was on the tracks. Metrolink passengers were affected by the crash, as the tracks remained closed for an extended duration while investigation continued. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Man shot and killed in Compton; homicide investigation underway
Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting in Compton that took place late Wednesday evening. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of Alondra Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man, said to be between 30 and 35-years-old, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine a motive and to locate a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
mynewsla.com
Shooting Near West Hollywood Leaves One Wounded
A man is hospitalized Wednesday after being shot near West Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday to the 7100 block of Waring Avenue west of La Brea Avenue where they found a man suffering from gunshots wounds, LAPD Office Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
foxla.com
Reward extended for info on shooting death of Pasadena teen Iran Moreno
PASADENA, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday the extension of a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in the shooting death of 13-year-old Iran Moreno in Pasadena. Moreno was playing video games on Nov. 20, 2021 in his own...
Chase of assault suspect ends with PIT maneuver in North Hills area, nearly upending vehicle
Police used the PIT maneuver to end a slow-speed chase involving an assault suspect in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning.
