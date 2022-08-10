ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Plum scored 18 of her 22 points in 2nd half, Aces beat Dream

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half, A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces held off the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on Tuesday night.

Las Vegas (24-10) pulled within one game of first-place Chicago with two games to play, including hosting the Sky on Thursday. Atlanta (14-20) sits in eighth place, a half-game ahead of Minnesota for the final playoff spot.

Las Vegas opened the fourth quarter on a 16-4 run to build a 78-69 lead, but Atlanta responded by making a 3-pointer on three straight possessions to tie it at 78. Atlanta rookie Naz Hillmon completed a three-point play to cap the 14-4 run, giving Atlanta an 83-82 lead.

Aari McDonald made a open 3-pointer in transition after a Las Vegas turnover to get Atlanta within 91-90, but she missed one two possessions later and had to foul Chelsea Gray with 21.5 seconds left. Gray made both free throws for a two-possession lead, and Wilson sealed it with a block with 8.7 left.

Gray also scored 22 points and Jackie Young added 20 for Las Vegas. Wilson scored 18 points in the first half as Las Vegas led 47-44.

Erica Wheeler and Maya Caldwell each scored 17 points for Atlanta. McDonald added 16 points, and Cheyenne Parker and Rhyne Howard each scored 14.

Howard made her first 3-pointer, in five attempts, midway through the fourth quarter to set a WNBA record for 3-pointers by a rookie with 77. The previous record of 76 was set in 2002 Tamika Catchings.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Mystics seek hot finish against ice-cold Fever

Perhaps a final home-and-home set with the last-place Indiana Fever will help the Washington Mystics get back on track and build momentum for the playoffs. Looking to avoid a season-high third straight defeat, the Mystics can extend the Fever's franchise-record losing skid to 17 games on Friday night in Indianapolis.
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks blow open close game in 7th to beat Pirates 9-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Emmanuel Rivera homered and hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help blow open a close game, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-3 on Thursday. Rivera started the season with Kansas City before being traded to Arizona at the deadline for right-hander Luke Weaver. Rivera, who homered in his third game with the Diamondbacks, added a solo shot off JR Brubaker in the fourth inning Thursday. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh, Arizona tied it on Alek Thomas’ bases-loaded groundout off Chase De Jong (4-1). Rivera followed with his double off Yerry De Los Santos and Daulton Varsho hit a three-run double high off the wall in center to put Arizona up 8-3. Rivera added a double in the eighth inning to finish 3 for 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Minnesota State
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
The Associated Press

Fowler, Day make early bid in Memphis to keep season going

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rickie Fowler and Jason Day faced enough stress just to make sure they got into the PGA Tour’s postseason. Now that they’re here, they want to keep going. Fowler had a change of caddies and putters and finally started to see some putts fall, though still not enough to his liking. Day recovered from a spiked fever and burning sensation in his eyes and played bogey-free Thursday at the TPC Southwind. Both had a 5-under 65. That wasn’t good enough to lead the FedEx St. Jude Championship, only to hope. Si Woo Kim holed out from 167 yards in the 18th fairway for eagle to cap off a superb finish of 6-under par on his last six holes, giving him a 62 and an early share of the lead with J.J. Spaun.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Seahawks QBs Lock, Smith hope for edge in preseason opener

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The biggest question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks enters a new phase this weekend, one where the variables are out of their control. The race between Geno Smith and Drew Lock to replace Russell Wilson as Seattle’s starting quarterback will hit another gear beginning with Saturday’s preseason opener at Pittsburgh. That question won’t be answered solely by the results of the first preseason game. But it will be a significant step toward determining who will be the replacement for Wilson after he was traded to Denver in March. So far, the question has lingered during offseason workouts and minicamps in the spring, the first couple weeks of training camp and a scrimmage last weekend where Lock seemed to gain some momentum after a strong outing with the No. 2 offense against the majority of Seattle’s starting defense.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Saints preseason opener features 1st-rounders Olave, Penning

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints top draft choice Chris Olave senses that the bursts of speed and sudden changes in direction that served him well in college will translate well in the NFL. Fellow New Orleans first-round pick Trevor Penning has been exhibiting the same nasty streak as a blocker that intrigued the Saints when they were scouting him. Olave, taken 11th overall out of Ohio State, and Penning, selected 19th overall out of Northern Iowa, both have stood out during the opening weeks of training camp. Their first live action against another team comes Saturday night in Houston.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Plum
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
A'ja Wilson
Person
Cheyenne Parker
deseret.com

After a walk-off victory, a Utah team is one win away from history at the Little League World Series

A walk-off win has a Utah Little League team one win away from going to the Little League World Series for the first time in state history. Playing in the Mountain Regional, which is new this year, the Snow Canyon Little League team — from Santa Clara, Utah — beat the Paseo Verde Little League team — from Henderson, Nev. — 5-4 via a walk-off hit from Colton Gainey Tuesday night on ESPN.
SANTA CLARA, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#The Las Vegas Aces#Mcdonald#Wnba
The Associated Press

Raiders RB Zamir White has overcome lifetime of obstacles

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Scotland High School coach Richard Bailey has had a handful of players make it to the NFL out of Laurinburg, North Carolina, none more special than Las Vegas Raiders rookie Zamir White. Shortly after the Raiders took White with the 122nd pick in the NFL draft, he said it was a moment he’d been waiting for his entire life. It’s a life he was never supposed to live. Affectionately known as Zeus, the now-chiseled 225-pound power back weighed 1 pound when his mother was six months pregnant. Doctors wanted to terminate the pregnancy. His great-grandmother demanded otherwise, even if it meant he could exhale only once.
LAURINBURG, NC
CBS Minnesota

Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots

PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
NBA
deseret.com

High school girls soccer: Tuesday highlights include OT wins for American Fork and Farmington

Senior leaders and freshman phenoms helped Real Salt Lake Academy enact a little revenge from last season, knocking off East 3-2. Trailing 2-1 late in the second half, freshman Lou Williams kept the ball in play for senior Emerson Winn to tie the game back up 2-2. With momentum on their side, the Griffins added the game-winning goal with just two minutes remaining in regulation by freshman Summer Long, her first goal with RSL.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Cowboys give Turpin shot at NFL amid backdrop of TCU assault

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys nearly four years after the receiver and kick returner was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, ending his career at TCU. Turpin was kicked off the team at TCU in part because the school was unaware of a previous assault case in New Mexico. He pleaded guilty in the Texas case with a chance to clear the conviction from his record and attended an abuse intervention program. “I learned I got to learn from my accountability, my consequences,” Turpin said in his first meeting with reporters early in training camp. “I’m just looking forward to becoming a greater man now.” The assault case led to a long wait for an NFL call, but that’s not the only reason the speedy Turpin is a longshot. He’s also tiny, listed at 5-foot-7 and 158 pounds. If he makes the roster, Turpin will be close to his former college home with more time to tell his story.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy