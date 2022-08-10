Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated opens season with loss to Cy Ranch
A&M Consolidated volleyball opened up its season on Tuesday with a three-set loss to Cypress Ranch. The Tigers lost 18-25, 11-25 and 15-25. The junior varsity team also lost, while both freshman teams won. A&M Consolidated volleyball returns to action this weekend by taking part in the Katy/Cy Ranch tournament.
KBTX.com
College Station drops pair of matches to open the season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team played a pair of matches to open the 2022 season. After losing to Episcopal in 5 sets in their season opener, the Purple and Black dropped a 4 set loss to Fulshear 14-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. College Station (0-2) will participate in the Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament starting Thursday in search of their first win of the year.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday
Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Snook volleyball falls in five sets to Trinity
The Snook volleyball team began the season with a hard fought loss in five sets to Trinity on Tuesday. Trinity won the first, third and fifth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 15-11, respectively. Snook won the second and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-23. It was a total team...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener
The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie. It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M AD Bjork sings the praises of tackle football
Tackle football has been under fire in the last two or three decades, but it has been very, very good to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. Studies have shown high rates of concussions and traumatic brain injuries for those who played football, especially in major college football and the NFL. Most of us know what CTE stands for – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has caused many parents to not let their sons – or daughters – play football.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fall Camp Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.11.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Franklin’s Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp in the lead
Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp shot a 6-over-par 78 for a first-round lead in the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land on Monday. Campbell and Rapp have a five-stroke lead on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD kicks off school year with 'energizing' convocation
Teachers, administrators and staff members from across the Bryan school district gathered for the district’s annual convocation, serving as a sort of pep rally for employees before students return to their classrooms next week. Wednesday’s event, though annual, was held in person for the first time since 2019, returning...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?
In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are around 200,000. Each has a major university, though Texs A&M is unquestionably larger. Each have major highways running through them. However, there is a stark difference in one particular...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022
Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 11
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9
Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
Bryan College Station Eagle
C&J Barbeque to open new Bryan location Aug. 19
C&J Barbeque is set to open its new Bryan restaurant at Briargate Drive and William J. Bryan Parkway on Aug. 19. This new restaurant is a relocation of its Texas Avenue location near Downtown Bryan. On opening day, the restaurant will be giving away free Blue Bell ice cream and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Collins announces candidacy for College Station City Council, Place 1 seat
Aron Collins announced his candidacy Monday for the College Station City Council, Place 1 seat, and, if elected, said he hopes to fulfill his dream of giving back to the community. “My father was drafted and ended up serving in Vietnam where he received multiple purple hearts. All of my...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M Health Science Center being evacuated, closing due to threat of suspicious package
The Texas A&M University Health Science Center in Bryan has been closed for the remainder of the day due to the threat of a suspicious package, university police said in an alert. Nothing has been found as of yet, according to UPD. The HSC Bryan campus is being evacuated and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two more arrested in connection to shooting last Wednesday in College Station
Two men have been arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting last Wednesday in the 1200 block of Holik Drive, police said. Tayshon Franklin-Jones, a 20-year-old from Bryan, was arrested Monday and Jaterriyan Gomez, a 20-year-old from College Station, was arrested...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Amazon Prime Air team hosts drone meet and greet in College Station
Bryan-College Station residents will have another chance to view an Amazon Prime Air Drone in person on Saturday, during a Welcome Break-Fest from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square in College Station. Paul Butler, an Amazon community affairs manager, said there will not be a live...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M faculty leaders say President M. Katherine Banks is leaving them out of major decisions
Faculty leaders at Texas A&M University in College Station are calling on President M. Katherine Banks to better collaborate and be more transparent with professors about changes to the university. Just weeks before the start of the new academic year, the Faculty Senate approved a resolution this week that said...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Troupe Over the Hill presents dinner theater
Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes presents a murder mystery dinner theater on Aug. 26. "Who Killed Mama Lasagna" will be a joint production of Troupe Over the Hill and the Kickapoo Club. It will be presented in the Tonkawa Room at Hilltop Lakes, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the play at 7.
