College Station, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated opens season with loss to Cy Ranch

A&M Consolidated volleyball opened up its season on Tuesday with a three-set loss to Cypress Ranch. The Tigers lost 18-25, 11-25 and 15-25. The junior varsity team also lost, while both freshman teams won. A&M Consolidated volleyball returns to action this weekend by taking part in the Katy/Cy Ranch tournament.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station drops pair of matches to open the season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar volleyball team played a pair of matches to open the 2022 season. After losing to Episcopal in 5 sets in their season opener, the Purple and Black dropped a 4 set loss to Fulshear 14-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22. College Station (0-2) will participate in the Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament starting Thursday in search of their first win of the year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday

Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Snook volleyball falls in five sets to Trinity

The Snook volleyball team began the season with a hard fought loss in five sets to Trinity on Tuesday. Trinity won the first, third and fifth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 15-11, respectively. Snook won the second and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-23. It was a total team...
SNOOK, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan sweeps Manor in season opener

The Bryan Viking volleyball team appeared headed to a somewhat easy three-game sweep of Manor in the season opener when the Lady Mustangs wiped out a five-point deficit for a 21-21 tie. It seemed the perfect time for Bryan coach Kayli Kane to call her first timeout, but then again,...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M AD Bjork sings the praises of tackle football

Tackle football has been under fire in the last two or three decades, but it has been very, very good to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. Studies have shown high rates of concussions and traumatic brain injuries for those who played football, especially in major college football and the NFL. Most of us know what CTE stands for – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has caused many parents to not let their sons – or daughters – play football.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Press Conference: Demani Richardson

Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.11.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Franklin's Campbell, former Aggie hoops coach Rapp in the lead

Franklin’s Olivia Campbell and former Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Cherri Rapp shot a 6-over-par 78 for a first-round lead in the second flight of the Texas Women’s Four-Ball Championships at Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land on Monday. Campbell and Rapp have a five-stroke lead on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BISD kicks off school year with 'energizing' convocation

Teachers, administrators and staff members from across the Bryan school district gathered for the district’s annual convocation, serving as a sort of pep rally for employees before students return to their classrooms next week. Wednesday’s event, though annual, was held in person for the first time since 2019, returning...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?

In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are around 200,000. Each has a major university, though Texs A&M is unquestionably larger. Each have major highways running through them. However, there is a stark difference in one particular...
WACO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 9

Residents interested in learning more about Amazon’s plans to bring drone deliveries to College Station can attend Amazon Prime Air Break-Fest, Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Amazon will have a drone on display. Also games, activities and food.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

C&J Barbeque to open new Bryan location Aug. 19

C&J Barbeque is set to open its new Bryan restaurant at Briargate Drive and William J. Bryan Parkway on Aug. 19. This new restaurant is a relocation of its Texas Avenue location near Downtown Bryan. On opening day, the restaurant will be giving away free Blue Bell ice cream and...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Amazon Prime Air team hosts drone meet and greet in College Station

Bryan-College Station residents will have another chance to view an Amazon Prime Air Drone in person on Saturday, during a Welcome Break-Fest from 9 a.m. to noon at the Green at Century Square in College Station. Paul Butler, an Amazon community affairs manager, said there will not be a live...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Troupe Over the Hill presents dinner theater

Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes presents a murder mystery dinner theater on Aug. 26. "Who Killed Mama Lasagna" will be a joint production of Troupe Over the Hill and the Kickapoo Club. It will be presented in the Tonkawa Room at Hilltop Lakes, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the play at 7.
NORMANGEE, TX

