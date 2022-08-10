ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy.
GEORGIA STATE
Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure adviser for California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure adviser for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O'Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O'Rourke's exchange...
UVALDE, TX
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
MICHIGAN STATE
Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Hawaii reports 3,189 new COVID-19 cases statewide

Hawaii has reported 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 332,822, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,262. Hawaii Island...
HAWAII STATE
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14

Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
KENTUCKY STATE

