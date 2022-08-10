Read full article on original website
Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for governor in Wisconsin primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tim Michels wins Republican nomination for governor in Wisconsin primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp unfurled the first major policy proposals of his reelection bid Thursday, pledging to spend $2 billion on another state income tax rebate and revival of a long-dormant state property tax break while contending with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams over who's best for the state's economy.
Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure adviser for California
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure adviser for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be...
Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O'Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease with which the Uvalde elementary school gunman legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O'Rourke's exchange...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — After questions about guns, politics and COVID-19, a jury was selected Tuesday for the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over their disgust with restrictions early in the pandemic. The judge and lawyers settled on 18...
Denita Ball to become first Black woman sheriff in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas prepares to step down, his replacement is already making history. Denita Ball will soon become the first female sheriff in Milwaukee County and the first Black female sheriff in Wisconsin history after winning the Democratic primary. This achievement was a long...
In Focus: State Senate and House eastern Kentucky delegation tour flood ravaged counties
CHAVIES, Ky. — State representatives from eastern Kentucky took a helicopter over areas affected by the floods on Thursday, August 4. Even stopping in some locations to hand off donations to those who cannot leave their homes. A helicopter ride over counties destroyed by the flood, provided a view...
Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — Truck driver found innocent in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Biden, first lady evaluate 'heartbreaking' flood damage in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flying in to see the devastation in person, President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to the Bluegrass Airport to survey the damages in Southeastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to Kentucky. Biden and...
Hawaii reports 3,189 new COVID-19 cases statewide
Hawaii has reported 3,189 new cases of COVID-19 within the last week, bringing the statewide total to 332,822, according to the Hawaii Department of Health. Fourteen new deaths were reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,606. The bulk of the cases were reported on Oahu, with 2,262. Hawaii Island...
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: Aug. 12-14
Saturday August 13 @ 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 14 @ 12 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday August 12 @ 8:30 p.m. Saturday August 13 @ 9:30 a.m. Sunday August 14 @ 9:30 a.m. Iroquois Amphitheater. Saturday August 13 @ 8 p.m. Iroquois Amphitheater.
