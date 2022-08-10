Read full article on original website
explore venango
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Tomato Bruschetta
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Fresh Tomato Bruschetta – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The topping for this simple Fresh Tomato Bruschetta appetizer can be put together ahead of time and refrigerated!. Ingredients. 4 plum tomatoes, seeded and chopped. 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese. 1/4 cup...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Peach festival, turkey dinner, ethnic food sale
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
Local ice cream, desserts shop closes its doors
A pair of ice cream and sweets stores in Salem and Boardman have closed.
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Beverly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Beverly. Beverly is a young female Bernese Mountain Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, she came to the shelter as a stray. For more information on Beverly, or to schedule an...
explore venango
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
explore venango
East Forest Elementary Students Visit Loleta Recreation Area
SIGEL, Pa. – The third and fourth graders from East Forest Elementary School recently went on a field trip to Loleta Recreation Area in the Allegheny National Forest. The students went on a nature hike to a scenic overlook that allowed them a bird’s eye view of the vast Allegheny National Forest.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
explore venango
Venango County Fair Continues Today With Cornhole Contest, Barnyard Olympics, and More
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair continues today, Thursday, August 11, with the Cornhole Contest, Barnyard Olympics, and much more at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. The fair runs through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment...
explore venango
Venango County Fair Underway
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Fair is in full swing at the county fairgrounds in Franklin. It will run through Sunday, August 14. There is something for everyone at the fair – from livestock to musical entertainment to demolition derbies and more. The cost is $7...
explore venango
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy,...
Western Pennsylvania shelters will adopt out 21 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility
Five animal shelters in western Pennsylvania are rehoming 21 of the up to 4,000 beagles that suffered abuse at a pharmaceutical research site in Virginia, local animal rescue leaders said Tuesday. The company Envigo bred and sold beagles for research at its facility in Cumberland, Virginia. This spring, the U.S....
Residents want local park’s pool restored
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) - New Castle residents want to bring back the Cascade Park Pool.
977rocks.com
Crews Quickly Handle Kitchen Fire At Chop Shop
A fire at a downtown Butler eatery could have had a far more serious result if not for an early warning and the quick actions of firefighters. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday for smoke coming out of rear roof vents at the Chop Shop.
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
cranberryeagle.com
Sheetz rep at Adams Twp. meeting: ‘They card everybody’
ADAMS TWP — A representative of Sheetz explained the company’s policies for alcohol sales at a public hearing for a liquor license transfer at a new Sheetz location at the intersection of Route 228 and Three Degree Road. The hearing was held ahead of the Adams Township meeting...
Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood
Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
explore venango
Seal Coating Operations Planned in Venango County
OIL CITY, Pa. – The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing seal coat operations on various roadways in southeastern Venango County. Crews from PennDOT’s Venango County maintenance facility will be placing the surface treatment on Route 322 between the Clarion-Venango county line in Rockland...
explore venango
Featured Local Job: Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor
Abraxas Youth & Family Services currently has an opening for a Night Supervisor or Overnight Safety Supervisor to join their team at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA. At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES. Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for...
