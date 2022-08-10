Tackle football has been under fire in the last two or three decades, but it has been very, very good to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. Studies have shown high rates of concussions and traumatic brain injuries for those who played football, especially in major college football and the NFL. Most of us know what CTE stands for – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has caused many parents to not let their sons – or daughters – play football.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO