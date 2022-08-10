Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rockdale volleyball beats Milano to start season
Rockdale volleyball opened up its season with a win at home over Milano Tuesday night, 25-16, 25-15 and 25-7. Rockdale was led by setter Yolianna Castillo who finished with a team-high 21 assists. Castillo also recorded two kills, two aces and seven digs. Outside hitter Halle Jimenez tallied a team-high...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Snook volleyball falls in five sets to Trinity
The Snook volleyball team began the season with a hard fought loss in five sets to Trinity on Tuesday. Trinity won the first, third and fifth sets by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 15-11, respectively. Snook won the second and fourth sets 25-23 and 25-23. It was a total team...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated opens season with loss to Cy Ranch
A&M Consolidated volleyball opened up its season on Tuesday with a three-set loss to Cypress Ranch. The Tigers lost 18-25, 11-25 and 15-25. The junior varsity team also lost, while both freshman teams won. A&M Consolidated volleyball returns to action this weekend by taking part in the Katy/Cy Ranch tournament.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station's season opener spoiled by doubleheader loss
Despite a total team effort, College Station volleyball fell to Houston Fulshear in four sets as part of a season opening doubleheader Tuesday night at College Station High School. The Cougars also lost earlier in the evening to Episcopal in five sets. The season opening doubleheader was also the debut...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies hosting Stephen F. Austin in exhibition on Thursday
Texas A&M soccer is hosting Stephen F. Austin in a free exhibition match Thursday at Ellis Field at 7 p.m. Currently with construction surrounding Ellis Field, fans attending should park at Reed Arena and enter in through the gates at the northwest and northeast corners. The game will air on...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M AD Bjork sings the praises of tackle football
Tackle football has been under fire in the last two or three decades, but it has been very, very good to Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork. Studies have shown high rates of concussions and traumatic brain injuries for those who played football, especially in major college football and the NFL. Most of us know what CTE stands for – chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disorder that has caused many parents to not let their sons – or daughters – play football.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Fall Camp Press Conference: Demani Richardson
Texas A&M football defensive back Demani Richardson meets the media during week two of Fall Camp. (8.11.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
2 Texas A&M decommits Texas football should pursue
A busy news week concerning some targets of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class continued on Aug. 9. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian could see a couple of former priority targets of the 2023 class return to the forefront in the middle of August. And one source of at...
Longhorns Commit Johntay Cook Debuts As No. 3 WR in 2023 SI 99 Rankings
Johntay Cook is one of the top pass catchers in the entire 2023 class
Bryan College Station Eagle
Johnson named A&M Lettermen’s Association’s Lifetime Award winner
Davey Johnson, who lettered in both baseball and football at Texas A&M, was named the Lettermen’s Association’s recipient of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award. Johnson played two years of baseball at A&M before signing a professional contract. The second baseman played from 1965-78 with the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Baltimore. He hit 136 homers, including 43 in 1973 for Atlanta. He won a pair of World Series with Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. Johnson then managed from 1984-2013 for the New York Mets, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington. He was 1,372-1,071, winning the 1986 World Series with the Mets.
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Takes Down Texas, 24-7
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star Texas RB target Cedric Baxter Jr. set to announce on Wednesday
Back in June, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter Jr. announced his top four schools and the Texas Longhorns are still in the mix for the nation’s No. 4 running back, who will make his decision on Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. Central. The Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes,...
KHOU
Back to school with Chita and the Travis High School cheerleaders, football players and Ambush Squad
Back to school means Friday night lights and all the fun that goes with it! KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft is with the excited kids in FBISD.
Leander ISD kicks off 2022-23 school year Aug. 17
Leander ISD released the 2022-23 school year calendar, and the first day of school kicks off Aug.17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Students, teachers and support staff will head back to campuses Aug. 17 to begin the 2022-23 school year. School will be out Sept. 5 in acknowledgement of Labor Day,...
fox7austin.com
Showers and storms possible, 90s make a comeback
AUSTIN, Texas - The 90s make a comeback today plus more hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over us, we will keep the window open for pop-showers today through the weekend. Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 11
Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station sees 50 days with 100-degree weather since start of 2022
Tuesday was a record day for Bryan-College Station as it was the 50th time the temperature reached 100 degrees since the start of 2022, according to KBTX Meteorologist Shel Winkley. “This did happen in 2011, although we didn’t do it this fast. In 2011, we had 69 days of triple-digit...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 9
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
50 Years Ago, Willie Nelson United Cowboys and Hippies at the Armadillo World Headquarters
With the Vietnam War still raging in the summer of 1972, there was a cultural chasm that seemed too wide to cross in Texas: Longhairs weren’t welcome in honky-tonks, and cowboys didn’t mingle with “peaceniks.” But five words built a bridge. “Ladies and gentlemen, Willie Nelson!”
