mynspr.org
Oroville bus shooting case update | New home for homeless youth | Drought relief on the horizon
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Aug. 11. Criminal proceedings resume in deadly Oroville bus shooting case. Court records show a Butte County judge found shooting suspect Asaahdi Coleman, 22, is competent to stand trial. Coleman is accused of shooting five people on a Greyhound bus that stopped in Oroville Feb. 2. A Seattle woman, Karin Dalton, 43, was killed, and four other people were wounded. Coleman is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.
mynspr.org
Fire survivor solidarity | McKinney Fire ignition | Pallet shelter update
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 10. A year after the Dixie Fire, survivors work to help victims of another devastating blaze. It's been about a year since the Dixie Fire devastated Plumas County's Indian Valley. Now, some fire survivors there are working on supporting the next fire survivor community.
