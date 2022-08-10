Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Nicki Minaj Announces Release Date of Her Upcoming Single, "Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has taken to social media to announce the release dates of two upcoming projects: her next single and her upcoming Queen Radio episode. Minaj revealed the next Queen Radio episode will drop on August 11. Meanwhile, she’ll release “Freaky Girl” on August 12. Additionally, the rapper is preparing to unleash Nick James, her alter ego for this next era.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Brings His First Girlfriend Keshia Chanté On Stage At OVO Fest: Watch
Though he's had to postpone the highly anticipated Young Money reunion due to a case of COVID, Drake's annual OVO Fest has still been a monumental one as the father of one has been showing plenty of love to his fellow Canadians. One of the most buzzworthy moments from night...
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie's Brother Claps Back After Rapper Claims He Was Screwed Out Of Yung Bleu's Deal
Things have been bubbling up between Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu recently, though the latter would claim that it's DJ Vlad's fault. This week, Boosie sat down with Vlad where he divulged his issues with Bleu claiming that he wasn't "technically" signed to him. Boosie explained that it was his brother who managed Bleu and eventually tried to cut him out of the deal.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
‘She’s 40’: Fans Of Cardi B Accused Of Age Shaming Nicki Minaj
The Barbz and Bardi Gang went head to head on Twitter over their queens, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, trading insults and hashtags.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nelly Brings Out Ashanti During Concert, Seems To Reference Irv Gotti
They reunited on the Verzuz stage when Fat Joe and Ja Rule went toe to toe, but in recent days, Nelly and Ashanti have once again been seen together. Much has been said about this former couple following Irv Gotti and Ja's appearance on Drink Champs. The recent episode found Hip Hop reliving the purported love affair involving the Murder Inc boss and his hitmaking singer, but not everyone believed that Gotti should have been speaking about the decades-old romance on a public forum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reacts To Fat Joe Calling Him A "Sucka" Over Ashanti: "He's Not My Friend"
If there is anyone who knows how to stir the pot and command attention, it's Irv Gotti. The music mogul recently sat down for a revealing interview with Drink Champs, and while he spoke about Murder Inc and its influence, the discussion's most viral takes came from Irv talking at end about Ashanti. The pair reportedly dated 20 years ago while Irv was separated from his wife, and it seems as if he was still a little salty about the end of the relationship.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Offers Woman Job After Being Catfished In ‘Ex-Assistant’ Scandal
Nicki Minaj has offered the woman whose photo was used in the rapper’s recent “ex-assistant” scandal a job. The woman, Megan F. Bettencourt, fired off a tweet on Wednesday (August 3) explaining she had nothing to do with the allegations made against the Pinkprint rapper. “To be...
Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Artwork
Nicki Minaj is on her way back with new music. As several artists rolled out new singles and albums, the New York native announced that her next single, “Super Freaky Girl,” will drop on August 12. In addition to sharing the release date and title, Nicki Minaj also shared a short snippet of the track. Backed by a sample of “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, the track’s upbeat flair compliments Minaj’s sexual wordplay.
Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It
Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it. On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drake Leaves Flirty Comment On Nicki Minaj’s Sexy Pic & Fans Go Wild Over Their Interaction
Drake and Nicki Minaj‘s beloved friendship is giving fans everything they want. A few days after the duo joined forces at the Young Money Reunion show, Drake, 35, left a flirty comment on Nicki’s Aug. 9 Instagram post. The social media content featured a photo of Nicki, 39, wearing a jean jacket and a sexy pink skirt as she walked onto a private jet. Plus, Nicki shared a video of herself bonding with Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham. The video is so good that you have to see it for yourself!
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Says Ashanti "Ran Like A Cockroach" When He Was Arrested
Irv Gotti says that Ashanti, who was signed to his record label, Murder Inc. Records, "ran like a cockroach" after he was arrested for laundering money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team. Speaking with Page Six, Gotti said that he felt betrayed by the singer after the incident back in 2005.
TMZ.com
Drake and Chubbs Feeling Latto, Not Joe Budden in St. Tropez
Drake's offering some hilarious observations -- some of them subtle -- about his fellow hip hop artists while he's kicking back in St. Tropez. Drizzy was hanging at a pretty lively spot in the south of France when he playfully clowned a daytime rager for Crip walking to Latto’s “Big Energy” -- which seems like a win for female rap fans everywhere.
TODAY.com
Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV VMAs
Not only is Nicki Minaj performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but she will also be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The "Super Bass" singer will join a list of past Vanguard recipients like Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. The award honors artists who have had outstanding contributions and profound impact on music videos and pop culture.
Lori Harvey Shared Her Dating Green Flags And Red Flags After Michael B. Jordan Split
"If it's no longer serving me, I'm going to move on."
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K Said To Be “Very Sad” As 9-Month Romance With Pete Davidson Ends: “[It’s] Been Hard”
It’s been just a few days since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup became public knowledge, but sources are already dishing to Page Six about how the 41-year-old is fairing as a newly single woman. According to one insider, the reality star is feeling “very sad” about the...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
Comments / 0