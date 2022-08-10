ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

UW expert anticipates record spending ahead of general election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. “So your target audience really changes pretty dramatically, where your not just focused on...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WSAW) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch announced she is conceding in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor. “I’ve conceded this race to Tim Michels. And I urge you all to stay in the fight. Because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life... " Kleefisch said Tuesday night.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Toney wins GOP Attorney General primary, Jarchow concedes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday...
WISCONSIN STATE
Portage, WI
La Crosse, WI
WSAW

Partisan primary voting rules to ensure your vote counts

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Municipal clerks across Wisconsin worked to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday by setting up poll booths, getting the necessary paperwork ready, and sorting the absentee ballots they have already received. As they prepare, they also want voters to understand the process to make their votes...
MERRILL, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin creates plan for Opioid Settlement

Madison, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Department of Justice announced plans Monday morning on how they’ll handle the national opioid settlement throughout the state. The state will utilize three phases within its plan that contribute to harm reduction, capital projects, and funding for tribal...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Blood donors to earn ticket to Central Wisconsin State Fair

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is working to fill a critical blood shortage while also rewarding donors. People who donate blood on Wednesday will earn a free ticket to the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield. The fair is Aug. 23-28. The donation drive is Aug....
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Temperatures floating around average

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooling down for Thursday and Friday in wake of a cold front moving south through the Upper Midwest. Forecast highs expected to feel like early September to the end the week. Adbundant amounts of sunshine for Thursday, but an increase in clouds on Friday. Light and scattered showers possible heading into the weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Clouds make a return to end the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The full moon will be visible in the region for a good portion of Thursday night as high pressure slowly shifts to the east as the night wears on. Clouds will be filtering in from the west toward daybreak on Friday. Somewhat cool by daybreak on Friday with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Wisconsin State

