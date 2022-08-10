Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
UW expert anticipates record spending ahead of general election
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. “So your target audience really changes pretty dramatically, where your not just focused on...
WSAW
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WSAW) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch announced she is conceding in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor. “I’ve conceded this race to Tim Michels. And I urge you all to stay in the fight. Because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life... " Kleefisch said Tuesday night.
WSAW
Unofficial partisan primary results show Republicans in Wisconsin influenced by fmr. Pres. Trump’s opinions
(WSAW) - The November ballots are essentially set after unofficial results from Tuesday’s partisan primary are tabulated. One race, in particular, gives an indication of the Republican party’s values in Wisconsin. Polls ahead of the primary showed the race for the Republican spot on the ticket for governor...
WSAW
Toney wins GOP Attorney General primary, Jarchow concedes
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former state representative who says he “came up just short” in the Republican primary race for Wisconsin attorney general urged his supporters Wednesday to unite behind Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Adam Jarchow issued the apparent concession early Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
Partisan primary voting rules to ensure your vote counts
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Municipal clerks across Wisconsin worked to prepare for Election Day on Tuesday by setting up poll booths, getting the necessary paperwork ready, and sorting the absentee ballots they have already received. As they prepare, they also want voters to understand the process to make their votes...
WSAW
Wisconsin creates plan for Opioid Settlement
Madison, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Department of Justice announced plans Monday morning on how they’ll handle the national opioid settlement throughout the state. The state will utilize three phases within its plan that contribute to harm reduction, capital projects, and funding for tribal...
WSAW
Blood donors to earn ticket to Central Wisconsin State Fair
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is working to fill a critical blood shortage while also rewarding donors. People who donate blood on Wednesday will earn a free ticket to the Central Wisconsin State Fair in Marshfield. The fair is Aug. 23-28. The donation drive is Aug....
WSAW
Feedback on Rib Mountain State Park master plan suggests connection to Nine Mile
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received more than 400 comments as part of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan process. Much of the input was received from residents living within 10-20 miles of the park, although comments were also received from residents throughout Wisconsin.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Temperatures floating around average
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cooling down for Thursday and Friday in wake of a cold front moving south through the Upper Midwest. Forecast highs expected to feel like early September to the end the week. Adbundant amounts of sunshine for Thursday, but an increase in clouds on Friday. Light and scattered showers possible heading into the weekend.
WSAW
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Clouds make a return to end the week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The full moon will be visible in the region for a good portion of Thursday night as high pressure slowly shifts to the east as the night wears on. Clouds will be filtering in from the west toward daybreak on Friday. Somewhat cool by daybreak on Friday with lows in the low to mid 50s.
Comments / 0