Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen enters protocol
Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen is not traveling with the team for Friday night’s game at Indiana. The Washington Post
UConn Releases Update On Paige Bueckers Following Surgery
UConn women's basketball has provided an official update on star guard Paige Bueckers following ACL surgery. Bueckers tore her left ACL in a pickup game last Monday and underwent surgery on Friday. UConn says the procedure was successful and Bueckers began rehab on Saturday. The Minnesota native will be "regularly...
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Storm have record night in win over Sky
Breanna Stewart scored 25 points and the Seattle Storm tied a franchise record for points and set a WNBA record for assists in a 111-100 victory over the host Chicago Sky on Tuesday night. The victory for the Storm (21-13) could be key for playoff positioning as the regular season...
No. 6 Los Alamitos 'never goes into a game worried' with Malachi Nelson under center
Overall record: 9-2 League record: 5-0 (1st place in Sunset League) Lost in first round of Division 1 Southern Section playoffs 63-38 to St. John Bosco. (All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise) Aug. 19 @ Garces Memorial. Aug. 27 @ American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) Sep. 3 vs....
Lynx beat Mercury 86-77, now in 4-way tie for final 2 playoff spots
PHOENIX - Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep. Minnesota (14-20) moved into a four-way tie for seventh, battling Atlanta, New York and Phoenix for the final two playoff spots. The Lynx play Seattle on Friday and Connecticut on Sunday to close the regular season. Phoenix (14-20) plays Dallas on Friday and Chicago on Sunday. Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two...
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
Liberty roar back to beat Wings, remain in playoff hunt
Sami Whitcomb scored 15 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 13, all after halftime, as the visiting New York Liberty shrugged
Lynx win tight battle with Mercury to force 4-way tie in standings
Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx
A’ja Wilson helps Aces subdue Dream
A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 14 rebounds as the host Las Vegas Aces defeated the Atlanta Dream 97-90 on
WNBA MVP: Debating Breanna Stewart or A'ja Wilson for MVP, plus expert picks for every major award
There is no bigger individual award in the WNBA than MVP, and the race for the honor for the 2022 season is once again between the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart, both of whom are seeking their second regular-season MVP. Wilson turned 26 on Monday,...
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
