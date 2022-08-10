Read full article on original website
Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana
Here are some of the oldest restaurants in the state.
wbrz.com
Cleanup underway of oil spill in a Louisiana bay, health warning in place
HOUMA, La. (AP) — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
Farmer’s Almanac Winter Prediction for Shreveport Area
After a blistering hot summer all across North Louisiana, we can only wonder what’s in store for this winter around our region. The Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter will be colder than normal this year with the coldest periods in mid-December, early and mid-to late January, and early to mid-February.
NOLA.com
Selling steaks has helped keep a Louisiana rancher afloat. A legal fight could sink him.
Rancher Jason Smith stalked back and forth in a barn on his Mount Hermon ranch early Tuesday morning, tapping calves on the snout or the haunch with a wooden crook, whistling and grunting as he herded cows into different pens. Smith and his 81-year-old father, Walter, were separating out calves...
L'Observateur
UPDATE: Unified Command responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The unified command composed of the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO), and Hilcorp continue its response to an oil discharge Wednesday after a tank platform collapse at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. The source of the estimated 13,944...
brproud.com
Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
neworleanslocal.com
Louisiana Beef Picnic 2022
Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is once again transforming itself into an indoor picnic, complete with Louisiana grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch & Coastal Plains Beef. Chefs from Dickie Brennan and Company Family of Restaurants will expertly prepare various cuts of Louisiana beef to showcase their creativity. A Louisiana picnic...
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville
Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Louisiana issues health warning after oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023
The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline.
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today
The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Should Louisiana Do Away with Inspection Stickers? POLL
While I was checking out the latest news about road conditions around the nation, I found the roads in Louisiana were the 9th worst in the nation. That’s actually better than I expected. But it got me to thinking. Why do we have to get our cars inspected every...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Where does milk come from?
A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
KPLC TV
La. shrimpers struggle to make ends meet after prices plummet
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Shrimpers in Louisiana have been struggling to make ends meet the last few months. Some say after calculating the cost of fuel to harvest shrimp and what they’re getting per pound, it’s simply not worth it. “We’re just steady shrimping for nothing,” Cameron...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana Boardwalk sold to Texas-based Routh Group
Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as they will collaborate...
WDSU
Invest 97-L not expected to impact Louisiana
A cluster of storms in the Atlantic that’s about 700 miles southwest of Cabo Verde still remains highly disorganized as it moves west at 17 mph. This is Invest 97-L that the National Hurricane Center has put at 20% to 30% chances for possible development over the next two and three to five days, respectively.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Remembering Buddy Leach, one of the last of Louisiana's populist lions
The death at 88 of Claude “Buddy” Leach marks the passing of one of the last of the full-throated populists of the Edwin W. Edwards generation. As a politician, he won some and lost some, including in the latter category a race for governor in 2003 famed for the per-vote cost of his campaign funded largely from his family’s wealth. To some extent, Louisiana’s evolving political scene had passed him by, but he was never repentant or bowed.
