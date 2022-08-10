ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana to distribute $25M for homeowners impacted by pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana allocated $25 million to homeowners who were affected by the pandemic and encourage more to apply, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. The governor’s office said through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund Louisiana has distributed over $25 million in mortgage...
Louisiana Beef Picnic 2022

Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse is once again transforming itself into an indoor picnic, complete with Louisiana grass-fed beef from Gonsoulin Cattle Ranch & Coastal Plains Beef. Chefs from Dickie Brennan and Company Family of Restaurants will expertly prepare various cuts of Louisiana beef to showcase their creativity. A Louisiana picnic...
Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
Louisiana Distributes $25 Million in Homeowner Assistance to Thousands Affected by the Pandemic, Apply Today

The state of Louisiana has distributed $25.4 million in mortgage assistance to 2,769 homeowners through the Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Fund, a federally funded relief program for homeowners financially affected by COVID-19 who are behind on their mortgages and at risk of foreclosure. Louisiana was one of the first states in the country to launch the program.
Where does milk come from?

A father asked his son, “Where does milk come from?”. “The grocery store,” the son replied. Technically, a correct answer but of the origin of the milk is a cow on a dairy farm. But where are the dairy farms?. Lee Faulk, a regional livestock agent for the...
La. shrimpers struggle to make ends meet after prices plummet

Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Shrimpers in Louisiana have been struggling to make ends meet the last few months. Some say after calculating the cost of fuel to harvest shrimp and what they’re getting per pound, it’s simply not worth it. “We’re just steady shrimping for nothing,” Cameron...
Louisiana Boardwalk sold to Texas-based Routh Group

Louisiana Boardwalk, Northwest Louisiana’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination, announces that it has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. The partnership with Routh Group marks an exciting next step for Louisiana Boardwalk, as they will collaborate...
Invest 97-L not expected to impact Louisiana

A cluster of storms in the Atlantic that’s about 700 miles southwest of Cabo Verde still remains highly disorganized as it moves west at 17 mph. This is Invest 97-L that the National Hurricane Center has put at 20% to 30% chances for possible development over the next two and three to five days, respectively.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Our Views: Remembering Buddy Leach, one of the last of Louisiana's populist lions

The death at 88 of Claude “Buddy” Leach marks the passing of one of the last of the full-throated populists of the Edwin W. Edwards generation. As a politician, he won some and lost some, including in the latter category a race for governor in 2003 famed for the per-vote cost of his campaign funded largely from his family’s wealth. To some extent, Louisiana’s evolving political scene had passed him by, but he was never repentant or bowed.
