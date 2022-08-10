ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Mcdoodie
4d ago

gotta love it, want something go and take it. this is the liberal criminal reform hard at work

PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 19-year-old shot and killed in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan. According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood. It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. So far, no arrests have been made. 
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

5 People Wanted in Connection to NYC Cabbie Deadly Beat Down

Police are investigating the death of a yellow cab driver found lying on the ground early Saturday morning -- allegedly left there by the passengers that tried to rob him and delivered a fatal blow to the head. NYPD officials said the 52-year-old driver, Kutin Gyimah, stopped his taxi mini-van...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
QUEENS, NY

