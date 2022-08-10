Read full article on original website
WUSA
Weather Watch Alert: When to expect storms Wednesday
WASHINGTON — Here we go again...we're tracking our next round of strong storms and heavy rain. The biggest concern will be locally heavy downpours that could result in flooding and damaging wind gusts. We have seen a lot of rain recently, so the ground is already fairly saturated. It...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Impact of DC-area floods
On Wednesday afternoon, the D.C. region was smacked with severe weather, which led to heavy rain and flooding. It got so bad that roads had to be closed, people had to be rescued from their homes and there were power outages. D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland,t bore the brunt...
NBC Washington
Flash Floods Sweep Through DC, Maryland, Virginia as Storms Pummel Area With Rain
Storms dumped several inches of rain onto parts of the region in a short amount of time Wednesday, causing flash floods and flooding in D.C. and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia during the evening rush. All flash floods have expired, but flood warnings are in effect for the city...
fox5dc.com
I-66 construction nearly complete
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - After about five years of major roadwork along I-66, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials said the project is finally in the home stretch. That doesn’t, however, mean that we’re done with the extra traffic just yet. Regan Milton said she drives on the...
WUSA
9+ things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Aug. 12-15
WASHINGTON — As the week comes to a close, here are a few things to check out to make your off days worthwhile! From roasting snacks over the fire during the full moon to pairing wine with painting and dessert... there is so much to do with so little time!
wnav.com
Gas Prices Keep Dropping in Maryland but AAA Says Not Enough To Get People to Buy at the Pump
New data released by the American Automobile Association-Triple A shows that the cost of gas in the state continues to drop. Also, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Saint Mary’s along the Chesapeake’s western shore have the lowest prices in the state, at $3.90/gallon. According to new data from...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
georgetowner.com
Guest Opinion: Metro’s Revolving Death Spiral
WMATA (Metro) once again finds itself on the precipice of yet another “death spiral.”. This isn’t the first time the term was used to describe Metro. Former General Manager Richard White used the phrase over 20 years ago to describe the seemingly perpetual state of the region’s transit system.
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
PLANetizen
Feds Block Maryland Toll Lane Project
A plan to build four toll lanes on Maryland’s Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 was blocked by the Federal Highway Administration (FHA), potentially delaying the project beyond Governor Larry Hogan (R)’s term, which ends in January. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt in Maryland Matters, “Hogan said Maryland was ‘completely blindsided’ by the move and he accused acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack of issuing a ‘rogue’ decision against the recommendations of agency staff.”
Three more Maryland facilities qualified for sports betting
Maryland gaming commission grants licenses to three more facilities one month ahead of the NFL season
"The perfect storm": With 1 in 4 nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals face crisis
BALTIMORE -- With one in every four nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage. An annual workforce report by the Maryland Hospital Association reveals a state-wide shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses."Which obviously makes running the hospital very challenging," said Ed Lovern, CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. "We expect this trend to get worse in the next dozen years or so…if we don't do anything differently... to get twice as bad as it is now."Audrey Dewitt was a health care worker in Baltimore City for 39 years before she retired, and...
WTOP
Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say case of missing New Hampshire girl, Harmony Montgomery, is now being treated as a homicide. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia go back to school
Backpack. Check. Peanut butter sandwich. Check. There is an air of excitement in Northern Virginia as roughly 73,000 students in six school districts head back to classes Wednesday. Students went back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools. Students in Fredericksburg...
Business Monthly
Maryland casinos generate single-month record in July￼
For the second year in a row, Maryland’s six casinos began the fiscal year, which started July 1, with a record-setting performance, generating $181,503,226 in gaming revenue during July 2022. The total surpassed the previous single-month record that was set in July 2021 by $1,357,710 (0.8 percent). Casino gaming...
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A major grocery store chain opened another new store location in Maryland this month, and local shoppers couldn't be happier. Read on to learn more. Giant Food recently announced the grand opening of their brand new store in Silver Springs, Maryland, earlier this month.
mocoshow.com
Hangry Joe’s in Travilah Square Sets Opening Date
The first announced Hangry Joe’s in MoCo (Wheaton already opened, but was announced later) will open in the Travilah Square shopping center on Saturday, August 13th, according to a sign placed on the front door. Back in December 2021, we let you know that Hangry Joe’s would be coming...
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
saturdaytradition.com
Washington Commanders approved for Maryland sports betting facility license
The Washington Commanders initial application for a Maryland sports betting facility license has been approved by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency. The Commanders will construct a sportsbook at FedEx Field if it receives license approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC). It’s another potential upgrade for the facility, Commanders owner Daniel Snyder said during today’s MLGCA meeting.
Nottingham MD
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
