Relief at the Pump: Will Oil Prices Keep Going Down?

Global crude oil prices have whipsawed in 2022. At one point, it seemed like $100 per barrel was the new normal and oil prices were headed to record highs in the year, something that JPMorgan also predicted. However, crude oil prices have fallen below $90 per barrel. Why are oil prices falling and will they keep going down?
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Markets Insider

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says

Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
