US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Relief at the Pump: Will Oil Prices Keep Going Down?
Global crude oil prices have whipsawed in 2022. At one point, it seemed like $100 per barrel was the new normal and oil prices were headed to record highs in the year, something that JPMorgan also predicted. However, crude oil prices have fallen below $90 per barrel. Why are oil prices falling and will they keep going down?
JPMorgan says Russia has had little problem rerouting its oil exports, meaning the expected plunge in production never happened
Russia has been able to reroute its oil exports away from Europe with little fuss, JPMorgan has said. The bank's analysts said they expect Russian production in the third quarter to be higher than a year ago. Better-than-expected global production and signs of a drop in demand have pushed oil...
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Exiled Russian oligarch says Putin doesn't just want to annex Ukraine anymore, he's trying to 'destroy' it
An exiled Russian oligarch said Putin's goal has shifted beyond annexation to destroying Ukraine. "He destroys Russian-speaking cities, he destroys human beings," said Leonid Nevzlin. "This is his way to take revenge — against Ukraine and against Zelenskyy," Nevzlin added. An exiled Russian oligarch said he believes Russian leader...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
‘I’m Aiming at the Russians’: The Tiny Country That Fears It’s Putin’s Next Target
It’s been a weird six months for Karolina Kalinauskaitė. Six months ago, she was driving a truck, now she’s part of a paramilitary volunteer force preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion of the EU. Lithuania, a tiny former Soviet republic home to 2.7 million people...
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Exclusive: Russia starts stripping jetliners for parts as sanctions bite
MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot (AFLT.MM), are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
5 of Turkey's banks have adopted Russia's payment system, and Western officials are concerned it could be used to skirt sanctions
Mastercard and Visa have halted operations in Russia, but Mir card payments will allow Russian tourists to pay for their purchases in Turkey.
Anti-Radiation Missiles Sent To Ukraine, U.S. Confirms
An AGM-88 High-speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM). USAF / SSGT. SCOTT STEWARTThe defense official didn't say what missiles specifically, but this follows reports of AGM-88s being fired at Russian radars in Ukraine.
Videos Show Explosions Rocking Russian Military Airfield in Crimea
Two Russian officials have confirmed that an incident involving massive explosions has taken place however they did not indicate what was the cause.
Poland threatens to turn ‘all our cannon’ on EU in rule-of-law row
Poland’s national-conservative government has significantly toughened its rhetoric in its rule-of-law standoff with Brussels, threatening to turn “all our cannon” on the European Commission and if necessary build a coalition to unseat its president. If the EU executive “tries to push us against the wall we will...
A million barrels of oil per day could come to market if a nuclear deal is reached with Iran - but it wouldn't be a 'light switch' fix for the world's energy crisis, RBC commodities chief says
"With those Russian barrels in the balance come December, additional supplies from Iran would be helpful," RBC's Helima Croft said.
US stocks rise and bond yields and oil prices fall as Senate passes Biden's climate and healthcare bill
Stocks opened higher Monday while oil prices slipped and bond yields fell. Senate Democrats passed legislation late Sunday that delivers on climate, healthcare and taxes. Wall Street is awaiting key inflation data due out on Wednesday. US stocks opened higher Monday as bond yields and oil prices fell, while Wall...
Russia unloads an oil cargo at an obscure Egyptian port, as ships carrying its crude increasingly cover their tracks
Russian oil is being transported via a mysterious Egyptian port as Western sanctions loom. The port makes it possible to blend Russian and Egyptian crude, obscuring its origin. Dark activity over Russian oil has been increasing ever since the country invaded Ukraine. Russia has found a way to cover its...
Discounts on Russian crude oil are shrinking as Moscow regains pricing leverage in a tight energy market
Russia is gaining pricing power for its crude after months of selling barrels at a steep discount. ESPO crude is now changing hands at parity with Dubai crude after previously trading at a $20 discount. Urals crude is selling at roughly $20 to $25 below Brent crude versus a prior...
