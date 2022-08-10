Read full article on original website
Appointment of Beaumont city manager makes history
BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is making history with the hiring of the new city manager. In a 4-3 vote along racial lines, council members hired Beaumont's first Black city manager, Kenneth Williams. The milestone didn't happen quickly, Council engaged in a heated debate in full public view.
Proposed severance plan for next likely Beaumont City Manager draws ire of one councilman
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council is scheduled to vote on hiring a new city manager during Tuesday's meeting. Council is set to vote on appointing Kenneth Williams as City Manager, effective October 1. He is one of three finalists for the position. including Interim City Manager Chris Boone. Williams...
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair
BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
Abbott announces additional state resources as wildfires, dry conditions prompt burn bans
TEXAS — Governor Abbott said today that more state resources will be committed to assist local fire departments in battling wildfires across Texas. The Governor is directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy state resources in collaboration with the Texas A&M Forest Service. Two additional Texas...
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
The Morning Show visits The Giving Field
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is at The Giving Field to discuss a fundraising event. The neighborhood community garden is conducting a lemonade stand, with funds benefiting needed repairs to their green house, as well as helping to cover maintenance issues.
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
Remains in two vehicles in same waterway may provide closure in missing persons cases
PORT ARTHUR/PORT NECHES — Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine tells KFDM/Fox 4 News that at the same time Port Arthur Police found the remains of Elton Harris in a submerged vehicle Tuesday afternoon, they found another vehicle and remains believed to be those of a man reported missing from Port Neches in 2008.
New Public Health Service Allows You to Order Birth and Death Records Online
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Public Health Department has announced they have partnered with Permitium for citizens to be able to order birth and death certificates from their home through an online portal at https://beaumonttexas.gov/vitalrecords. “We are very excited to be able to offer this new service to the citizens...
BISD notes academic advancements as the start of the school year approaches
BEAUMONT — On Wednesday, students in the Beaumont Independent School District will become some of the first in Southeast Texas to return to school. The start of classes this year is filled with momentum as the district marks some academic advancements. Accountability ratings are up for many of the...
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman
BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school
SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD
ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
Chief says no serious injuries reported when driver hits BPD truck with 2 officers inside
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a collision involving a police truck and another vehicle. The accident was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South 11th Street at Hollywood. Chief Jim Singletary tells KFDM/Fox 4 News preliminary reports indicate the other driver hit the...
