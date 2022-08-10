ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Appointment of Beaumont city manager makes history

BEAUMONT — The City of Beaumont is making history with the hiring of the new city manager. In a 4-3 vote along racial lines, council members hired Beaumont's first Black city manager, Kenneth Williams. The milestone didn't happen quickly, Council engaged in a heated debate in full public view.
BEAUMONT, TX
Intersection near Beaumont railroad tracks receives traffic light repair

BEAUMONT — The traffic light at the intersection of Washington and Eleventh Street has been fixed. As citizens are reacclimating to the repair, Beaumont Mayor Robin Mutton cautions that drivers need to be aware. "I think a lot of the drivers are probably surprised because they're at the intersection...
BEAUMONT, TX
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
The Morning Show visits The Giving Field

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford is at The Giving Field to discuss a fundraising event. The neighborhood community garden is conducting a lemonade stand, with funds benefiting needed repairs to their green house, as well as helping to cover maintenance issues.
BEAUMONT, TX
Jury convicts man in collision that killed bicyclist in west Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The jury in Judge Raquel West's courtroom has found a man guilty in a collision that killed a bicyclist in west Beaumont. Deliberations in the trial of Jason Lynn McKnight began late Wednesday afternoon and the jury returned with the verdict at 10:15 a.m. Thursday. The jury...
BEAUMONT, TX
New Public Health Service Allows You to Order Birth and Death Records Online

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Public Health Department has announced they have partnered with Permitium for citizens to be able to order birth and death certificates from their home through an online portal at https://beaumonttexas.gov/vitalrecords. “We are very excited to be able to offer this new service to the citizens...
BEAUMONT, TX
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Beaumont Police investigating fatal crash of Lumberton woman

BEAUMONT — Madison "Madi" Hope Thibodeau, 23, of Lumberton, died in a traffic accident Sunday, August 7, 2022. A severe traffic collision involving one vehicle occurred near Cardinal Drive and Highway 347 in Beaumont, according to Beaumont police. Officers arrived to find a two-door Jeep engulfed in flames in the grass.
BEAUMONT, TX
The Morning Show goes to Silsbee ISD for back to school

SILSBEE — The Morning Show's Tan Radford went to Silsbee to speak with Silsbee Elementary Principal Dr. Gerald Chandler see how the first day back to school went for teachers and incoming students. For the latest information and to stay up-to-date, follow KFDM on social media. Had an amazing...
SILSBEE, TX
The Morning Show goes Back to School at Orangefield ISD

ORANGEFIELD — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits Orangefield ISD on the first day of school. Greeting the new students is superintendent McAlpin, who spoke about some of the various changes that have taken place. Check out our section for more Back to School content, or follow our Facebook...
ORANGEFIELD, TX

