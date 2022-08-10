Read full article on original website
Kaul, Toney AG race likely to turn on broader issues
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul will have to go through an experienced Republican prosecutor to win a second term this fall in a race that will likely turn on the candidates' stances on broader issues such as abortion, gun restrictions and crime. Fond du Lac...
Arkansas lawmakers pass tax cut package, adjourn session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved a $500 million tax cut package and adjourned a special session without taking up teacher raises, abortion ban exceptions or other issues Democrats had hoped to add to the agenda. The majority-Republican House and Senate gave final approval to...
June abortions dip to 2022 low in Kentucky following Roe v. Wade's fall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – In June 2022, 304 lives were lost to abortion in Kentucky. Due to the Supreme Court's decision to strike down landmark abortion rights case Roe v. Wade on June 24, which changed the landscape of abortion access in the commonwealth, it is the lowest monthly total reported this year.
90% of Kentucky no longer considered in drought area
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued on Thursday shows the part of Kentucky that is still considered to be in drought has shrunk and is now primarily confined to the Land Between the Lakes area and points west. Data is collected every Tuesday morning...
State receipts show nearly 10% increase over last July
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – State Budget Director John Hicks announced Wednesday that General Fund receipts for July, the first month of Fiscal Year 2023, totaled $1,077.1 million, a 9.7% increase compared to July 2021. This is the fifth consecutive month, and the 10th out of the last 11 months,...
Woman charged with embezzling from WVa clerk's office
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who worked in a county clerk's office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk's Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.
