CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A woman who worked in a county clerk's office in West Virginia has been charged with taking funds paid to the office for back taxes. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, worked in the Kanawha County Clerk's Office, where she is accused of taking more than $21,000 and using it for herself, news outlets reported, citing court records.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO