College Park, MD

Terps football secondary could play key role this season

By Alex Flum
DC News Now
DC News Now
 1 day ago

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — This season, the cornerbacks could play a key role for the Maryland football team’s defense.

Sports director Derek Forrest and Alex Flum discuss the Terps secondary, headlined by senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett and junior cornerback Tarheeb Still.

