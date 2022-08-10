Terps football secondary could play key role this season
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — This season, the cornerbacks could play a key role for the Maryland football team’s defense.
Sports director Derek Forrest and Alex Flum discuss the Terps secondary, headlined by senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett and junior cornerback Tarheeb Still.
