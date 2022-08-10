ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, MI

100.7 WITL

Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Special ceremony today will honor Nichole Shuff

A special procession to honor Nichole Marie Shuff has been planned for today, August 5 in Farwell. Just 33 years old, Nichole died following an accident on July 25th while working as a Mounted Deputy at the Clare County Fair. A release from Sheriff John Wilson of the Clare County...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop

Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when

We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
abc12.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
MIDLAND, MI
9&10 News

Better Business Bureau Warns About Cadillac Job Offer Scam

The Better Business Bureau in western Michigan is warning about a potential job offer scam. They say the company Turbo Quad Post claims they offer package forwarding services. Victims receive an e-mail with a job offer claiming all they have to do is receive packages, inspect them and send them to a different address and they offer a decent amount of pay. However, the victims were asked to submit a lot of personal information to be hired and not given any money for their work.
CADILLAC, MI
MLive

Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers

FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
MIDLAND, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Custer defeatsElkins in county commission race

MARION – James Custer defeated Roger Elkins in an Osceola County Board of Commissioners battle of two Evart Republican incumbents during the Tuesday primary. Custer faces no opposition in the November election. He won over Elkins 270-222. They faced each other in the same district for the first time...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI

