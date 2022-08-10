Read full article on original website
Meet the 2023 Miss Bay County: Kayleigh Carter, a Delta College student
ESSEXVILLE, MI — A panel of judges this week here selected the 45th recipient of the Miss Bay County title. Kayleigh Carter, a student enrolled in Delta College’s nursing program, earned the crown during a Sunday, Aug. 7, ceremony at Essexville-Garber High School. The 23-year-old Saginaw native was...
Enjoy antique hunting while supporting veterans this weekend at large outdoor market in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - The Urban Salvage Vintage Market is returning for its seventh year this weekend in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. According to organizers, this year’s event is set to be the biggest one yet. “We have a nice selection this year, over 100 [vendors],” said...
Inside the Abandoned Native American Boarding School & Asylum, Mount Pleasant, Michigan
Construction on Mount Pleasant's Native American Boarding School began on October 18, 1892. According to Wiki, it “started as a small school authorized by the federal government and operated by a mission of the United Methodist Church.....previously been known as the farm school". It's mission was to educate the local Native American children and in January 1893 classes began with a total of seventeen students.
Mio, MI Cabin Sleeps 28 – Comes With Firepit Overlooking Ausable River Valley
Located in Mio, Michigan, this super-cool (and affordable) Vrbo cabin sleeps a whopping 28 people. It's hard to imagine sleeping under one roof with 28 people. Simply because it's hard to imagine a place that can accommodate that many people. This 4,200 square foot, fully-furnished cabin was literally designed to...
Special ceremony today will honor Nichole Shuff
A special procession to honor Nichole Marie Shuff has been planned for today, August 5 in Farwell. Just 33 years old, Nichole died following an accident on July 25th while working as a Mounted Deputy at the Clare County Fair. A release from Sheriff John Wilson of the Clare County...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Bay City State Park hosting ‘Meteors & S’Mores’ for this week’s meteor shower
BAY CITY, MI-- If you’re interested in a great view of the Perseid meteor shower this week, you may want to go to Bay City. Officials with Bay City State Park are hosting “Meteors & S’mores,” a walking tour around a portion of the park that gives ideal meteor shower viewing conditions.
Cadillac’s Long Road Distillers Closing Down Shop
Another business is making the tough decision to close up shop for good. Long Road Distillers in Cadillac announced Tuesday that they’re shutting their doors at the end of the week. They say it’s because of several on-going challenges, like supply chain and staffing shortages. After just 18...
‘Open the windows’ temperatures coming to Michigan; See when
We have a new kind of air heading into Michigan. It’s cooler and less humid air. It won’t take long to get here. Winds are turning to blow out of the north across northern Lower Michigan as of now, 6 p.m. Monday. The north winds are down as far south as Big Rapids and Saginaw right now, and will continue to push south into far southern Lower overnight.
Crash covers Michigan highway in cherries, prompting closures
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan Highway was closed down Tuesday morning following a crash with a cherry truck. According to authorities, a cherry truck and a passenger vehicle collided on M-37. The cherry truck driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, but police said the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
Humane society looking for homes for beagles rescued from animal testing lab
One Bay County resident has tested positive for monkeypox, according to the Bay County Health Department. Here is a look at today’s top stories. Genesee Co. Circuit Court judge announces resignation amid allegations. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A Genesee County Circuit Court judge has submitted his resignation to...
2 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Wexford County (Wexford County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a Northern Michigan roadway following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Officials reported a car collided with a truck hauling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Hermann’s Restaurant in Cadillac Closing for the Rest of the Year
A popular Cadillac restaurant is closing their doors for the rest of the year because of staff and inflation. Hermann’s Restaurant says Friday is their last day for 2022. They say it’s because of lack of staff an an increase in food and operating costs. The employees they...
Better Business Bureau Warns About Cadillac Job Offer Scam
The Better Business Bureau in western Michigan is warning about a potential job offer scam. They say the company Turbo Quad Post claims they offer package forwarding services. Victims receive an e-mail with a job offer claiming all they have to do is receive packages, inspect them and send them to a different address and they offer a decent amount of pay. However, the victims were asked to submit a lot of personal information to be hired and not given any money for their work.
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
Drunken crash in Birch Run Township leaves two hospitalized, one jailed
BIRCH RUN TWP, MI — A Flint woman is in jail after allegedly causing a drunken crash in Saginaw County that seriously injured two people. About 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the 55-year-old woman was driving on Birch Run Road/M-83 near Dixie Highway in Birch Run Township when she rear-ended a vehicle in front of her, Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
Custer defeatsElkins in county commission race
MARION – James Custer defeated Roger Elkins in an Osceola County Board of Commissioners battle of two Evart Republican incumbents during the Tuesday primary. Custer faces no opposition in the November election. He won over Elkins 270-222. They faced each other in the same district for the first time...
