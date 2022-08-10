The Better Business Bureau in western Michigan is warning about a potential job offer scam. They say the company Turbo Quad Post claims they offer package forwarding services. Victims receive an e-mail with a job offer claiming all they have to do is receive packages, inspect them and send them to a different address and they offer a decent amount of pay. However, the victims were asked to submit a lot of personal information to be hired and not given any money for their work.

