Swenson and MacMillan win primary Chisago County Commissioner District 1

Jim Swenson and Tim MacMillan were the top two vote-getters in the primary for Chisago County Commissioner District 1, held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With all 23 precincts having reported, Swenson received 383 votes (46%) to advance, while MacMillan received 297 votes (36%) and also will advance.

Richard Cedergren received 143 votes (17%) and was eliminated from the race.

Swenson and Macmillan will now face one another in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.