Chisago County, MN

Dalhberg and Erickson win primary Chisago County Commissioner District 5

County News Review
 1 day ago

Dan Dahlberg and Cindy Erickson were the top two vote-getters in the primary for Chisago County Commissioner District 5, held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With all 23 precincts having reported, Dahlberg received 631 votes (57%) to advance, while Erickson received 265 votes (24%) and also will advance.

John Sutcliffe received 198 votes (18%) and was eliminated from the race.

Dahlberg and Erickson will now face one another in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

