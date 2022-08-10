Dalhberg and Erickson win primary Chisago County Commissioner District 5

Dan Dahlberg and Cindy Erickson were the top two vote-getters in the primary for Chisago County Commissioner District 5, held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

With all 23 precincts having reported, Dahlberg received 631 votes (57%) to advance, while Erickson received 265 votes (24%) and also will advance.

John Sutcliffe received 198 votes (18%) and was eliminated from the race.

Dahlberg and Erickson will now face one another in the General Election, which will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.