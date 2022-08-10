Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Previews : Floyd County Buffaloes
FLOYD, Va. (WFXR) — Our latest Friday Night Blitz preview is on deck. Wednesday night we take a trip down to far Southwest Virginia for a preview of the Floyd County Buffaloes. The 2022 season for the Buffaloes features the team coming off a playoff berth. The Buffaloes are...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence near Roanoke Co. elementary school
A number of police officers are currently gathered near Penn Forest Elementary School in Roanoke County. We're still working to learn more about this incident, but WFXR News' Kara Thompson was live as the situation unfolded.
wfxrtv.com
Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax returns for 86th year
The Galax Moose Lodge is hosting the 86th Old Fiddler's Convention this week with tons of performances. Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax returns for 86th …. Jefferson Forest and Northside’s Nick Crawford win …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Pulaski County Cougars. “New Standard” set for VMI Football...
wfxrtv.com
Person injured after lightning strikes house in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A person has reportedly been injured after lightning struck a Franklin County residential structure on Wednesday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, a 911 call center says that one person was taken to the hospital after lightning hit a home on Double Branch Road.
wfxrtv.com
Another Bobcat kitten taken in by SW Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke
(WFXR) — For the second time in a week, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is asking for the community’s help because it now has two baby Bobcats to feed. The wildlife center says it received a Bobcat kitten from Floyd County on Saturday, Aug. 6 that was not only very hungry and dehydrated, but also had a heavy load of parasites.
wfxrtv.com
Dublin residents see major spikes in utility bill rates
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Residents in a Pulaski County town — including one over the age of 80 — are expressing concerns about their increased utility bill rates. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste went to Oak Grove Apartments in Dublin and sat down with Ms. Whitaker, an 81-year-old whose bill went up nearly $25 in just one month.
wfxrtv.com
‘Downtown Sidewalk Sale’ returning to Roanoke for end-of-season savings
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Do you love to shop ’til you drop? If you answered yes, you’re in luck! The annual “Downtown Sidewalk Sale” is returning to Roanoke for a day filled with savings and sales. According to Downtown Roanoke, Inc., the “Downtown Sidewalk Sale”...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: More storms, flooding risk Wednesday
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Grab the umbrellas as you head out the door and stay weather aware! Scattered showers and storms are likely this Wednesday afternoon and evening. Wednesday will start fairly dry with morning temperatures in the middle 60s and lower 70s. By the afternoon, highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will approach Southwest and Central Virginia, bringing scattered to numerous showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.
wfxrtv.com
Two at large, minor arrested after police chase ends near Roanoke Co. elementary school
UPDATE 11:09 a.m.: Roanoke County officials shared new details with WFXR News about Thursday morning’s police chase that ended near Penn Forest Elementary, leading to the arrest of a minor and a search for two other people. The Roanoke County Police Department says a caller reported that two people...
wfxrtv.com
Pry decides on when he will name the Hokies starting quarterback
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon on the Virginia Tech campus it was Hokie football media day. Media members got a chance to ask questions to the coaches and players. There was one big development that came out of media day. Head coach Brent Pry said Wednesday, hopes to name a starting quarterback sometime next week! That battle for the quarterback position will come down to former South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown and former Marshall starter Grant Wells.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals approves plans for boutique hotel
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday, the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals approved a new hotel proposed for the Crystal Spring area. The Board of Zoning Appeals says the boutique hotel was approved on Wednesday, Aug. 10, allowing it to be built on Crystal Spring Avenue SW. The...
wfxrtv.com
Woman recalls Christiansburg car theft
Megan Laci left her car locked with her purse hidden in the back seat where the windows were tinted while she went inside her gym. Jefferson Forest and Northside’s Nick Crawford win …. Friday Night Blitz Previews : Pulaski County Cougars. “New Standard” set for VMI Football. Town...
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
wfxrtv.com
Father, 2 kids injured in Roanoke Co. rollover crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Just hours after a police chase ended near a Roanoke County elementary school, a rollover crash took place just down the road that sent three people to the hospital. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, a father and two children were inside a...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke seeks community input through fair housing survey
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In the Star City, leaders are conducting a fair housing survey in order to help them understand and address fair housing needs in the community. According to officials, Roanoke even has a Fair Housing Board — consisting of seven people appointed by the city council — “whose mission it is to educate and expand the knowledge, understanding, and aspirations of all Roanoke citizens to receive fair and equal housing choices. This is accomplished through various outreach and educational opportunities that bring awareness to national, state, and local fair housing laws.”
wfxrtv.com
Lack of space at RCACP could lead to animal euthanization
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Even after this weekend’s adoption event, the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP) in Roanoke is filled with so many pets that it may have to make some heartbreaking choices for the sake of space. The RCACP’s director of operations, Melinda Rector,...
wfxrtv.com
Franklin Co. Schools battling bus driver shortage
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, school bus driver shortages have been a common issue since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In Franklin County, for example, there are currently 18 openings for drivers. Franklin County Public Schools says it has plans in...
wfxrtv.com
Rising number of Roanoke Valley students facing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Parents are dealing with a number of issues as their children head back to school this year, but the burden is even heavier for those experiencing homelessness, including hundreds of families in the Roanoke Valley. The assistant director of shelter services at the Rescue Mission...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man injured in SW Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in southwest Roanoke on Wednesday evening. At approximately 7:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Roanoke Police Department says word came in about a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW.
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi welcomes 30 more Envigo beagles to Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Thirty more beagles rescued from a controversial Cumberland County breeding facility have arrived in the Star City, where they are currently under the care of Angels of Assisi. This news comes two weeks after the shelter took in 64 beagles — more than half of...
