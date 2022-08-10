Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO