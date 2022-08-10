ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
Reading along the River: A guide to New Orleans independent bookstores

The unique character of New Orleans stretches into the city’s bookstores. These independent bookstores give readers the chance to learn about the stories of the 504 and stories of others around the world. French Quarter. Arcadian Books & Prints. Arcadian Books & Prints gives a look inside the reader’s...
Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday

Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
Changes damper experience for some at returned White Linen Night

For the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic began, residents, business owners and curious visitors donned white linen this weekend and ventured down 19th Street to celebrate White Linen Night – a newish Heights tradition that traces its roots to New Orleans. But while the crowds were back,...
Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview

Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
Chef Kevin celebrates National Catfish Month

NEW ORLEANS — Pecan Catfish Meuniere. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Combine pecans, salt, pepper, Creole seasoning and cayenne in a mini food processor. Process until finely chopped. Transfer to a plate. Place flour on another plate. Season with salt and black...
Complaints against ‘nightmare’ landlord keep piling up

New Orleans renter Jessica Spraggins had a hard time sleeping in her family’s three-bedroom, $2,600-a-month apartment after her bedroom ceiling partially collapsed. “When the city gets rain, so does our bedroom,” Spraggins said. The hole hadn’t always been there, she said, but rain leaking from the roof caused...
