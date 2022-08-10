ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Minnesota Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Oregon, WI
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Wisconsin Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
City
Portland, CT
State
Connecticut State
Vermont State
Vermont Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Becca Balint
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primaries#Wisconsin Assembly#Vermont Senate#Election State#Election Fraud#Republicans#Fbi#Squad#Us House#Govs
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”

Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy