Read full article on original website
Related
New PS5 Game Trailer Is So Bad People Are Already Memeing It
Forspoken, an action role-playing game from the developer of Final Fantasy XV, recently released a new trailer showing off the central character's awesome abilities. Shame that its narration is so incredibly cringe and accordingly has been memed into next week. Frey is a young woman from New York, down on...
A New Tower Of Fantasy Trailer Has Customizable Characters, cars, And Much More
For the upcoming online role-playing game Tower of Fantasy, Level Infinite and Hotta Studio unveiled a new video today. The freedom and ingenuity of the game’s character customization, equipment, and various vehicles you can ride are all highlighted in the trailer. A brief video also demonstrates the flexibility to...
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ news will be revealed at Gamescom
Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom‘s opening night, has announced there will be a “world premiere” for Sega‘s upcoming Sonic Frontiers during this year’s presentation. Gamescom 2022 is set to kick off August 23 with a two-hour showcase featuring news on 30 titles, led by...
Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes
In the anime, after twenty years, Ash Ketchum finally fulfilled his dream of becoming a Pokemon Champion. In celebration of this, players can also redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Sword and Shield to unlock the entirety of the Ash Championship Team in the game. In this article, we’ll update you on the Ash team […] The post Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon Journey Team Mystery Gift Codes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
IGN
Soccer Story - Reveal Trailer
Take a look at the world and more of Soccer Story in this trailer for the upcoming comedy open-world RPG about solving puzzles and saving the world with your trusty magic soccer ball. Soccer Story launches on PC, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Google Stadia in 2022.
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
ComicBook
Kirby's Dream Buffet Release Date Revealed With New Trailer
In case you somehow missed it, Nintendo actually announced an all-new Kirby video game for the Nintendo Switch called Kirby's Dream Buffet back in July. The multiplayer title sees a group of Kirbys taking on food-related challenges to win it all. When it was announced, Kirby's Dream Buffet did not have a definitive release date attached to it beyond the fact that it would release this summer. Nintendo has now announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on August 17th alongside releasing a new overview trailer for the title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind Movie Release Date And 4K Blu-Ray Pre-Order Details
Following the debut of a trailer yesterday, Warner Bros. has added official details about Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, which is the third installment of an animated film series based on the iconic video game franchise. The film will be available on Digital October 9th and on 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray + Digital on October 11th, and all of the details you need about the plot of the film and special features included on the Blu-ray releases can be found below. When you're ready, pre-orders for the Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) are live here at Best Buy priced $22.99 to $34.99.
NME
‘Elden Ring’ modder discovers unfinished content within pre-release build
Twitch streamer and modder Lance McDonald, best known for his Soulsborne datamining, has streamed a pre-release version of Elden Ring. McDonald took to Twitter today (August 11) and revealed that he was able to gain access to the beta version of the game from “two months before the game released” and went on to stream it live on Twitch.
New to Netflix this Weekend (August 12-14)
A couple of great shows coming out this weekend again as we look into what’s new to Netflix this weekend of August 12-14. Halfway through the month and we’ve got even more shows new to Netflix to share. Just a note, as usual, that Netflix may decide to release new shows that we haven’t got on our radar, but this article should be accurate as of press time, August 11, 6:00 PM ET.
IGN
What's New On the IGN Store: Horizon Forbidden West Statue, Shovel Knight Nendoroid, and More
This week on the IGN Store, we've got new gaming figures for fans of Shovel Knight, Horizon Forbidden West, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Plus, anime fans will want to check out the new products based on Demon Slayer and Naruto Shippuden. And, figures for Hatsune Miku, and more Nendoroids. And, if you're interested in a specific product, drop a Star rating on the listing you like! This will help us know what products you want to see in the future in the IGN Store.
Gamescom 2022 schedule: all the shows and reveals you can watch this year
Gamescom is back on in Cologne this year, but you can still catch a lot of reveals from home if you follow along with our watch schedule. Gamescom 2022 is nearly upon us, so get to studying the schedule for the livestreams you'll want to watch. The festival is back in person this year, running from August 23 through August 28 in Cologne, Germany where attendees will get to go hands-on with lots of 2022 games (and some of 2023's) we're still looking forward to.
The internet won't stop roasting this new Forspoken trailer
The snarky, self-referential dialog in the new video is really not good, but it's inspired some pretty good replies.
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
IGN
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for PC vs PS5 Performance Review
Sony has been slowly building up its catalog of PC ports of first-party PS4 games, and now with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, we have the biggest to date. This game needs no introduction. The PlayStation 5 remaster improved on the 2018 original significantly with new facial models, improved resolution and performance, DualSense controls, and graphics that show off some of the best ray tracing on consoles thus far.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0