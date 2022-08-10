Following the debut of a trailer yesterday, Warner Bros. has added official details about Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, which is the third installment of an animated film series based on the iconic video game franchise. The film will be available on Digital October 9th and on 4K Blu-ray / Blu-ray + Digital on October 11th, and all of the details you need about the plot of the film and special features included on the Blu-ray releases can be found below. When you're ready, pre-orders for the Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray and Best Buy exclusive 4K Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) are live here at Best Buy priced $22.99 to $34.99.

