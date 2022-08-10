ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Justice Files: Father of murdered woman confident who killed her

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – The father of Kylen Schulte is confident about who killed his daughter and partner. Schulte and Crystal Turner were found nearly a year ago murdered. They had been shot to death at their campsite in the La Sal Mountains. While authorities have yet to confirm who murdered the couple, […]
Gabby Petito's family filing wrongful death lawsuit against Moab Police Department

MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The family of Gabby Petito announced they are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department and are seeking $50 million in damages. "The Moab City Police Department has neglected its duty to provide the training and resources its officers need to do their job," said James McConkie, an attorney with Salt Lake City-based law firm Parker & McConkie, in a news release. "This is an institutional failure plain and simple."
Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is famous for being home to some of the most unique natural wonders and remarkable landscapes in the world. Utah’s five national parks continue to remain high on tourists’ bucket lists, reporting a record 11.3 million visits in 2021, according to the University of Utah. With so many remarkable sights to […]
A new technology to trap uranium in groundwater will be tested near Moab

Things are looking better on the surface of the Uranium Mill Tailings Remedial Action site, or UMTRA site just outside of Moab, Utah. Piles of waste from an old uranium mill are growing smaller. But under the surface it’s more complicated. The soil has absorbed uranium and is slowly...
“Wannabe Players” bring improv to Moab

During a “superhero eulogy” improv game at a meeting of Moab’s Wannabe Players on July 25, four improv players told the story of the late superhero Cockroach Girl, invented mere moments before the skit began. Rebecca Johnson was a wonderful woman, said improv player Shane Bartosh, acting...
