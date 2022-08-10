MOAB, Utah (KUTV) — The family of Gabby Petito announced they are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department and are seeking $50 million in damages. "The Moab City Police Department has neglected its duty to provide the training and resources its officers need to do their job," said James McConkie, an attorney with Salt Lake City-based law firm Parker & McConkie, in a news release. "This is an institutional failure plain and simple."

MOAB, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO