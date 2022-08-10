Read full article on original website
LCS has a surplus of nearly 500 students in enrollment numbers
But with large enrollment numbers comes a larger workload causing enrollment to take longer than normal.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County Schools take immediate steps to ease hallway congestion at LHS
After seeing photos of the congestion in the halls of Lowndes High School circulate on social media, officials want to assure parents and students that steps have already been taken to remedy the situation. From Lowndes County Schools:. “The Lowndes County School System is aware of the hallway photos that...
WCTV
Leon Co. early voting schedule changes
WCTV
‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County.
LCS lessens Covid protocols for new school year
Leon County Schools are starting the school year off with a clean slate and starting off with no mask mandates.
WCTV
Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The vast majority of school districts opened their classroom doors Wednesday, with hopes of a more normal school setting following a rocky two years that included the COVID pandemic, remote learning, mask controversies, an overhaul for statewide testing and prohibitions on certain school topics. “It feels like this year is closer to how it was […] The post First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCTV
An historically-black nursing home in Tallahassee facing financial hardship
valdostatoday.com
5th annual Community Block Party a success
VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
WCTV
LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
TCC receives $1.6M grant from Job Growth Grant Fund
Tallahassee Community College is growing their enrollment with the help of a new grant. The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is giving $1.6 million to double TCC's enrollment
wlrn.org
Teachers say political battles over race, LGBTQ issues, are driving them out of Florida classrooms
Florida’s new restrictions on discussions of race, diversity, and LGBTQ issues in classrooms have some teachers and school districts worried that partisan politics are seeping over into schools. Critics of those new policies say they’re contributing to a massive increase in teacher vacancies. Megan Grant taught English at...
Gadsden County officials invest over $6 million into the future of its youth
Monday, Gadsden County Officials held a press conference to announce their new Youth Investment Program.
ecbpublishing.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Refill your backpack with school supplies
On Saturday, Aug. 13, United Force of Jefferson County will be hosting its 2nd Annual Back-to-School Refill Your Backpacks Community Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Recreation Park on Mamie Scott Drive. Here's what's planned:. School Supplies. Jefferson County Community Friends Vice President Jamia Bradley...
tallahasseereports.com
Commissioner Jack Porter Targets Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox Over Abortion Resolution Vote
Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter is using campaign text messages to attack City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who is pro-choice, for her decision not to entangle city commission business with abortion politics. Williams-Cox and Richardson voted against the resolution, not because they are against abortion -they are both pro-choice, but because...
WCTV
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
pasconewsonline.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Tallahassee
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Tallahassee, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WCTV
Early voting set to begin in Florida, schedules announced
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting for the Florida primary election is set to begin by Saturday, and elections supervisors are announcing the times and locations to cast a ballot early in each county. In Leon County, voters can choose to vote early at any of the 10 different locations...
Post-Searchlight
Local student Zoe Wells recieves National Honor for academic achievement
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Zoe Wells from Bainbridge, GA, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
