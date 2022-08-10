ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon Co. early voting schedule changes

‘Prosperity for All’ summit tackles issues, solutions for Leon County. The provost and other community activists spoke about the broad issues facing the 32304 area. Charles' First Alert Evening Forecast - Wednesday, Aug. 10. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Scattered showers and storms remain likely for...
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The vast majority of school districts opened their classroom doors Wednesday, with hopes of a more normal school setting following a rocky two years that included the COVID pandemic, remote learning, mask controversies, an overhaul for statewide testing and prohibitions on certain school topics. “It feels like this year is closer to how it was […] The post First day of 2022-23 school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
LEON COUNTY, FL
5th annual Community Block Party a success

VALDOSTA – Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6. Citizens from Valdosta and surrounding cities and counties participated in the fifth annual community block party on August 6, hosted by the Neighborhood Development and Community Protection departments.
VALDOSTA, GA
LCSO increasing officer presence ahead of school year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Being visible and building a rapport with students is the goal for the Leon County Sheriff’s Office as they plan to station deputies at all high schools, middle schools and four elementary schools for the ‘22-23 school year. Paul Emmons, a Leon County sheriff’s...
LEON COUNTY, FL
BACK TO SCHOOL: Refill your backpack with school supplies

On Saturday, Aug. 13, United Force of Jefferson County will be hosting its 2nd Annual Back-to-School Refill Your Backpacks Community Event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Recreation Park on Mamie Scott Drive. Here's what's planned:. School Supplies. Jefferson County Community Friends Vice President Jamia Bradley...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Commissioner Jack Porter Targets Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox Over Abortion Resolution Vote

Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter is using campaign text messages to attack City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox, who is pro-choice, for her decision not to entangle city commission business with abortion politics. Williams-Cox and Richardson voted against the resolution, not because they are against abortion -they are both pro-choice, but because...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Gayle said the district is getting an influx of new students from out of state and out of county. The pandemic has put the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee in a financial bind. Because of that bind, it could be listed for sale.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Early voting set to begin in Florida, schedules announced

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Early voting for the Florida primary election is set to begin by Saturday, and elections supervisors are announcing the times and locations to cast a ballot early in each county. In Leon County, voters can choose to vote early at any of the 10 different locations...
Local student Zoe Wells recieves National Honor for academic achievement

The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) today announced student Zoe Wells from Bainbridge, GA, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS Co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
BAINBRIDGE, GA

