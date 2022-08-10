ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, TN

WBBJ

Bolivar woman dead in overnight shooting; boyfriend confesses

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her boyfriend. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to 211 East Jefferson Street after a report of a shooting. A news release states that when they arrived,...
BOLIVAR, TN
Magnolia State Live

Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church

A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
WATE

West Tennessee man indicted in wife’s death more than a decade later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced. A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chester County Independent

Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body

The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
HENDERSON, TN
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 42

3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville Man Charged with Commercial Burglary

An Abbeville man was arrested for commercial burglary recently, according to the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 5, OPD responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a burglary occurring at a business. After investigation, Dylan Thomas Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary. Busby was taken...
ABBEVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Woman arrested for massive havoc at Alcorn County church

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of breaking into a church near Corinth and causing massive destruction. The incident happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 at Farmington Baptist Church. Amy Schneider, 36, of Corinth, was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction.
CORINTH, MS
Chester County Independent

Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth

After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBBJ

Organization works to advocate for victims of mass casualty crimes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is never a better time to prepare for tragedy than right now. Victims First is an organization who specializes in making sure you are prepared if it happens in your community. When mass casualty crime occurs, victims and families are left to pick up the...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
WBBJ

Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
HENDERSON, TN

