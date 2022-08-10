Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Bolivar woman dead in overnight shooting; boyfriend confesses
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is dead after allegedly being shot by her boyfriend. According to the Bolivar Police Department, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, officers responded to 211 East Jefferson Street after a report of a shooting. A news release states that when they arrived,...
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
West Tennessee man indicted in wife’s death more than a decade later
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The husband of Karen Swift, a woman who was found dead after a Halloween party, has been indicted in her death, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office announced. A Dyer County grand jury indicted David Swift Monday afternoon on a charge of pre-meditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife Karen Swift. […]
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
MLGW employee killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
Man indicted after ex-girlfriend shot, dropped off at hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man identified as the person who dropped his critically wounded ex-girlfriend off at the emergency room and drove away with their young son was indicted in her death Tuesday, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced. A grand jury indicted Barry Medlock, 27, on counts of second-degree murder and convicted felon in […]
3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
hottytoddy.com
Abbeville Man Charged with Commercial Burglary
An Abbeville man was arrested for commercial burglary recently, according to the Oxford Police Department. On Aug. 5, OPD responded to Heritage Drive in reference to a burglary occurring at a business. After investigation, Dylan Thomas Busby, 27, of Abbeville, was arrested and charged with commercial burglary. Busby was taken...
Germantown drowning victim identified as coach who tried to save child in culvert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— A 37-year-old man drowned Tuesday while trying to save a child who had fallen into a drainage culvert in Riverdale Park in Germantown, authorities said. The victim was identified as Horace William Drennan of Memphis but his loved ones know him as Will. Germantown police and fire responded to the park on […]
wtva.com
Woman arrested for massive havoc at Alcorn County church
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of breaking into a church near Corinth and causing massive destruction. The incident happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 at Farmington Baptist Church. Amy Schneider, 36, of Corinth, was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction.
Tennessee man rams car with his wife and 2-year-old inside, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — An early morning crash ended with a man in jail for assaulting his wife and 2-year-old child, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police it all started around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, when 53-year-old Eric Williams began chasing his wife and 2-year-old child in a car around the Hogwallow Road and Phillips Street area.
Chester County Independent
Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth
After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
WBBJ
Organization works to advocate for victims of mass casualty crimes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is never a better time to prepare for tragedy than right now. Victims First is an organization who specializes in making sure you are prepared if it happens in your community. When mass casualty crime occurs, victims and families are left to pick up the...
'I had kind of given up' | Longtime friend of Karen Swift weighs in after husband's arrest in cold case murder
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Friends of Karen Swift are relieved and even a bit stunned after an arrest in the nearly 11-year-old cold case. It comes after a Dyer County Grand Jury Monday indicted Swift's former husband, David Swift, on a charge of premeditated first degree murder, He was arrested in Alabama.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/10/22 – 08/11/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
2 injured in three vehicle wreck in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a three vehicle crash Monday evening. The wreck happened at the intersection of Bolivar Highway and Caldwell Street. Our crew was on the scene and saw one person air-lifted in an E-VAC helicopter. According to Randy Hayes with the Jackson Fire...
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend during argument, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument. On Aug. 4, officers with the Covington Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Hill Avenue after receiving a call about a woman that had been shot in her home.
WBBJ
Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
Tennessee football coach drowns trying to save child who fell into ditch
A Tennessee youth football coach is being called a hero after he jumped into a drainage ditch to save a child who had fallen into the water. The coach drowned trying to save the young player, police reported. Police in Germantown, Tennessee, a Memphis suburb, said the child fell into...
Police investigating car theft at Kroger gas station in Collierville
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The search is on for a suspect and stolen SUV after a theft at a Kroger gas station, according to the Collierville Police Department. Police say the incident happened Saturday around 3 p.m. at the Kroger Fuel Center on Houston Levee. The suspect allegedly jumped out of a car and drove away […]
