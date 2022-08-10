ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

pulse2.com

Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%

The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Wayfair (W) Stock: $84 Target And Outperform Rating

The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst John Blackledge is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Blackledge adjusted the rating while...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results

The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pulse2.com

OptimizeRx (OPRX) Stock: Why It Fell Over 20% Today

The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. These are the highlights. – Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% to $14.0 million, from $13.6 million as compared to...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

3D Systems (DDD) Stock: Why It Fell 14.95% Today

The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. This is why. The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, 3D Systems reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which was $0.07 lower...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock: Why It Fell 10.57% Today

The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. This is why. The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Norwegian Cruise Line reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.14), which was $0.26 lower than analyst...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike

Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Lemonade (LMND) Stock: Why It Increased Over 11% Today

The stock price of Lemonade (LMND) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lemonade (LMND) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Lemonade reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.10), which was $0.23...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Trex (TREX) Stock: Why It Fell By 14.96% Today

The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. This is why. The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Trex reported a Q2 EPS of $0.79, which was $0.12 higher than analyst...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

TaskUs (TASK) Stock: Why It Fell 24.8% Today

The stock price of TaskUs (TASK) fell by 24.8% today. This is why. The stock price of TaskUs (TASK) fell by 24.8% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second quarter results. For the second quarter, TaskUs reported a Q2 EPS of $0.38, which was $0.05 higher than analyst...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Allbirds (BIRD) Stock: Why It Fell 19.22% Today

The stock price of Allbirds (BIRD) fell by 19.22% today. This is why. The stock price of Allbirds (BIRD) fell by 19.22% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Allbirds reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.12), which was $0.04 higher than analyst...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

GoodRx (GDRX) Stock: Why It Surged Over 39% Today

The stock price of GoodRx (GDRX) surged over 39% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of GoodRx (GDRX) surged over 39% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. GoodRx had reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.04 lower than analyst estimates...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) Stock: Why It Fell 27.35% Today

The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) – a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer – fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) Stock: Why It Increased Over 7% Today

The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases – increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Timber Pharmaceuticals announcing the closing of its previously announced public offering of 66,666,667 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 66,666,667 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $0.12 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

