Motley Fool
Down 82% and 94%, These Are 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet
Upstart’s revenue rose 396% over the past two years, but the stock is 94% off its high. Zoom’s revenue rose 409% over the past two years, but the stock is 82% off its high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
pulse2.com
Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
pulse2.com
Wayfair (W) Stock: $84 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst John Blackledge is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Blackledge adjusted the rating while...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Technology stocks will be the driver of the next stock market bull run.
pulse2.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
pulse2.com
OptimizeRx (OPRX) Stock: Why It Fell Over 20% Today
The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. These are the highlights. – Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% to $14.0 million, from $13.6 million as compared to...
pulse2.com
3D Systems (DDD) Stock: Why It Fell 14.95% Today
The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. This is why. The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, 3D Systems reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which was $0.07 lower...
pulse2.com
H&R Block (HRB): Fiscal 2022 Results, Dividend Increase, New Share Repurchase Plan
H&R Block (HRB) has announced its fiscal 2022 results along with a dividend increase and a new share repurchase plan. These are the details. H&R Block (HRB) has announced its fiscal 2022 results along with a dividend increase and a new share repurchase plan. Below are the highlights. — In...
pulse2.com
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock: Why It Fell 10.57% Today
The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. This is why. The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Norwegian Cruise Line reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.14), which was $0.26 lower than analyst...
InvestorPlace
Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike
Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
pulse2.com
Lemonade (LMND) Stock: Why It Increased Over 11% Today
The stock price of Lemonade (LMND) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. This is why. The stock price of Lemonade (LMND) increased by over 11% during intraday trading today. Investors responded positively to the company’s second-quarter results. Lemonade reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.10), which was $0.23...
pulse2.com
Trex (TREX) Stock: Why It Fell By 14.96% Today
The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. This is why. The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Trex reported a Q2 EPS of $0.79, which was $0.12 higher than analyst...
pulse2.com
TaskUs (TASK) Stock: Why It Fell 24.8% Today
The stock price of TaskUs (TASK) fell by 24.8% today. This is why. The stock price of TaskUs (TASK) fell by 24.8% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second quarter results. For the second quarter, TaskUs reported a Q2 EPS of $0.38, which was $0.05 higher than analyst...
pulse2.com
Allbirds (BIRD) Stock: Why It Fell 19.22% Today
The stock price of Allbirds (BIRD) fell by 19.22% today. This is why. The stock price of Allbirds (BIRD) fell by 19.22% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Allbirds reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.12), which was $0.04 higher than analyst...
pulse2.com
GoodRx (GDRX) Stock: Why It Surged Over 39% Today
The stock price of GoodRx (GDRX) surged over 39% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of GoodRx (GDRX) surged over 39% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter results. GoodRx had reported a Q2 EPS of $0, which was $0.04 lower than analyst estimates...
pulse2.com
eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) Stock: Why It Fell 27.35% Today
The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR) – a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer – fell by 27.35% in the previous trading session. Investors responded to eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) Stock: Why It Increased Over 7% Today
The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases – increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Timber Pharmaceuticals announcing the closing of its previously announced public offering of 66,666,667 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 66,666,667 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $0.12 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant.
