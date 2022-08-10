The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases – increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Timber Pharmaceuticals announcing the closing of its previously announced public offering of 66,666,667 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 66,666,667 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $0.12 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrant.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO