Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Ozark Softball
Ozark softball rebounded in a big way last season with its first 20-win season since 2018. While the 24-8 Tigers fell in the district championship, head coach Jimmy Nimmo believes the foundation for future success has been built within the program. “We knew going into the 2021-2022 season that a...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Greenfield Volleyball
Greenfield volleyball is poised for a big season with six seniors returning from last year’s 17-win team. This group of competitive seniors won district titles in 2019 and 2020. “I’ve been told that it was necessary to bring out extra teachers to recess duty for these girls to play...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Marionville Volleyball
Marionville volleyball won 12 matches last year, which was the first time the Lady Comets eclipsed the 10-win plateau since 2016. They will look for even more this year with six players returning who played in all 77 sets last season. That group features one senior in Jeslyn Coker. The...
$174K lottery won but unclaimed in Springfield
A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize was awarded to a ticket purchased in Springfield, but the prize has not been claimed yet.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
sgfcitizen.org
This Christian County family reunion has been going on since 1890
RURAL CHRISTIAN COUNTY – For generations, babies from a few months old to family members whose faces are now lined with age have gathered on the banks of a river in rural Christian County for the McCullah-Wasson Reunion. Now in its 132nd year, the week-long gathering is said to...
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
koamnewsnow.com
Rain clears out early, but some of us may see more tonight -Chris
Good morning everyone, what a start to our Tuesday! After strong to severe storms yesterday evening, we woke up to more thunderstorms, especially on the Missouri side of things. Thankfully, no severe weather, however, we did have Flood Warnings for Newton & McDonald counties this morning. Those have expired, however, we still have a Flood Warning for Cedar county until 12:15 today.
Ozarks First.com
John Schneider Coming to the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre
John Schneider is returning to Branson for a few months at the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre!
mymoinfo.com
Ozark Run Scenic Byway to Pass Through Several Local Counties & Towns If Approved
(Belleview) A proposed 375-mile long scenic byway would go right through the heart of the Regional Radio listening area if it is given approval. A group called “Scenic Missouri” has submitted the application for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway. Travis Koestner with the Missouri Department of Transportation explains...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Arkansas woman killed in head-on crash near Branson
A woman from Arkansas was killed in a head-on vehicle collision on Friday, Aug. 5, seven miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Arkansas was traveling south in the northbound lane of Highway 65 at 12:14 a.m., when her 2011 Chevrolet Equinox struck a northbound 2021 Dodge Durango head-on, being driven by Crystal Thompson, 42, of Clever.
KTTS
Winning Show Me Cash Sold in Springfield Unclaimed
(KTTS News) – If you purchased a Show Me Cash Prize at a Kum N Go off West Battlefield at the end of July, you may want to check your ticket. A $174,000 Show Me Cash prize is currently unclaimed in Springfield. The ticket was sold at the Kum...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Greene, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallas; Greene; Webster The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Webster County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Greene County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pleasant Hope, or 11 miles northwest of Strafford, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Strafford... Fair Grove Olive... Elkland Bassville... Northview This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 90 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
travelawaits.com
9 Spectacular Branson Vacation Rentals For A Family Vacation
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A family-friendly vacation spot like no other, Branson, Missouri, is a great location for family members of all ages to enjoy each other’s company. The purported Live Music Capital of the Universe, Branson has an entertainment culture that rivals those of the country’s biggest cities. Spectacle awaits around every corner.
Monday storms leave many rural homes without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Storms blowing through Southwest Missouri on Monday evening have brought outages to many residences in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., City Utilties in Springfield is reporting over 50 customers are without power. But regionwide, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports that over 1,300 customers in the Southwest Missouri region are experiencing […]
KTLO
Man, teen injured in 1-vehicle accident in Ozark County
Two Theodosia residents were transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center after being hurt in a one-vehicle accident in Ozark County Tuesday morning. Forty-three-year-old Micheal Renne had minor injuries, and his passenger, a 15-year-old male, suffered moderate injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Renne and the teen...
KYTV
Porch pirates targeting Springfield homes despite surveillance
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Porch Pirates appear to be making the round in Springfield. One woman caught a thief on camera swiping her expensive package costing over $500. The crime happened in the Oak Grove neighborhood, where other packages have been stolen recently. The victim shared she feels violated and will no longer have items shipped to her home.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-08 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Western Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden City, or 8 miles east of Lamar, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Stockton Lake... Greenfield Lockwood... Golden City South Greenfield... Pennsboro Neola... Dudenville Meinert... Sylvania HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
