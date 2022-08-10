Read full article on original website
pulse2.com
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
InvestorPlace
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
pulse2.com
Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Akamai Technologies (AKAM) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. These are the details. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) recently announced its Q2 2022 results. Below are the highlights. — Second quarter revenue of $903 million, up 6% year-over-year and up 9% when adjusted for foreign exchange. — Security and compute revenue represented...
pulse2.com
monday.com (MNDY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Monday.com (MNDY) has recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. monday.com (MNDY) has recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights:. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. — Revenue was $123.7 million, an increase of 75% year-over-year. — GAAP operating loss was $46.2 million compared...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends
One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EVLO earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
pulse2.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
pulse2.com
DigitalOcean (DOCN) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
DigitalOcean (DOCN) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. DigitalOcean (DOCN) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. – Revenue was $133.9 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. – Annual Run-Rate Revenue (ARR) ended the quarter at $544.1...
InvestorPlace
Hold Off on SoFi Stock After a Post-Earnings Spike
Like other fintech stocks, shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock have had a tough year. Blame it on the market’s changing view of high-growth stocks, plus the expectation that economic conditions will become more challenging. Trading above $15 per share at the start of January, SOFI stock at one point fell into penny-stock territory (under $5 per share).
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
pulse2.com
3D Systems (DDD) Stock: Why It Fell 14.95% Today
The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. This is why. The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, 3D Systems reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which was $0.07 lower...
pulse2.com
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock: Why It Fell 10.57% Today
The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. This is why. The stock price of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) fell by 10.57% today. Investors responded to the company’s second-quarter results. Norwegian Cruise Line reported a Q2 EPS of ($1.14), which was $0.26 lower than analyst...
pulse2.com
Trex (TREX) Stock: Why It Fell By 14.96% Today
The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. This is why. The stock price of Trex (TREX) fell by 14.96% today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, Trex reported a Q2 EPS of $0.79, which was $0.12 higher than analyst...
