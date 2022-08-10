Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Tyson Foods’ Fiscal Q3 Earnings Miss Pulls Down Stock by 8.5%
An earnings miss in the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 by Tyson Foods seems to have disappointed investors. Shares of TSN fell 8.5% on Monday. Shares of $31-billion food company Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) declined 8.5% to close at $80.10 on Monday after it delivered mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended July 2, 2022). Earnings missed the consensus estimate by 1.5% in the quarter, and sales exceeded the estimate by 1.9%.
pulse2.com
Array Technologies (ARRY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Array Technologies (ARRY) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the details. Q2 2022 Highlights. — Revenue of $424.9 million. — Net loss to common stockholders of $15.0 million. — Adjusted EBITDA of $25.9...
pulse2.com
The Trade Desk (TTD) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. The Trade Desk (TTD) has announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. The Trade Desk reported a Q2 EPS of $0.20. And the revenue for the quarter was $377 million. In terms...
Recap: Eastside Distilling Q2 Earnings
Eastside Distilling EAST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eastside Distilling beat estimated earnings by 29.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.17. Revenue was up $1.50 million from the same...
pulse2.com
UWM Holdings (UWMC) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights. — Originations of $29.9 billion in 2Q22, compared to $59.2 billion in 2Q21. — Purchase originations...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Recap: PolarityTE Q2 Earnings
PolarityTE PTE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolarityTE missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.3 versus an estimate of $-1.25. Revenue was down $2.46 million from the same period last...
1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street
Advanced Micro Devices recently completed its $49 billion acquisition of Xilinx. The companies combined to deliver a 70% increase in revenue in the second quarter of 2022. Advanced Micro Devices has shaken up the way it reports its financial results to investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
pulse2.com
Vroom (VRM) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Vroom (VRM) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Vroom (VRM) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. — Ecommerce gross profit per unit of $3,629, up 106%. — SG&A expenses decreased $35.0 million. — Net loss improved from $310.5 million to...
pulse2.com
DigitalOcean (DOCN) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
DigitalOcean (DOCN) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. DigitalOcean (DOCN) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. – Revenue was $133.9 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. – Annual Run-Rate Revenue (ARR) ended the quarter at $544.1...
pulse2.com
Upstart (UPST) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has announced its Q2 2022 results. These are the details. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) has announced its Q2 2022 results. Below are the details. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) recently announced the financial results for its second quarter of the fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022.
pulse2.com
3D Systems (DDD) Stock: Why It Fell 14.95% Today
The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. This is why. The stock price of 3D Systems (DDD) fell by 14.95% today. Investors responded negatively to the company’s second-quarter results. For the second quarter, 3D Systems reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.07), which was $0.07 lower...
pulse2.com
monday.com (MNDY) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Monday.com (MNDY) has recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. monday.com (MNDY) has recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. Below are the highlights:. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. — Revenue was $123.7 million, an increase of 75% year-over-year. — GAAP operating loss was $46.2 million compared...
Recap: DHT Holdings Q2 Earnings
DHT Holdings DHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. DHT Holdings posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $8.80 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Motley Fool
Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
pulse2.com
Digital Turbine (APPS) Q1 2023 Earnings Results
Digital Turbine (APPS) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. These are the details. Digital Turbine (APPS) recently announced its Q1 2023 earnings results. Below are the highlights. Recent Financial Highlights:. – Fiscal first quarter of 2023 revenue totaled $188.6 million, representing a 19% increase year-over-year on an as-reported basis...
pulse2.com
Blue Apron (APRN) Q2 2022 Earnings Results
Blue Apron (APRN) recently announced its Q2 2022 earnings results. These are the details. Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) recently announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q2 2022). Q2 2022 Highlights:. — Net revenue rose slightly year-over-year and 6.0% sequentially to $124.2 million, inclusive of...
pulse2.com
Wayfair (W) Stock: $84 Target And Outperform Rating
The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. These are the details. The shares of Wayfair (W) recently received an $84 price target from Cowen. And Cowen analyst John Blackledge is maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares. Blackledge adjusted the rating while...
pulse2.com
OptimizeRx (OPRX) Stock: Why It Fell Over 20% Today
The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. This is why. The stock price of OptimizeRx (OPRX) fell by over 20% pre-market today. These are the highlights. – Revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 3% to $14.0 million, from $13.6 million as compared to...
pulse2.com
AbCellera Reports Q2 2022 Business Results
AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. These are the details. AbCellera (ABCL) recently announced its Q2 2022 business results. Below are the highlights. Q2 2022 Financial Results. — Revenue – Total revenue was $45.9 million, compared to $27.6 million in Q2 2021. Royalties associated with bebtelovimab were...
