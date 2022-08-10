Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
A Step Ahead Foundation announces charity ball
JACKSON, Tenn, –West Tn organization announces charity ball event. According to information received from A Step Ahead Foundation in West Tennessee, the organization will host their annual charity ball event in September. The Vintage Charity Ball will take place on Thursday, September 8 at 6:00 pm at the New...
WBBJ
Freed-Hardeman University welcomes students on move-in day
HENDERSON, Tenn.– Freed-Hardeman University welcomed new and returning students back to campus for the 2022 fall semester. The FHU community helped students move into their home away from home Saturday, August 13. Move-in is not only a time for students to get acclimated with campus but also a time...
WBBJ
Additional information on the Decatur County Fair
The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
WBBJ
Closing ceremony held for Bicentennial Celebration
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Celebration has been going on all year to celebrate 200 years of city and county history. Guests filled the seats as the Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial hosted the closing ceremony, featuring the Bicentennial Choir and Orchestra. “We have our closing ceremony for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Decatur County Fair returns with fun for all
PARSONS, Tenn. –It’s time for funnel cakes, candy apples and chicken on a stick! One county is bringing some annual fun back to their county. It’s fair time, Decatur County Fair is coming to town and right now vendors are preparing their exhibitions and getting things ready for the week ahead.
WBBJ
Residents join in historic bicentennial event
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is full of events including a historic burial of the Bicentennial Time Capsule. History is being made here at Bicentennial Park with the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Time Capsule being buried today, and in 50 years will be seen by people here in the Hub City.
WBBJ
Bicentennial celebration continues with parade
JACKSON, Tenn. –This weekend is the celebration of the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial. On Friday evening, the weekend kicked off with the bicentennial choir and orchestra. Today, a parade filled the streets of the Hub City. This morning residents got to enjoy the Bicentennial Parade, with many community leaders...
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
WBBJ
Jackson’s Bicentennial Celebration ends with a bang!
JACKSON, Tenn. — The bicentennial celebration ended tonight with a bang, and a great concert. To end off the year long celebration the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial welcomes a couple of special artists to the ball park in Jackson. “Definitely want to see LoLo and the Commodores. I’m here...
WBBJ
Many employees transition back to in-person working
JACKSON, Tenn. — As COVID-19 restrictions lift and employers are back in-person, many people are starting to transition from working at home to back at the office. Experts say, currently, there are two job openings for each unemployed person, making the power of the hiring process in the hands of the employee.
WBBJ
How to be prepared for a disaster
JACKSON, Tenn. — If a natural disaster strikes, are you prepared?. Getting an emergency plan and kit together prior to the disaster can be the difference between utter chaos and calm in the face of a storm. Emergency kits are a necessity that many do not have prepared. Sherri...
WBBJ
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022. Date/Place of Birth: March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee. Both Parents Names: Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, both preceded. Grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, all preceded. Daughters: City/State Vanesha...
WBBJ
Bicentennial finale happens tonight!
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s Bicentennial finale event is tonight!. The weather is perfect to enjoy a night of fun and music!. The Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Celebration finale will be held tonight at the ballpark in Jackson. The event will feature a concert by Jackson’s own LoLo and...
WBBJ
Racers put their cars to the test at autocross course
JACKSON, Tenn. –Do you have the need for speed? Well one group has you covered. Hub City Speed held their monthly autocross meet up at Jackson Dragway. It only costs 20 dollars to participate and you can drive as fast as you’d like, or can. All you need...
WBBJ
Mark Eric Bennett
Mark Eric Bennett, age 56, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Joyce Sims Bennett, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 8, 2022 at Bolivar General Hospital in Bolivar, Tennessee. Mark was born October 6, 1965 in Morgantown, West Virginia, the son of Wendell Henry Bennett and the late Mary...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/11/22 – 08/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Comments / 0