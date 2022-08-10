‘We are not ready for a medal’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Greece with harsh reality ahead of EuroBasket

Earlier this week, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he doesn't think LeBron James gets the credit he deserves for his longevity in the league and staying at the top of his game. “It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still [in] one of the best shapes [of] his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18,” he told Marca Basket. “Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO