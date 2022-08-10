‘We are not ready for a medal’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Greece with harsh reality ahead of EuroBasket

Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk
Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors
There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
LIV Golf lawyer drops shocking truth bomb on tournament’s prize money
The bad blood between giant golf organizations PGA TOUR and LIV Golf continues, and it does not appear that it is going to be settled any time soon. Especially not with three suspended players from the PGA TOUR have taken to court their appeal to join the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs.
GOLF・
LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey
The Los Angeles Lakers just released the first look at their epic new throwback jerseys for the upcoming season. It has generally been received with rave reviews, and the same can be said for superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. For starters, here’s a look at the new unis which commemorate the white MPLS jersey […] The post LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ hyped reaction to Lakers’ new throwback jersey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’: Lakers icon Shaq has a special message for ‘buttercups’ in the NBA today
Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal was one of, if not the most feared big men in the NBA during his day. He was a very imposing figure and there’s no denying that Shaq struck fear in the hearts of his oppenents night in and night out. In...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Tsai defends Nets' staff following Kevin Durant's reported ultimatum
Joe Tsai has some massive decisions to make about his NBA team, but he isn’t throwing anybody under the bus just yet. The Brooklyn Nets owner defended the team’s coaching staff and front office on Monday following a reported ultimatum made by Durant:. Durant reportedly met with Tsai...
NBA World Reacts To What Giannis Said About LeBron
Earlier this week, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he doesn't think LeBron James gets the credit he deserves for his longevity in the league and staying at the top of his game. “It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still [in] one of the best shapes [of] his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18,” he told Marca Basket. “Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Have Interest In Trading For Jae Crowder
Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are leading the charge in the race for several big-name players. But if those pursuits fail, the Heat have other options on the table. One such option could be to bring in veteran swingman Jae Crowder, who is the type of 3-and-D guy that every team needs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Hits KD With A Harsh Reality
Skip Bayless has always been very favorable to the likes of Kevin Durant, even if KD wants nothing to do with the Undisputed host. Throughout the years, Bayless has stated that KD is the best player in basketball and that he is, indeed, better than the likes of LeBron James. Of course, these opinions are controversial, but there are very few times in which Bayless has turned on the Brooklyn Nets superstar.
Lakers slapped with brutal reality about LeBron James’ potential exit
There have been reports of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers already working on the details of his contract extension. The four-time NBA champ currently has one more year remaining on his current deal, and unless a new contract is signed, LeBron could walk away as a free agent next summer.
RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Russell’s No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA
The NBA and Players Association announced on Thursday that Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey will be permanently retired in honor of the indelible legacy the 11-time champion and civil rights pioneer left on the league. The late, great Russell becomes the first player in history to have his number retired across the NBA. The NBA […] The post Bill Russell’s No. 6 permanently retired in historic move by NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Welcome to the paradigm shift’ Kyrie Irving drops intense rant amid trade drama
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has never been one to pull punches. He is not afraid to speak his mind and let be known exactly how he is feeling about things. We’ve seen that time and again, in a number of circumstances. Well, it appears he would like others to join him and engage with him through his social media platforms.
NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals Jordan Challenge
The newly-dropped NBA 2K23 Trailer reveals this year’s Jordan Challenge, allowing players to relive Michael Jordan’s Legacy in the NBA. NBA 2K23 Trailer Showcases this year’s Jordan Challenge. 2K revealed today the new details and features of the upcoming NBA 2K23 Jordan Challenge Mode. As we’ve previously...
Klay Thompson’s hilarious reaction to getting hypnotized
Stephen Curry isn’t the only one in the Bay Area who can make NBA stars go “night night.” Just ask Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow four-time champion Klay Thompson. Thompson’s epic offseason continued this week when he was hypnotized by magician Johnny Wu at an event at Dodgers Stadium. Or was he? Thompson insisted […] The post Klay Thompson’s hilarious reaction to getting hypnotized appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United striker and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo
PSG got off to a flying start to begin their Ligue 1 campaign, hammering Clermont 5-0 as Lionel Messi scored a brace and assisted another. But, the club is still looking to add reinforcements in the final third, specifically out wide or as a No. 9. The latest player to creep onto their radar is […] The post PSG eyeing shock move for Manchester United striker and it’s not Cristiano Ronaldo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
104K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0