Wisconsin State

Burlington, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Burlington, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
NBC News

Minnesota voters will elect a new member of Congress Tuesday

Voters in Minnesota’s 1st District will head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new member of Congress to replace the late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn. Former state Rep. Brad Finstad is competing against Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidate Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to serve out the rest of Hagedorn's term. Hagedorn died in February after battling cancer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Robin
Person
Donald Trump
#Legislature#Election Local#State Assembly#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#Democratic#Supreme Court
CNBC

Trump-backed Tim Michels wins the GOP nomination for governor in Wisconsin

Businessman Tim Michels has won Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor, NBC News projects, advancing to a general election against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that will be among the most consequential in the country. Michels, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, overcame the deep reservoir of establishment support around Rebecca Kleefisch,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Michigan Advance

Trump-backed Gibbs topples Meijer in 3rd Congressional GOP primary

Updated 1:04 p.m. with 6th Congressional District numbers In Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer of Grand Rapids was ousted Tuesday by John Gibbs, who previously worked in the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Trump administration.  Gibbs scored 51.8% with 88% reporting as of 3:03 a.m. Wednesday, according to […] The post Trump-backed Gibbs topples Meijer in 3rd Congressional GOP primary appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Republican Brad Finstad wins special election for Minnesota House seat

Republican Brad Finstad won a special election to fill the remainder of late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term in southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Finstad, a former legislator and USDA rural development director, defeated Democratic nominee and former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger. Background:...
MINNESOTA STATE

